Moscow, ID

Idaho murders - live: Victim’s father says Moscow police believe only one of four students killed was ‘target’

By Andrea Blanco and Maroosha Muzaffar
The Independent
 3 days ago

Moscow police believe that only one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in an off-campus rental home was the intended “target” of the quadruple murders, according to the father of victim Kaylee Goncalves.

Ever since law enforcement made the grim discovery on 13 November, officials have described the attack as “targeted” but have refused to reveal what has led them to that conclusion.

“I’ve been told it’s one, but then again, there’s the bigness like it’s purposely big,” Steve Goncalves said on Wednesday.

It is not clear who among Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin is believed to be the target and no motive is known at this time.

Police are continuing to explore claims that Goncalves had a stalker – a claim that they have not been able to verify or rule out yet.

Now, 12 days into the investigation, officials are also exploring a potential link between the slayings and a 2021 unsolved stabbing murder in Oregon. The mother of the Oregon victim told The Independent on Thursday she hopes investigators can get answers for all five slain victims.

Related
RadarOnline

University Of Idaho Murders: Famed Pathologist Believes More Than One Assailant Killed Idaho Students

The four University of Idaho students murdered with a Rambo-style knife last weekend may have been slaughtered by more than one killer, a famed forensic pathologist tells RadarOnline.com. Dr. Cyril Wecht, who has conducted thousands of forensic investigations over the decades, finds it hard to believe one person can methodically and quietly butcher four people under one roof – while two roommates slept in other rooms.The victims, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, and their buddies Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, were reportedly asleep during the brutal November 13th bloodbath attack inside a Moscow, Idaho home.Survivors...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

Quadruple Murder Breakthrough: Police Zero In On University of Idaho Reserve Officers' Training Corps For Possible ‘Rambo’-Style Knife

Cops investigating the grisly quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students who were found brutally murdered on Nov. 13 are probing a possible link to the Reserve Officers' Training Corps, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.A Reserve Officers' Training Corps — or ROTC — is a college program offered at the students’ colleges campus that prepares young adults to become officers in the U.S. Military.Investigators believe the weapon used in the brutal slaying was a combat knife and it could’ve been sourced for the University of Idaho ROTC program, said a law enforcement source.No murder weapon has been found as of...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

Neighbors Of Murdered University Of Idaho Students Say Crime Scene Location Was 'Party House' With People Going In & Out 'Frequently'

Neighbors of the four University of Idaho students murdered last weekend have recently spoken out to claim the residence where the killings took place was a “party house,” RadarOnline.com has learned.The concerning development comes nearly ten days since students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were murdered by what investigators believe to be an assailant using a “Rambo”-style knife on the morning of Sunday, November 13 in Moscow, Idaho.The Moscow Police Department has yet to name any suspects in the case, figure out a motive for the killings, or locate the murder weapon used to take the...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Housemate who survived Idaho University murders gets tattoo in tribute of victims

The surviving roommate of the four University of Idaho murder victims has gotten a tattoo in their honour. As tributes continue to pour in for Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, and Madison Mogen more than ten days after they were stabbed to death, their roommate has chosen to immortalize their legacy on her skin, The Sun reports. On Tuesday, the survivor posted a picture of her ink featuring angel wings and the victims’ initials — MKXE — on VSCO. The wings are reminiscent of a tattoo Mogen also had on the back of her arm. The Independent has...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

'I Wish I Can Shoot All Of You': Colorado Shooter & Mother Caught Spewing Racist Slurs After Flight, Passenger Claims He Made Disturbing Threat

A shocking video has surfaced of accused Colorado nightclub shooter Anderson Lee Alrich and their mother making racist remarks after deplaning in Denver, Colorado, this July, RadarOnline.com has learned.Cell phone footage obtained by fellow Frontier Airlines passenger Maria Martinez showed Aldrich and their mother, Laura Voepel, during an explosive verbal exchange at the terminal — which happened just a few months before the attack on Club Q.Martinez and her daughter Kayla Martinez were in shock after IDing the person as the nonbinary suspect — who uses they/them pronouns per court docs — accused of killing five people and wounding others...
DENVER, CO
Savannah Aylin

In 2014, a 15-year-old Girl Opened the Door for a Man in a FedEx Uniform; Hours Later, Her Family Was Dead

On July 9, 2014, Ronald Haskell, dressed as a FedEx delivery man, knocked on the door of the Stay family. Cassidy Stay, Haskell's 15-year-old niece, answered the door; she did not recognize the man before her as her uncle, as she did not spend much time with him. Under the impression that Haskell was just an ordinary delivery driver, she told him that her parents were not home and would be unable to sign for the package he was attempting to deliver. Little did Cassidy know, this "delivery man" would later use the package he was holding as a silencerfor the gun he had with him.
The Independent

The Independent

