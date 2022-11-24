ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Springs, MO

flatlandkc.org

Small Congregations Rethink the Role of Big Historic Churches

Two years ago, when the Rev. Mindy Fugarino became pastor of the once-crowded Independence Boulevard Christian Church in Kansas City’s northeast neighborhood, she had no trouble counting how many people attended the first worship service she led — 13. “Like many churches,” says Don Robeson, vice president of...
KANSAS CITY, KS
momcollective.com

Treat Yourself Gifts in Kansas City

Move over, Goop, this is the gift guide we all need!. Welcome to our Local Treat-Yourself Gift Guide full of realistic and LOCAL ways to splurge on yourself this holiday season! Bonus goodness, many are woman-owned companies!. I’m always stumped when I get asked what I want for birthdays and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

The first mini home for KCK's Eden Village has arrived

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Eden Village in Kansas City, Kansas, is nearly a reality. The community will feature mini homes similar to those at the Veterans Community Project on the Missouri side. "We get to see them finally get a place to stay," said Terry Claudell, president of Eden...
KANSAS CITY, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

KC Holiday Express train to visit the Four State area

PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express is back for the first time since 2020. The 6-car holiday train is already making stops as it travels through 20 communities in 8 different states this year. The train is packed with several Christmas displays both inside and out...
PITTSBURG, KS
flatlandkc.org

The (R)evolution of the ‘Soft Black Girl’

Cia Michelle stood resolute on stage, boldly declaring “here lies the body of a strong Black girl” next to an empty casket. The audience watching the unorthodox musical responded as instructed, with a resounding “may she rest in peace.”. When Michelle performed this musical take on a...
KANSAS CITY, KS
fox4kc.com

Hedge apples: What are they used for?

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Along rivers, the Osage orange — also known as hedge apple, bois d’arc, bodark, bodock, or bow-wood — flourishes. The trees are known for their thorns and large green fruit, which have a lot of uses, though not all of them actually work.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic 1867 home of Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant in Independence, Missouri

Bryant House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byJonathunder, GNU Free Documentation License. The "Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant House" is a historic dwelling. The house has a limestone foundation and brick walls and sits on a large lot. It's located at the northeast corner of the streets of South Main and Pacific (fka Mechanic) in Independence, Missouri.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Leavenworth (KS)

Leavenworth is a large city in Kansas. It is the biggest city in Leavenworth County and the County’s seat. Leavenworth is a member of the Kansas City Metropolitan Area. Leavenworth is situated in the northeastern part of Kansas. The city got its name from a renowned American officer who fought in the 1812 war.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
KMBC.com

Silver Alert canceled for Gladstone woman

GLADSTONE, Mo. — Gladstone, Missouri, police have canceled a Silver Alert for a woman with dementia after she was found safe. Authorities issued the alert for 76-year-old Rebecca Turner after it was reported Thursday that she did not make it to her Thanksgiving destination in Iowa City, Iowa. Police...
GLADSTONE, MO

