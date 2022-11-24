ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Commercial Appeal

Why Ja Morant credited Derrick Rose after Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks

Pictures of Derrick Rose still hang around Memphis. Whether it's in FedExForum or a restaurant like Ching's Hot Wings, Rose's one season as a Memphis Tigers point guard is etched into the city's history. Ja Morant is now doing the same thing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The similarities between Morant and Rose go far beyond being two of the most celebrated point guards to ever play in Memphis. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
New York Post

Seton Hall falters late to lose to Oklahoma in ESPN Events Invitational

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Grant Sherfield scored a season-high 25 points and Oklahoma pulled away late to beat Seton Hall 77-64 on Friday night at the ESPN Events Invitational. Sherfield made 9 of 17 shots from the floor, hitting three 3-pointers and all four of his free throws to help Oklahoma (5-1) win its fifth straight. Sam Godwin came off the bench to score 12 on 6-of-8 shooting with a team-high six rebounds. Jalen Hill and Jacob Groves scored 10 apiece. Sherfield sank 6 of 9 first-half shots with a 3-pointer, scoring 13 to help Oklahoma take a 34-33 lead at intermission. Jamir...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant 'not worried' about exchange with Pelicans forward Naji Marshall

Ja Morant and Naji Marshall both received technical fouls during the Memphis Grizzlies win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, but the exchange of words started long before the whistles. After the game, Morant said Marshall was having words with "his people" sitting courtside during the Grizzlies' 132-111 victory. Marshall pointed to fans sitting courtside with 2:05 remaining in the third quarter after a made 3-pointer, and he had words with the courtside group each...
MEMPHIS, TN

