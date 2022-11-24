ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Biden notifies Congress it has approved $323 million arms sale to Finland

The Biden administration on Monday notified Congress it has approved a possible $323 million arms sale to Finland as the country seeks to join NATO.  The administration approved the potential sale of 40 tactical missiles and 48 Joint Stand Off Weapons, made by Raytheon, in addition to accompanying equipment, training and support, the State Department said in a release. …

