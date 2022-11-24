Read full article on original website
What's next for Mississippi State?
Fresh off a win over rival Ole Miss in the 2022 Battle for the Golden Egg, Mississippi State is preparing for a bowl and working to finalize their commitment list for the December signing period. The Bulldogs' most recent commitment came from Tuscaloosa, Alabama standout offensive lineman Jayden Hobson. State now holds the verbal pledges of four offensive linemen in the class. In-state standouts Zay Alexander (Tupelo) and Malik Ellis (Laurel) join Tennessee private schooler Joe Crocker along with Hobson.
Gameday: Five Things To Know MSU-Omaha
STARKVILLE – After winning its first non-conference tournament title in over a decade, Mississippi State men's basketball returns to the friendly confines of Humphrey Coliseum against Omaha on Monday evening. One of the staples of a Chris Jans coached team is all-out effort and a suffocating defense. Through six...
Updated Bowl Game Projections For Mississippi State Following 24-22 Egg Bowl Victory
Looking into where Mississippi State's bowl game could be after the Bulldogs finished the season at 8-4.
Moving On Up: Where Mississippi State Stands in Latest Release of the Coaches Poll
Mississippi State checked into the rankings following Thursday's Egg Bowl win over the Ole Miss Rebels.
Waden Earns All-SEC Honors
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State's Gabby Waden has been named to the league's All-SEC Team for the third straight season, making her the only player in program history to earn the honor three years in a row. "I'm so proud of Gabby for earning All-SEC for the third year in...
Bulldogs Drop Heartbreaker to Huskers
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – The Bulldogs dropped a heartbreaker to Nebraska in overtime Saturday, 73-65, in the final game of the Puerto Rico Clasico. Mississippi State leaves San Juan with a 1-1 record on the island and a 6-2 overall record. Mississippi State and Nebraska traded punches from...
Bulldogs Close Out Regular-Season With A Sweep Over Missouri
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State volleyball closed out its regular-season and celebrated Senior Day in style with a 3-0 [25-16, 25-14, 25-20] victory over Missouri on Saturday evening inside the Newell-Grissom Building. "We were able to go out with a win today on our home court at the Griss," head...
WATCH: SALTY OLE MISS FANS THROW TRASH & CHAIRS AT CELEBRATING MISSISSIPPI STATE PLAYERS FOLLOWING LOSS
Mississippi State hoisted the Egg Bowl Trophy on Ole Miss' field Thursday night after defeating the Rebels 24-22. Mike Leach is also taking home his first rivalry trophy since being hired at MSU. Rebels fans reacted by throwing objects into the end zone. Fortunately, things didn't escalate much further:. Thankfully,...
Magazine names Mississippi university director as national ‘Veteran Champion of the Year’
Home of one of the nation’s most veteran-friendly universities, Mississippi State is now the home of a “Veteran Champion of the Year.”. Brian Locke, MSU’s veteran and military affairs director, is among a select group of 22 nationwide named “Veteran Champions of the Year in Higher Education” by G.I. Jobs magazine. The publication, which features Locke on the cover representing these champions, is a leading source of job opportunities, education and transition assistance for veterans and military service members.
Tornadoes Likely Tuesday in the Local Area
The National Weather Service is becoming increasingly concerned about a severe weather outbreak expected across Mississippi beginning Tuesday afternoon. Much of the local area has been placed under a Level-3 “enhanced” risk of tornadoes, damaging winds up to 70 miles an hour and hail as large as golf balls. NWS says tornadoes are likely and some could be strong– EF-2 or EF-3. The area under the enhanced risk includes Attala, most of Leake County and the northwestern corner of Neshoba County. To the west, there’s now a Level-4 “moderate” risk of severe weather across the Delta, where strong tornadoes are expected and some could be “significant” and “long-tracked”. Flash flooding is another concern across Mississippi.
Mississippi Man Wanted for Murder of Elderly Landlord Caught in West Alabama
A man believed to be involved in the murder of his 85-year-old landlord was captured in West Alabama Friday after a chase through Pickens and Tuscaloosa Counties. Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, said their agency was called Friday as a driver fleeing from police in Pickens County approached TCSO jurisdiction.
Clay County suspect captured in Alabama
Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said Pickens County, Alabama deputies arrested Findley Friday afternoon. The sheriff said the arrest came after a pursuit that wrecked three police cars and sent one officer to the emergency room. Scott said the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK. According...
Man arrested after pursuit wrecks three squad cars, injures Alabama deputy. Man wanted in shooting death of Mississippi man.
A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of an 85-year-old Mississippi man was arrested in Alabama Friday after a police pursuit that wrecked three squad cars and sent one officer to the emergency room. WTVA in Tupelo reports that deputies in Picken County arrested Larry Findley, 39, who...
Big crowds gather in Aberdeen for Black Friday shopping
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The official start of the Christmas shopping season kicks off with Black Friday. In Aberdeen, sales are taking place at a historic residence and a boutique known for its unique merchandise. A unique Black Friday shopping awaited hundreds of people who lined up early outside...
M-DOT Plans Traffic Study On Highway 25 Intersection
STARKVILLE, Miss (WTVA) - A recent school bus wreck in Oktibbeha County prompted a traffic study evaluating the Highway 25 and Longview Road intersection. On Nov. 1, a school bus in the Starkville-Oktibbeha school district fell on its side, next to a damaged black sedan. The students on the bus...
Mother arrested in Columbus baseball bat attack
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police arrested a mother who allegedly hit a 10-year-old over the head with a baseball bat. Police charged Bertha Jackson with aggravated assault. Police claim Jackson struck the child after she witnessed her daughter being attacked near Sim Scott Park on Oct. 26. The mother...
Two Arrested For Murder in Neshoba
KEITH KING, 50, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. STEVEN KIRKLAND, 54, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. BRENDA MCCARTY, 31, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500. EDWARD PULLIN, 45, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond $0, $600. LINDA READUS, 52, of...
Burglary suspects arrested in Itawamba
ITAWAMBA, Miss. (WCBI)- Itawamba deputies arrest two suspects after a shop is burglarized. The incident happened on November 22nd. Deputies found the vehicle matching the description and arrested both Justin Pettigo and Casey Mcminn. According to the Itawamba Sheriff’s Office, Pettigo admitted to the crime and the fact that McMinn was with him at the time.
Overnight Fire in Lee County leaves one dog dead
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County Fire Department responded to a house fire early Saturday morning. "I really don't know what happened," Pearson said. "I got woken up by heavy fire and smoke. Got out of there. We've got to get an investigator involved." The fire occurred on Palmetto Road...
Columbus Fire and Rescue is warning families to protect themselves
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – According to the CDC, every year, at least 430 people die in the U.S. from accidental Carbon Monoxide poisoning. As the temperatures get cooler, home fires due to heaters are often a concern; however, there is a more silent killer and Captain Shannon Murphy from Columbus Fire and Rescue is warning families to protect themselves.
