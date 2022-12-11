Soccer-World Cup 2022 betting odds: which team are favourites to win?
Dec 10 (Reuters) - Following are the betting odds for the winners of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the top goalscorer at the tournament, which began on Nov. 20 and will run through to Dec. 18.
WILLIAM HILL
Winners:
* France - 11/10
* Argentina - 13/8
* Croatia - 7/1
* Morocco - 8/1
Top goalscorer:
* Kylian Mbappe (France) - 1/2
* Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 11/4
* Olivier Giroud (France) - 6/1
* Julian Alvarez (Argentina) - 50/1
BET365
Winners:
* France - 11/10
* Argentina - 7/4
* Croatia - 7/1
* Morocco - 9/1
Top goalscorer:
* Kylian Mbappe (France) - 1/2
* Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 11/4
* Olivier Giroud (France) - 6/1
* Julian Alvarez (Argentina) - 66/1
* Andrej Kramaric (Croatia) - 100/1
LADBROKES
Winners:
* France - 11/10
* Argentina - 13/8
* Croatia - 7/1
* Morocco - 9/1
Top goalscorer:
* Kylian Mbappe (France) - 1/2
* Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 11/4
* Olivier Giroud (France) - 5/1
* Youssef En-Neysri (Morocco) - 66/1
