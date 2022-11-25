Beaver County Christmas display vandalized again, causes hundreds of dollars in damage

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A popular Beaver County holiday display has been vandalized for the second time this week.

“Be a man. This is childish,” said Emmett Santillo.

Santillo has been putting up the massive light display since 1994 and has over 200,000 lights and 400 decorations. He says on Wednesday, in the veil of night, someone came into his yard and cut the wires off several displays.

“People are now starting to get upset, and not at me, but this individual for what they are doing,” said Santillo.

Santillo, who is also a North Sewickley Township supervisor, says the damage caused earlier in the week is estimated to be over $1000. He believes the damage caused on Wednesday is a few hundred dollars.

“I’m thrilled to know this person will eventually get caught and prosecuted and whatever legal means need to be addressed, I will make sure they are,” said Santillo.

The light display benefits the Beaver County women’s center officially opens to the public on Friday and usually attracts nearly 50 cars daily.

Annually, Santillo raises nearly $3,500 for the center. This year, due to the vandal making headlines, he has already raised $8,500.

Santillo, affectionately called Clark Griswold, tells Channel 11 he has a message for who he calls the Grinch.

“I hope you’re having a good Thanksgiving. I wish better for you than what you have done to me.”

The light display will officially be turned on at 6 p.m. Friday and run until Jan. 7. Due to recent property damage, Santillo says the public will not be permitted to be in his yard but is welcome to view the display from the roadway.

According to the North Sewickley Police Department, they are taking measures to locate, identify and prosecute the individual(s) responsible for causing the damage. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the North Sewickley Police Department at (724)843-8118.

