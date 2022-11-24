ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Flight-Free Travel: France & Ireland Launch New Combined Train & Ferry Tickets

France and Ireland are teaming up for a new initiative to give the option of flight-free travel to tourists. In the wake of the pandemic, many green travel initiatives are being launched in an effort to be environmentally friendly. High-speed trains are, in certain incidences, taking the place of flights, and luxurious train options are tempting travelers to enjoy slow travel. However, it is unusual for two European countries to combine train and ferry tickets for convenient and flight-free travel.
Spain’s Great Cities Are Overrun with Tourists—but Not This One

This is the latest edition of our series on underrated destinations, It's Still a Big World. It’s not what you might call “off the beaten path.” Glance at any map of Spain and you won’t take long to find it, poised at the mid-point between Madrid and Barcelona and between the country's Cantabrian and Mediterranean coasts. Both by road and rail, it’s well-connected. And a river runs through it—the mighty Ebro, Spain’s answer to the Rhine or Volga.
A new airline is planning low-cost transatlantic flights

Fly Atlantic, a new budget airline offering low cost transatlantic flights, plans to start operating in summer 2024. It will fly to the US from its Belfast base, as well as launching short-haul intra-European routes.
Virgin Voyages Fourth Cruise Ship Brilliant Lady Floats Out At Shipyard

The latest addition to Virgin Voyages’ fleet of cruise ships, Brilliant Lady, has reached a milestone in her construction. The new ship was floated out for the first time in Genoa, Italy on Friday. Meanwhile, Brilliant Lady is identical to her sisters, Valiant Lady, Scarlet Lady and Resilient Lady, and will start cruising toward the end of 2023.
Qatar loses on World Cup field, makes gains on global stage

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The gilded stadiums are among the most spectacular in the world. The seafront is sparkling and the skyscrapers are draped with larger-than-life banners featuring the stars of the World Cup. Fans crowd around big screens throughout the city to watch soccer along the waterfront in...
Guide To Travel Insurance When Visiting The Philippines

The Philippines is an incredible nation to visit. There is so much variety in the capital Manila, Luzon alone. If you choose to hop over to Palawan Island you can experience the beauty of crystal-clear lagoons in Puerto Princesa and El Nido. Boracay is definitely worth a visit as well, hosting what is considered one of the best beaches in the world.

