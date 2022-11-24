Read full article on original website
Rutledge Sentenced To 50 Years In Prison
Richard Lamar Rutledge was sentenced to 50 years in Montana State Prison for two counts of incest at the end of a nearly three-year sentencing hearing in Wolf Point on Thursday, Nov. 17. The sentence by District Judge David Cybulski includes a parole restriction for 25 years and that Rutledge...
Wolf Point Police Blotter
( Publisher’s Note: The following blotter includes the activities of the Wolf Point police and fire departments Nov. 14-20. All those cited or arrested are presumed innocent.) November 14. Gerald Schindler Jr., 34, male, 500 block of Custer Street, criminal possession of dangerous drugs, burglary, theft, criminal possession of...
Day Pleads Not Guilty To Drug Charges
The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that Jordan Paige Day, 24, of Wolf Point was arraigned last week before U.S. Magistrate judges on indictments handed down by the Grand Jury or on criminal complaints. The charging documents are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Day made...
Man wanted by FBI for alleged kidnapping, assault of 15-year-old girl in Wolf Point
WOLF POINT, Mont. - A man is wanted by the FBI Thursday for his alleged role in the kidnapping and physical assault of a 15-year-old Native American girl that happened in Wolf Point, Montana in September 2021. The FBI's wanted poster said Dylan Troy Jackson, 20, had a federal arrest...
