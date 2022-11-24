Read full article on original website
Where to take shelter and how to stay safe when severe weather moves in
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Severe weather is moving into the Mid-South Tuesday with strong storms expected. Apart from heavy rain, tornadoes and damaging winds are a possibility, along with hail. The National Weather Service Memphis says families should have a plan for what to do when severe weather hits. People...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Nov. 22-28
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Dunkin Donuts – 84775 […]
Baptist Women’s Hospital celebrates Thanksgiving in the NICU
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Mid-South families had to celebrate Thanksgiving without their newest family members this holiday, so staff at one hospital brought the festivities to their tiniest patients so the little ones wouldn’t miss out on their very first Thanksgiving. Newborn babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care...
Mid-South BBB warns of increasingly convincing scams as Christmas shopping gets underway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Thanksgiving night, the dishes will go in the sink, the leftovers will be stored, and Black Friday shopping will commence. For those taking to online shopping, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) for the Mid-South is warning consumers about scams that look to get a hold of your personal information and your money.
Severe storms, damaging winds, possible tornadoes headed for the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 Meteorologists have been tracking severe weather to be able to give you the most up-to-date information. The Mid-South is under a 4/5 risk zone level for storms Tuesday into Wednesday. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s. Rain chance: 0%. Winds:...
2 adults, 1 child found dead at Ark. home
MADISON, Ark. (WMC) - Three people were found dead with gunshot wounds near Forrest City, Arkansas, on Monday morning. Their bodies were found inside a home around 2 a.m. in the Crow Creek community along Gore Street, according to the St. Francis County medical examiner. Two adults and one child...
West Junior High in West Memphis dismisses early due to heat issue
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Junior High in West Memphis, Arkansas will dismiss early on Monday, November 28, the West Memphis School District (WMSD) announced. The school will let out at 12:30 p.m. WMSD said there is no heat in the junior high building but that the gas company...
Chestnuts infested with insects found by customs officials in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The holidays might look a little different for those wanting to roast chestnuts by an open fire. Nine immature insects in a shipment of chestnuts headed for New York earlier this month were found by customs officials, a release said. According to U.S. Customs and Border...
WATCH: At least 20 thieves break into Memphis shoe store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A shocking video shows at least 20 people breaking into a shoe store in Hickory Hill Sunday night and clearing out most of the store in minutes. In the video, you can hear the sound of a steel 4-way tire wrench smashing through the window of the Valid Kixx shoe store. […]
Tanya and Jerry Smith share their journey as entrepreneurs navigating an inflated economy
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Near-record-high inflation has cast a shadow over this year's holiday shopping season for both shoppers and some businesses. Still, for some entrepreneurs, there is major growth. Mississippi-based owner Tanya Smith and her husband Jerry Smith expanded from an online-only business that started during the height of...
Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to threat of severe storms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The severe weather threat for this upcoming Tuesday (Nov 29) has been expanded to include more of the Mid-South. There is an Enhanced Risk (level 3 out of 5) of severe weather across much of the area on Tuesday due to a strong cold front. THREATS:...
Man, woman, child found dead in Arkansas shooting
MADISON, Ark. — A man, woman and 12-year-old girl were found dead Monday in a house near Forrest City, Arkansas, the St. Francis County sheriff confirmed. The victims were listed as Shalonda Barton, JaTerrance Wright and a child who was not named. The relationship between the victims has not been disclosed. They were found shot […]
‘It’s not fair’: Mom speaks out after son shot twice in head outside Memphis health clinic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating after a person was critically shot outside the Shelby County Health Department’s Cawthon Health Clinic in Orange Mound on Wednesday morning. Latrice Bankston identified the 18-year-old victim as her son, LaTayvon Bankston. “I don’t know what it is with these young boys...
One person shot at Germantown and Trinity
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call Monday morning on Germantown Parkway and Trinity Road. When MPD made the scene, they found a man shot. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition. A silver Jeep Patriot was the focus of an investigation off Germantown Parkway and Trinity Road. The back window blown out.
Lighting Up Soulsville – 2022!
It was a chilly evening (Nov. 19) in Soulsville for the sixth annual Soulsville USA Holiday Tree Lighting at Bellevue and Walker. Bundled for comfort, those on hand reveled in the opportunity to be among a crowd dedicated to the ongoing growth and development of the South Memphis community. Young...
Whitehaven Christmas Parade – Back in stride again!
Bowing to safety protocols during the height of the pandemic, the Christmas Parade in Whitehaven had been a no-show since 2019. Like old times – only better – many said as the parade unfolded amid chilly tempers and the warm hearts of the Whitehaven community and its supporters on Nov. 19.
Owner of Memphis gay bar undeterred after mass shooting; spreads message of love, tolerance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a mass shooting at a gay bar in Colorado Springs, Colo. last weekend, bars around the Mid-South are re-evaluating security protocol. “It’s a different world now,” said Tami Montgomery, owner of DRUS Bar, a LGBTQ-friendly bar in Memphis’ Midtown neighborhood. Montgomery took...
No, a company can’t ask for additional money or personal information after an online purchase is complete
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In an increasingly online world, scammers are becoming more direct and convincing in their attempts to trick you, especially during the holiday season as shopping, particularly online shopping increases. THE QUESTION. Can a company ask for additional money or personal information after an online purchase is...
Naughty or nice, all pets invited to Christmas photo shoot to benefit Germantown animal shelter
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Has your pet been naughty or nice this year?. Regardless of their behavior, the City of Germantown encourages pet owners to bring their “furry, feathered and scaly friends” to a photo shoot with Santa Claus and the Grinch next week. Hosted by The Friends...
Trial begins for accused gunman in deadly Southaven Walmart shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trial is set to begin Monday for the accused gunman in the fatal Walmart shooting that left two people dead in Southaven, Mississippi in 2019. Martez Abrams is charged with two counts of murder. Police said Walmart surveillance cameras were rolling and captured the moments suspect Abram went into the store […]
