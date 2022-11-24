Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRA.com
Hundreds of Sacramento's youth given free coats for winter
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thanks to the communities generosity, hundreds of Sacramento's youth will stay warm when they head back to school on Monday. Voice of the Youth, a Sacramento nonprofit organization, gave away 300 new coats on Sunday. "It is one of those things that puts a smile on...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of Northern California
We all need to indulge in some good old-fashioned comfort food sometimes. From shrimp and grits to fried chicken, California has some of the best comfort food in the country and one of the best places to head to if you're looking for a truly authentic experience is Tori's Place in Sacramento. Keep reading to learn more.
KCRA.com
Sacramento's Black-owned businesses encourage people to shop small this holiday season
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many people decided to shop black this Black Friday. Sacramento's Black Wall Street in Florin Square hosted an event highlighting dozens of Black-owned businesses. Many of the items for sale are handcrafted making each one unique and perfect for the holidays. "It is one of the...
Old Sacramento Mexican gift shop hopes for economic boost from Small Business Saturday
SACRAMENTO — Local businesses have spent months preparing for Small Business Saturday, and while the day has come and gone, shopping locally can impact on a large scale.The owner of Kolores, a shop in Old Sacramento that sells various Mexican imports, gifts, and tin products, says community support is keeping her shop alive."We focus on imports from the state of Guanajuato, so we do take a lot of pride in that," owner Nancy Garcia said.Each item they sell is handcrafted in Mexico. Garcia and her husband also travel to Mexico to pick out their inventory."That's why it's so special to...
'It's a beautiful place' | Have you visited the California State Indian Museum in Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — November is Native American Heritage Month and November 25 is Native American Heritage Day. This time is dedicated to honoring Indigenous peoples past and present. But - no matter the date - you can recognize Native people, history, and culture year round. You might want to...
10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 26-27
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! If silent disco, a toy and anime convention, or even a glowing art gallery sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. This weekend's weather is warming up just a bit with temperatures in the mid-60s with a...
Christmas in the Park returns to San Jose, with sentimental meaning for some
"It's an honor to do this tree and to see my parents' memories on this tree," says San Jose native Cecilia Acosta, who decorated one to remember her late parents.
citrusheightssentinel.com
Citrus Heights to look into putting police officers in every school
By Sara Beth Williams– — Prompted by school shootings across the United States and other security concerns, the City of Citrus Heights is moving ahead with studying the feasibility of putting a police officer on every public school campus in the city. During an Oct. 25 Strategic Planning...
KCRA.com
Sacramento woman’s ashes to be shot into space for her ‘last adventure’
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For thousands of years, people have gazed into the sky and wondered "What lies beyond the heavens? What could possibly be among the stars?" And for a select few, the answer is "My ashes." A company called Celestis sends cremated remains of loved ones, and DNA...
KTVU FOX 2
Massive Christmas Light Maze opens at San Jose's PayPal Park
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The holiday season has arrived San Jose. Friday marked opening night for a massive holiday light maze, billed as being constructed with more than four million Christmas lights. The holiday event, named Enchant, also includes ice skating, food stalls, shopping, and an ice bar for adults.
KTVU FOX 2
Unhoused in Berkeley thankful for nontraditional warehouse they call home
Berkeley homeless people are thankful for a different type of shelter gets them off the streets. On this Thanksgiving holiday, a group of homeless people in Berkeley said they have found family and community in a shelter that uses a different approach to help people get off the streets. They said they're thankful to be part of a program that treats them as individuals And the only rules are ones that require everyone to respect each other.
KCRA.com
First night of 'Give Thanks' sells out at Sacramento Railyards
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Friday night kicked off the beginning of the "Give Thanks" electronic dance music festival at the Railyards in Sacramento. The two-day festival began at 6 p.m. and will continue on Saturday at the same time. Notable artists that headlined the event's first night included Excision, Space...
Standing down, not standing by: Veterans get access to jobs, services at Stockton event
VETERANS FROM SAN Joaquin and surrounding counties visited Stockton on Tuesday to attend the ‘Stand Down’ event at the Memorial Civic Auditorium. The event, which also included a job fair, helped connect more than 300 veterans and their families with resources and services such as housing, employment, legal services, health checkups, mental health information, disability services and more.
californiaglobe.com
California’s EDD Continues to Borrow Hundreds of Millions – about $13 million PER DAY – To Meet its Obligations
Though much of the Sacramento bureaucratic blob was exposed as the simultaneously incompetent and corrupt menace it is during the pandemic, one agency stood apart by proving itself the most inept and cruel organization in the capitol – the Employment Development Department. Countless true tales of its heartlessness, rank...
mymotherlode.com
Ringing In The Christmas Spirit In Sonora
Sonora, CA — Holiday cheer filled the air as thousands of spectators lined Washington Street for last night’s 39th annual Historic Downtown Sonora Christmas parade. Mild temperatures were attributed to bringing out the huge audience for the parade, which is always held on the Friday after Thanksgiving. A record-breaking 80-plus entries wowed the crowd. Rolling down the street were plenty of colorful floats, lit-up marching bands, flags, dancers, horses, dogs, cars, and trains, all to the delight of the young and young at heart. Many of the entries were crafted by local businesses, non-profits, fire agencies, non-profits, school bands, and sports teams. One float featured all of the Summerville and Sonora football players and cheerleaders who will be participating in today’s sectional championship games.
Stockton restaurant reopens year after being set ablaze
STOCKTON, Calif. — El Forastero Mexican Food has been brought back to life after being closed for more than a year due to a devastating fire set by an arsonist. There's a bit of nostalgia making a much anticipated comeback on East Hammer Lane in Stockton. "I said let's...
Downtown Sacramento used to have a lake in the 1800s. Here’s what happened to it
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — People walking in downtown Sacramento near the train station would have once been greeted by a lake that covered several blocks of the city. Originally named Sutter Lake, a map made by a city surveyor, dated 1873, shows the body of water stretching from Front and Sixth streets, between I and […]
wufe967.com
California homeless women return thousands of dollars found in burned van to owner
Two homeless women in Northern California returned a large amount of cash that belongs to a man whose van was destroyed in a fire. The women were among four homeless people who sifted through debris Wednesday near the San Jose International Airport to salvage what they could for a neighbor identified as George, Fox San Francisco reported.
Firefighters: Family saved themselves and part of home by doing this right
SACRAMENTO - A house in Sacramento County caught fire Thanksgiving morning, leaving a family of six without their home on Thanksgiving. The family was able to get out alive after the flames burned fast through most of the structure.A devastating loss for a family now forced to find a temporary place to live during the holiday season but fire firefighters say the family did everything right to save themselves and part of their home."I was like oh my god are they all out?" says Daljit Mehanger.Mehanger has lived next door for only three weeks. Her home burned down nearly eight...
A hike to Pigeon Point state park, one of the tallest lighthouses in California
More than $18 million in state funds is being spent to make the landmark shine.
Comments / 0