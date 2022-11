The Omaha Mavericks battled for a full 60 minutes but fell 6-3 in tonight's series finale with the No. 1 Denver Pioneers. The Mavericks and Pioneers were even at 1-1 after the opening 20 minutes. Jack Randl did what he has done so well all season long and found the back of the net to equalize the contest at 1-1, 10:31 into the 1st period. Randl buried a one-timer off a Matt Miller pass from below the goal line for his 12th goal of the season (at the time). Ty Mueller was credited with the secondary assist.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO