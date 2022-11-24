ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Nov. 22-28

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Dunkin Donuts – 84775 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Baptist Women’s Hospital celebrates Thanksgiving in the NICU

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Mid-South families had to celebrate Thanksgiving without their newest family members this holiday, so staff at one hospital brought the festivities to their tiniest patients so the little ones wouldn’t miss out on their very first Thanksgiving. Newborn babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 adults, 1 child found dead at Ark. home

MADISON, Ark. (WMC) - Three people were found dead with gunshot wounds near Forrest City, Arkansas, on Monday morning. Their bodies were found inside a home around 2 a.m. in the Crow Creek community along Gore Street, according to the St. Francis County medical examiner. Two adults and one child...
FORREST CITY, AR
WATE

WATCH: At least 20 thieves break into Memphis shoe store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A shocking video shows at least 20 people breaking into a shoe store in Hickory Hill Sunday night and clearing out most of the store in minutes. In the video, you can hear the sound of a steel 4-way tire wrench smashing through the window of the Valid Kixx shoe store. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to threat of severe storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The severe weather threat for this upcoming Tuesday (Nov 29) has been expanded to include more of the Mid-South. There is an Enhanced Risk (level 3 out of 5) of severe weather across much of the area on Tuesday due to a strong cold front. THREATS:...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man, woman, child found dead in Arkansas shooting

MADISON, Ark. — A man, woman and 12-year-old girl were found dead Monday in a house near Forrest City, Arkansas, the St. Francis County sheriff confirmed. The victims were listed as Shalonda Barton, JaTerrance Wright and a child who was not named. The relationship between the victims has not been disclosed. They were found shot […]
FORREST CITY, AR
WREG

One person shot at Germantown and Trinity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call Monday morning on Germantown Parkway and Trinity Road. When MPD made the scene, they found a man shot. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition. A silver Jeep Patriot was the focus of an investigation off Germantown Parkway and Trinity Road. The back window blown out.
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Lighting Up Soulsville – 2022!

It was a chilly evening (Nov. 19) in Soulsville for the sixth annual Soulsville USA Holiday Tree Lighting at Bellevue and Walker. Bundled for comfort, those on hand reveled in the opportunity to be among a crowd dedicated to the ongoing growth and development of the South Memphis community. Young...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Whitehaven Christmas Parade – Back in stride again!

Bowing to safety protocols during the height of the pandemic, the Christmas Parade in Whitehaven had been a no-show since 2019. Like old times – only better – many said as the parade unfolded amid chilly tempers and the warm hearts of the Whitehaven community and its supporters on Nov. 19.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Trial begins for accused gunman in deadly Southaven Walmart shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trial is set to begin Monday for the accused gunman in the fatal Walmart shooting that left two people dead in Southaven, Mississippi in 2019. Martez Abrams is charged with two counts of murder. Police said Walmart surveillance cameras were rolling and captured the moments suspect Abram went into the store […]
MEMPHIS, TN

