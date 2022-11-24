Read full article on original website
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly from the Gators Season Finale Loss to FSU
Recapping the Gators' regular-season finale loss to Florida State with the good, the bad and the ugly from the performance.
DB commit Quindarrius Jones focused solely on Florida State ahead of Early Signing Period
Jones is ready to get started with the Seminoles in January.
Snap Count Tracker: FSU vs. Florida
Florida State tightened its rotation on both offense and defense for its regular-season finale against rival Florida. Using snap counts from TruMedia via PFF, here’s a look at who played – and how much – in the Seminoles’ win over the Gators.
underdogdynasty.com
FAU Potential Coaching Candidates: Travis Trickett
Career Path: In 2019, I went through Trickett’s career and credentials when FAU was looking for a head coach following Lane Kiffin’s departure to Ole Miss. Most of what I wrote then, still applies now, with an added caveat. Trickett, South Florida’s now-former offensive coordinator was able to...
JUCO OL Keyshawn Blackstock recaps FSU unofficial visit and shares official visit plans
TALLAHASSEE -- Coffeyville C.C. four-star offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock made his way to Florida State on Friday for their game against Florida. He returned on Saturday for a bit more time around offensive line coach Alex Atkins and other members of the staff. At the conclusion of the Saturday portion...
FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker after regular season finale: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 9-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 16 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
Florida State jumps up in AP Top 25 Poll after defeating the Gators
The trajectory the Seminoles are on is obvious and it's catching national attention.
Former Florida State head coach fired for second time since 2019
The Seminoles are still paying Willie Taggart a buyout.
FSU Football continues to move up in the USA Today Coaches Poll
TALLAHASSEE — Florida State, which was ranked No. 16 last week, has moved up to No. 14 in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll. FSU finished the regular season with a 9-3 record, including 5-3 against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents. FSU is now awaiting their bowl destination, which...
Florida State's win over Florida fires up the top prospects inside Doak
A thrilling 45-38 victory over Florida (6-6) on Friday evening has put No. 16 Florida State (9-3) in position for the program’s first 10-win season since 2016. Mike Norvell and his staff are rebuilding the Tallahassee-based program and the fans are reinvigorated, evident inside Doak Campbell Stadium for this one where a raucous crowd created a terrific home-field advantage throughout.
Column: One man's field storming, is another man's party at the 50-yard line
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State outlasted Florida, 45-38, on Friday evening inside Doak Campbell Stadium. Less than a minute after a fourth down pass by UF quarterback Anthony Richardson hit the grass between a pair of FSU defenders, the Seminoles were on the field to celebrate. And it wasn't just the...
fsunews.com
ESPN Invite is 'Snooze Fest' for Seminoles
2022 has been a season to forget for the Florida State basketball program. Coming into this week’s ESPN Events Invitational tournament, the Seminoles sat at 1-4 with each loss being more humiliating than the last. The season opened up with a surprising loss to Stetson at the Donald L....
CFB World Reacts to Questionable Calls on Last Drive of FSU-Florida
The battle for the Sunshine State was filled with chaos and some interesting officiating down the stretch.
WCTV
FSU, UF game day drawing big crowds to bars
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of Florida State and Florida fans made their way out to bars on Madison Street Friday ahead of the sunshine state showdown. Black and garnet and blue and orange lined the sidewalks as students, parents, graduates and more staked their spots at the bar for the game.
Florida State victory instant reaction
The Florida State Seminoles battled to a close victory over the Florida Gators on Friday night. It was the kind of game that leaves you yelling at your TV long after the game ends and the instant reactions begin. Come in and join Trey and CoachAB as they break things down right after.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to insane Florida State touchdown
The latest rendition of one of the most storied rivalries in college football took place on Friday between the Florida State Seminoles and the Florida Gators. There has been ton of excellent play on both sides, but Seminoles starting quarterback Jordan Travis has been the star of the show. Travis...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher trolled on social media after Mike Norvell, FSU beat Florida
Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M team did not play Friday night, but that did not stop the Aggie head coach from being trolled on social media. FSU Twitter had a lot to celebrate Friday after Florida State defeated Florida 45-38 to snap a 3-game losing streak in the rivalry and improve to 9-3 on the year. While Seminoles fans appreciate Fisher leading the team to a national championship in 2013, they aren’t particularly happy with how he left for Texas A&M in 2017.
WCTV
One killed, four injured in shooting at FAMU basketball court
UPDATE (10 p.m.): A spokesperson for FAMU said the initial belief is that none of the victims in a deadly shooting on campus were students at the university. The shooting killed one man and sent four to the hospital, according to police. FAMU and TPD continue to investigate. In a...
WCTV
‘Definition of a miracle:’ Tallahassee mother thankful for her son’s inspirational fight
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As many wrap up a Thanksgiving weekend surrounded by friends and family, a Tallahassee couple spent the holiday separated. Jared Lasseter was in Florida, while his wife Kami enjoyed Turkey Day by her 17-month old son’s bedside in an Ohio hospital. Spending holidays separated is becoming an unwanted tradition for them.
WSVN-TV
Florida teen who lost leg after shark attack bounces back, cheers 1st football game of senior season
TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — From a difficult recovery in the hospital to cheerleading, the teenage victim of a horrifying shark attack in North Florida is bouncing back. Seventeen-year-old Addison Bethea lost her right leg following the June 30 attack off Keaton Beach, near the Florida Panhandle. “I know...
