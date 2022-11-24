Read full article on original website
Flight-Free Travel: France & Ireland Launch New Combined Train & Ferry Tickets
France and Ireland are teaming up for a new initiative to give the option of flight-free travel to tourists. In the wake of the pandemic, many green travel initiatives are being launched in an effort to be environmentally friendly. High-speed trains are, in certain incidences, taking the place of flights, and luxurious train options are tempting travelers to enjoy slow travel. However, it is unusual for two European countries to combine train and ferry tickets for convenient and flight-free travel.
Spain’s Great Cities Are Overrun with Tourists—but Not This One
This is the latest edition of our series on underrated destinations, It's Still a Big World. It’s not what you might call “off the beaten path.” Glance at any map of Spain and you won’t take long to find it, poised at the mid-point between Madrid and Barcelona and between the country's Cantabrian and Mediterranean coasts. Both by road and rail, it’s well-connected. And a river runs through it—the mighty Ebro, Spain’s answer to the Rhine or Volga.
A new airline is planning low-cost transatlantic flights
Fly Atlantic, a new budget airline offering low cost transatlantic flights, plans to start operating in summer 2024. It will fly to the US from its Belfast base, as well as launching short-haul intra-European routes.
The best airport lounge? It has champagne worth £175 & lets guests skip the security & check-in queues
ONE of the most stressful parts of a holiday can be the airport experience. Yet some passengers can skip the long security queues and crowds, thanks to one of the fanciest lounges in the UK. If you want to jet off in comfort and style, then head to Heathrow Terminal...
Markets rally as China ramps up Covid-19 vaccinations for elderly – business live
Beijing to speed up vaccination of older citizens, as production at several auto firms is hit by Covid lockdowns and infections
Virgin Voyages Fourth Cruise Ship Brilliant Lady Floats Out At Shipyard
The latest addition to Virgin Voyages’ fleet of cruise ships, Brilliant Lady, has reached a milestone in her construction. The new ship was floated out for the first time in Genoa, Italy on Friday. Meanwhile, Brilliant Lady is identical to her sisters, Valiant Lady, Scarlet Lady and Resilient Lady, and will start cruising toward the end of 2023.
Qatar loses on World Cup field, makes gains on global stage
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The gilded stadiums are among the most spectacular in the world. The seafront is sparkling and the skyscrapers are draped with larger-than-life banners featuring the stars of the World Cup. Fans crowd around big screens throughout the city to watch soccer along the waterfront in...
What Is Outdoor Air Conditioning? And How Bad Is It for the Environment?
Air conditioning in the tournament’s open-air stadiums helps players and fans beat the heat—but it may not be so cool for the environment.
World Cup 2022: countdown to Wales v England, plus Iran v USA – live
Qatar’s World Cup reaches the simultaneous group finish stage. Join Martin Belam for all the latest news
Budget airline aims to lure ‘empty nesters’ and over-45s to plug cabin crew shortage
British airline easyJet is asking older adults to consider a major career pivot to help it deal with an ongoing staff shortage. The company said Thursday that it was encouraging “empty nesters” and “anyone looking for a new career challenge later in life” to apply for cabin crew positions.
Kudus scores 2, Ghana beats South Korea 3-2 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Mohammed Kudus said there wasn’t much difference between the way Ghana played in its opening World Cup match ag
Brazil advances at World Cup with 1-0 win over Switzerland
DOHA, Qatar— Struggling and unconvincing without Neymar on the field, Brazil still played well enough to secure a spot in the next round
Cameroon stages World Cup comeback after dropping goalkeeper
AL WAKRAH, Qatar — Cameroon staged an impressive comeback in a 3-3 draw against Serbia at the World Cup despite replacing its goalkeeper
Guide To Travel Insurance When Visiting The Philippines
The Philippines is an incredible nation to visit. There is so much variety in the capital Manila, Luzon alone. If you choose to hop over to Palawan Island you can experience the beauty of crystal-clear lagoons in Puerto Princesa and El Nido. Boracay is definitely worth a visit as well, hosting what is considered one of the best beaches in the world.
