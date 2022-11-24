ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grain Valley, MO

fourstateshomepage.com

KC Holiday Express train to visit the Four State area

PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express is back for the first time since 2020. The 6-car holiday train is already making stops as it travels through 20 communities in 8 different states this year. The train is packed with several Christmas displays both inside and out...
PITTSBURG, KS
CJ Coombs

The historic 1906 Dorson Apartment Building on Benton Boulevard with the Kansas City porch-style design and recent fire

Dorson Apartment Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On May 5, 1987, the Dorson Apartment Building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The apartment building is located at 912, 914, 916, and 918 Benton Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, and was constructed in 1906. Click here for current-day images.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kggfradio.com

41st Annual Toy Run Coming to Independence

The 41st annual Toy Run is taking place in Independence tomorrow. A.B.A.T.E. District 3 is celebrating the event, which first began in 1981. Independence Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Wilson says that the event begins with a breakfast in the morning. Following breakfast, there will be a gathering of vehicles...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic 1908 'John and Adele Georgen House' was made from stacked limestone that was locally quarried

John and Adele Georgen House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byJonathunder, GNU Free Documentation License. The John and Adele Georgen House is located at 933 South Main Street in Independence, Missouri. An attractive element of this house is all the limestone and masonry work. It's a rectangular two-story structure with a one-story porch in front.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Three Windsor residents Injured in JoCo Crash

A Windsor family was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thanksgiving night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 1998 Ford F-150, driven by 42-year-old Travis D. Hurd of Windsor, was on Route WW, one-quarter mile east of Missouri 23 around 8 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a culvert.
WINDSOR, MO
kshb.com

Storm will spread rain in by late Saturday in Kansas City region

A storm system is forming over Mexico and heading our way. Friday looks fantastic, and then rain will move in by Saturday evening. Heavy rain is possible, and it looks cloudy for the Chiefs game. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Clearing skies and much cooler. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 31°
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Ridgeview 3rd-graders cleverly disguise turkeys to save them from Thanksgiving

As part of an annual Thanksgiving tradition in the Courier-Tribune, we asked third-graders in Kearney, Liberty and Smithville to color a disguise on a tricky turkey to help keep the turkey off the Thanksgiving dinner table. Here's some of our favorites from Ridgeview Elementary in Liberty. For more, stop by the Courier-Tribune office at 104 N. Main St. in Liberty, where all of the creative artwork is on display in our windows.
LIBERTY, MO
KCTV 5

FORECAST: 90 percent chance of rain late on Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure sits right over the KC Metro area clearing our skies and offering light winds. This will also lead to a rapid cool down after dark sending temperatures to near freezing by daybreak spreading a light frost over the ground similar to the frost we woke up to this morning. Skies will increase with clouds through the day Saturday while a light southerly breeze sends in a little extra humidity to feed an upper-level system that will bring rain our way by the late afternoon hours.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic 1867 home of Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant in Independence, Missouri

Bryant House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byJonathunder, GNU Free Documentation License. The "Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant House" is a historic dwelling. The house has a limestone foundation and brick walls and sits on a large lot. It's located at the northeast corner of the streets of South Main and Pacific (fka Mechanic) in Independence, Missouri.
INDEPENDENCE, MO

