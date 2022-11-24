Read full article on original website
NYT, CNN once claimed China 'won' the pandemic, now citizens are revolting
Prominent media outlets and health experts once praised China's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as successful. Now, China's zero-COVID policy has led to revolt.
Russia pushes off nuclear arms negotiations with United States
Russia postponed nuclear arms negotiations with the United States that were scheduled to take place later this week in Cairo.
White House weighs in as China gripped by large-scale protests over Xi's COVID-19 policies
Three years into the pandemic, China remains the only major economy pursuing a zero-COVID policy. It has led to widespread disaffection and protests.
Evidence grows of forced labour and slavery in production of solar panels, wind turbines
The Australian clean energy industry has warned of growing evidence linking renewable energy supply chains to modern slavery, and urged companies and governments to act to eliminate it. A report by the Clean Energy Council, representing renewable energy companies and solar installers, has called for more local renewable energy production...
Biden notifies Congress it has approved $323 million arms sale to Finland
The Biden administration on Monday notified Congress it has approved a possible $323 million arms sale to Finland as the country seeks to join NATO. The administration approved the potential sale of 40 tactical missiles and 48 Joint Stand Off Weapons, made by Raytheon, in addition to accompanying equipment, training and support, the State Department said in a release. …
WBAL Radio
White House criticizes China COVID policy, says people have 'right to peacefully protest'
(WASHINGTON) -- The White House on Monday criticized China's coronavirus containment strategy and said people there have a "right to peacefully protest," although its comments were notably restrained at a time it is seeking to strengthen relations with Beijing. The comments follow the most significant demonstrations in China in decades...
