Teen charged in fatal shooting in Laurens Co.
A teen has been charged in a shooting that left another teenager dead in Laurens County.
2 men charged for theft, burglary in Lexington Co.
The Lexington County Sheriff's Office arrested two Columbia men on theft and burglary charges.
Man charged in Upstate hit-and-run that injured child
A man was arrested and charged in a hit-and-run in Honea Path that left a child injured Sunday morning.
golaurens.com
Juvenile charged with burglary after breaking into Laurens business
A juvenile was arrested on Sunday morning for robbing a business on East Main Street in Laurens, according to the Laurens Police Dept. Laurens Police officers responded to an in-progress burglary and saw an individual exiting the front door of the store. Officers noticed that the front door had glass broken out of it.
Additional arrests made in Upstate murder case
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says, two additional arrests have been made in connection to the brutal beating death of an Upstate women, earlier this month.
FOX Carolina
Family increase reward a second time for answers in unsolved homicide case
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a Spartanburg man killed in a shooting is increasing the reward amount for a second time for information in the case. Leonard Lyles III was shot multiple times in the legs and upper body while he was at a cookout on Oliver Street on August 28, 2021. He died five weeks later at the hospital.
Arrest made after weekend hit & run leaves a child hospitalized
An arrest has been made after a weekend hit and run in the Upstate left a child severely injured. The Honea Path Police Department says, the crash happened on Sanders Street around 11:30 AM Sunday.
golaurens.com
Residents complain about explosions, gunfire at Sawmill Training Complex
For the second time in four years, the Sawmill Training Complex near Laurens has been brought before the County Council for complaints about noise and flying bullets. This time, it was because of an event titled The All-American Machine Gun Show, originally held at a site in Kentucky that has been shut down. It was Oct. 14 and 15. Owners said when they were informed about problems on Friday, they made changes and there were no adverse reports on Saturday.
SC parents charged, baby removed after ingesting drugs
Two parents were arrested in Union after their two-year-old son allegedly ingested drugs he found and became unresponsive Wednesday morning.
2 more arrested after mother, baby found dead in Greenville Co. home
Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office arrested two more people in connection with the death of Clarissa Winchester and her child.
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Spartanburg. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 1:55 a.m. on Kensington Drive near Airflow Drive. The Spartanburg Police Department said the vehicle was traveling south when it went off the roadway and hit a tree. […]
14-year-old dead in South Carolina shooting
A 14-year-old has died following a shooting early Friday morning in Laurens County.
Moped crash kills 1 in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died following a moped crash early Saturday morning in Pickens County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Financial Boulevard near Woodbine Road. Troopers said a 2018 Jiju moped was traveling south when it went off the right side of the road […]
wspa.com
Man arrested for drug trafficking in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after a joint investigation. Investigators found over four pounds of methamphetamine, multiple weapons, and cash. Deputies said an investigation has led to Maurice Horton being arrested and charged with Trafficking methamphetamine. The investigation involved...
Motorcyclist dies in Cayce crash involving other vehicle
CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate a deadly crash that happened on Saturday night along a busy road. According to a spokesperson for the Cayce Police Department, the crash happened in front of Three Fountains Skating Rink at 2724 Emanuel Church Road.
One dead in weekend crash in the Upstate
One person is dead after a weekend crash in the Upstate. The Spartanburg Police Department responded to a wreck on Kensington Drive just before 2AM Sunday.
wspa.com
“Ejected from the vehicle,” Oconee Co. man dead in crash
A man died in a crash Thursday afternoon in Oconee County.
FOX Carolina
1 dead days after bicycle crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead days after a bicyclist collided with a vehicle. The coroner said the crash happened on Boiling Springs Road near North River Hills Drive on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital...
