France and Ireland are teaming up for a new initiative to give the option of flight-free travel to tourists. In the wake of the pandemic, many green travel initiatives are being launched in an effort to be environmentally friendly. High-speed trains are, in certain incidences, taking the place of flights, and luxurious train options are tempting travelers to enjoy slow travel. However, it is unusual for two European countries to combine train and ferry tickets for convenient and flight-free travel.

13 HOURS AGO