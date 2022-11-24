ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Tour abandoned parts of South NJ from your couch

When's the last time you headed out to explore all of the parts of South Jersey left to the wild?. We all know South Jersey has a lot of cool and creepy places that have basically been left to the elements. How often do you actually get the urge to go seek them out? Drone footage uploaded to Youtube lets you explore some of these locations right from the comfort of your living room... or bedroom... or wherever you're currently viewing this from.
12 Best Restaurants in Long Branch, NJ

Moving to a new city can be overwhelming and a lot to get used to. If you have recently moved, you will want to start finding new places to make memories. You probably had a list of favorite restaurants that made it easy for you to get out on the town and enjoy an excellent time with your family.
Burlington County hosts Winterfest

Welcome the holiday season with a celebration of all things winter that will warm your heart. Winterfest will be held on Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the grounds of Historic Smithville Park. You will find wandering carolers dressed in Victorian attire and holiday activities for all ages, including live entertainment, a holiday marketplace, ice skating, art exhibits curated for the season, as well as a Victorian Santa Clause.
How growing up in a N.J. city shaped one of country music’s biggest stars

Eddie Rabbitt grew up in East Orange, became a country music superstar in Nashville, but never stopped being a “Jersey Boy.”. One of his lesser-known songs endures, nearly a quarter-century after his death, as the tale of his improbable rise. It namechecks the Jersey Shore, Palisades, Pulaski Skyway, Clairmont Diner, Hurricane Bar and the “streets of Old East Orange,” not the usual fare of country music.
Cranford church celebrates 150th anniversary with year of festivities

CRANFORD, NJ — St. Michael Roman Catholic Church in Cranford commemorated its 150th anniversary with a yearlong celebration featuring multiple events, a surge of community spirit and a visit from Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark. The festivities kicked off with a day of service on Oct. 2,...
Holiday season in Jackson opens with return of Toyland, Christmas tree lighting

JACKSON — The holiday season in Jackson will officially kick off during the weekend of Dec. 3-4 with two perennially popular events. Toyland, a beloved holiday tradition that includes model trains, festive tableaus, photos with Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus and treats to eat, will return to the Melvin Cottrell Senior Center, 45 Don Connor Blvd., on Dec. 3-4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
