Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

Snap Count Tracker: FSU vs. Florida

Florida State tightened its rotation on both offense and defense for its regular-season finale against rival Florida. Using snap counts from TruMedia via PFF, here’s a look at who played – and how much – in the Seminoles’ win over the Gators.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
underdogdynasty.com

FAU Potential Coaching Candidates: Travis Trickett

Career Path: In 2019, I went through Trickett’s career and credentials when FAU was looking for a head coach following Lane Kiffin’s departure to Ole Miss. Most of what I wrote then, still applies now, with an added caveat. Trickett, South Florida’s now-former offensive coordinator was able to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker after regular season finale: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 9-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 16 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Florida State's win over Florida fires up the top prospects inside Doak

A thrilling 45-38 victory over Florida (6-6) on Friday evening has put No. 16 Florida State (9-3) in position for the program’s first 10-win season since 2016. Mike Norvell and his staff are rebuilding the Tallahassee-based program and the fans are reinvigorated, evident inside Doak Campbell Stadium for this one where a raucous crowd created a terrific home-field advantage throughout.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fsunews.com

ESPN Invite is 'Snooze Fest' for Seminoles

2022 has been a season to forget for the Florida State basketball program. Coming into this week’s ESPN Events Invitational tournament, the Seminoles sat at 1-4 with each loss being more humiliating than the last. The season opened up with a surprising loss to Stetson at the Donald L....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FSU, UF game day drawing big crowds to bars

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of Florida State and Florida fans made their way out to bars on Madison Street Friday ahead of the sunshine state showdown. Black and garnet and blue and orange lined the sidewalks as students, parents, graduates and more staked their spots at the bar for the game.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Florida State victory instant reaction

The Florida State Seminoles battled to a close victory over the Florida Gators on Friday night. It was the kind of game that leaves you yelling at your TV long after the game ends and the instant reactions begin. Come in and join Trey and CoachAB as they break things down right after.
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to insane Florida State touchdown

The latest rendition of one of the most storied rivalries in college football took place on Friday between the Florida State Seminoles and the Florida Gators. There has been ton of excellent play on both sides, but Seminoles starting quarterback Jordan Travis has been the star of the show. Travis...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher trolled on social media after Mike Norvell, FSU beat Florida

Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M team did not play Friday night, but that did not stop the Aggie head coach from being trolled on social media. FSU Twitter had a lot to celebrate Friday after Florida State defeated Florida 45-38 to snap a 3-game losing streak in the rivalry and improve to 9-3 on the year. While Seminoles fans appreciate Fisher leading the team to a national championship in 2013, they aren’t particularly happy with how he left for Texas A&M in 2017.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

One killed, four injured in shooting at FAMU basketball court

UPDATE (10 p.m.): A spokesperson for FAMU said the initial belief is that none of the victims in a deadly shooting on campus were students at the university. The shooting killed one man and sent four to the hospital, according to police. FAMU and TPD continue to investigate. In a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

