Historic 'Lowe and Campbell Sporting Goods Building' was constructed in 1925 and merged with Wilson Sporting GoodsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic 'Kritser House' dating back to 1850 was linked to a man who was influential in Independence, Missouri.CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Historic Lewis-Webb House in Missouri from the 1800s was home to early settlers who influenced a city's developmentCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Historic Kirkwood Building built in 1920 on McGee Street was part of Kansas City's 'automobile row'CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 1855 Col. John Harris Residence is part of the history of the Westport District in Kansas City as a museumCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Lewis-Webb House in Missouri from the 1800s was home to early settlers who influenced a city's development
Lewis-Webb House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byLewis Webb House - Facebook page. The Lewis-Webb House is located at 302 West Mill in Independence, Missouri. On February 6, 1986, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The historic 1906 Dorson Apartment Building on Benton Boulevard with the Kansas City porch-style design and recent fire
Dorson Apartment Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On May 5, 1987, the Dorson Apartment Building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The apartment building is located at 912, 914, 916, and 918 Benton Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, and was constructed in 1906. Click here for current-day images.
The historic 1908 'John and Adele Georgen House' was made from stacked limestone that was locally quarried
John and Adele Georgen House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byJonathunder, GNU Free Documentation License. The John and Adele Georgen House is located at 933 South Main Street in Independence, Missouri. An attractive element of this house is all the limestone and masonry work. It's a rectangular two-story structure with a one-story porch in front.
Pedestrian dies in crash on US 40 Highway in Independence, Missouri
A pedestrian died in a crash Saturday evening on eastbound U.S. 40 Highway, near Washington Avenue, in Independence, Missouri.
The historic 1867 home of Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant in Independence, Missouri
Bryant House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byJonathunder, GNU Free Documentation License. The "Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant House" is a historic dwelling. The house has a limestone foundation and brick walls and sits on a large lot. It's located at the northeast corner of the streets of South Main and Pacific (fka Mechanic) in Independence, Missouri.
