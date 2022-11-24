ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juvenile charged with burglary after breaking into Laurens business

A juvenile was arrested on Sunday morning for robbing a business on East Main Street in Laurens, according to the Laurens Police Dept. Laurens Police officers responded to an in-progress burglary and saw an individual exiting the front door of the store. Officers noticed that the front door had glass broken out of it.
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Family increase reward a second time for answers in unsolved homicide case

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a Spartanburg man killed in a shooting is increasing the reward amount for a second time for information in the case. Leonard Lyles III was shot multiple times in the legs and upper body while he was at a cookout on Oliver Street on August 28, 2021. He died five weeks later at the hospital.
SPARTANBURG, SC
golaurens.com

Residents complain about explosions, gunfire at Sawmill Training Complex

For the second time in four years, the Sawmill Training Complex near Laurens has been brought before the County Council for complaints about noise and flying bullets. This time, it was because of an event titled The All-American Machine Gun Show, originally held at a site in Kentucky that has been shut down. It was Oct. 14 and 15. Owners said when they were informed about problems on Friday, they made changes and there were no adverse reports on Saturday.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Spartanburg. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 1:55 a.m. on Kensington Drive near Airflow Drive. The Spartanburg Police Department said the vehicle was traveling south when it went off the roadway and hit a tree. […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Moped crash kills 1 in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died following a moped crash early Saturday morning in Pickens County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Financial Boulevard near Woodbine Road. Troopers said a 2018 Jiju moped was traveling south when it went off the right side of the road […]
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Man arrested for drug trafficking in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after a joint investigation. Investigators found over four pounds of methamphetamine, multiple weapons, and cash. Deputies said an investigation has led to Maurice Horton being arrested and charged with Trafficking methamphetamine. The investigation involved...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Motorcyclist dies in Cayce crash involving other vehicle

CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate a deadly crash that happened on Saturday night along a busy road. According to a spokesperson for the Cayce Police Department, the crash happened in front of Three Fountains Skating Rink at 2724 Emanuel Church Road.
CAYCE, SC
wspa.com

Teen dead after Laurens Co. shooting

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 14-year-old has died following a shooting early Friday morning in Laurens County.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

1 dead days after bicycle crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead days after a bicyclist collided with a vehicle. The coroner said the crash happened on Boiling Springs Road near North River Hills Drive on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

