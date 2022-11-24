Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic 'Lowe and Campbell Sporting Goods Building' was constructed in 1925 and merged with Wilson Sporting GoodsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic 'Kritser House' dating back to 1850 was linked to a man who was influential in Independence, Missouri.CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Historic Lewis-Webb House in Missouri from the 1800s was home to early settlers who influenced a city's developmentCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Historic Kirkwood Building built in 1920 on McGee Street was part of Kansas City's 'automobile row'CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 1855 Col. John Harris Residence is part of the history of the Westport District in Kansas City as a museumCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
flatlandkc.org
Small Congregations Rethink the Role of Big Historic Churches
Two years ago, when the Rev. Mindy Fugarino became pastor of the once-crowded Independence Boulevard Christian Church in Kansas City’s northeast neighborhood, she had no trouble counting how many people attended the first worship service she led — 13. “Like many churches,” says Don Robeson, vice president of...
kcur.org
Johnson County Christmas Bureau saved by last-minute donation: 'Our community steps up'
After an urgent call for help last week, local nonprofit Johnson County Christmas Bureau says it will be able to host its annual holiday shop this December after all. The local nonprofit announced this week that it had found a commercial space to hold this year’s holiday shop for low-income Johnson Countians, following a months-long search.
Kansas City shelters can now help keep houseless individuals warmer longer
Kansas City-area shelters are able to help the houseless earlier and for longer this year thanks to program changes.
Shawnee man living with stage 5 kidney disease looking for match
Eight years ago, Stephen Thon was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney disease. Since then, it has progressed to stage 5. He's hoping to find a match for the sake of his family.
momcollective.com
Treat Yourself Gifts in Kansas City
Move over, Goop, this is the gift guide we all need!. Welcome to our Local Treat-Yourself Gift Guide full of realistic and LOCAL ways to splurge on yourself this holiday season! Bonus goodness, many are woman-owned companies!. I’m always stumped when I get asked what I want for birthdays and...
KMBC.com
The first mini home for KCK's Eden Village has arrived
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Eden Village in Kansas City, Kansas, is nearly a reality. The community will feature mini homes similar to those at the Veterans Community Project on the Missouri side. "We get to see them finally get a place to stay," said Terry Claudell, president of Eden...
Kritser House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byDmw002, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Kritser House is located at 115 East Walnut in Independence, Missouri. It dates back to 1850, over 170 years ago. In 1985, the house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is associated with Martin U. Kritser.
fourstateshomepage.com
KC Holiday Express train to visit the Four State area
PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express is back for the first time since 2020. The 6-car holiday train is already making stops as it travels through 20 communities in 8 different states this year. The train is packed with several Christmas displays both inside and out...
flatlandkc.org
The (R)evolution of the ‘Soft Black Girl’
Cia Michelle stood resolute on stage, boldly declaring “here lies the body of a strong Black girl” next to an empty casket. The audience watching the unorthodox musical responded as instructed, with a resounding “may she rest in peace.”. When Michelle performed this musical take on a...
Cost of talking to family from prison strains inmates' ties
TOPEKA — Trish Gaston spends $50 a week talking to her two sons at the Lansing Correctional Facility. Gaston has tried cutting back to save some money, but she said “I need to hear their voice every day.”. “That’s their only contact to the outside world and to...
fox4kc.com
Hedge apples: What are they used for?
ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Along rivers, the Osage orange — also known as hedge apple, bois d’arc, bodark, bodock, or bow-wood — flourishes. The trees are known for their thorns and large green fruit, which have a lot of uses, though not all of them actually work.
The historic 1867 home of Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant in Independence, Missouri
Bryant House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byJonathunder, GNU Free Documentation License. The "Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant House" is a historic dwelling. The house has a limestone foundation and brick walls and sits on a large lot. It's located at the northeast corner of the streets of South Main and Pacific (fka Mechanic) in Independence, Missouri.
Customers say Kansas construction company owner took thousands, disappeared
Your business might have problems when your former customers have devoted an entire Facebook page to ripping you apart.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Leavenworth (KS)
Leavenworth is a large city in Kansas. It is the biggest city in Leavenworth County and the County’s seat. Leavenworth is a member of the Kansas City Metropolitan Area. Leavenworth is situated in the northeastern part of Kansas. The city got its name from a renowned American officer who fought in the 1812 war.
KCTV 5
KC Pet Project offers Black Friday ‘Name Your Price Adoptions’ to find homes for hundreds of pets
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Pet Project has a record high number of animals in the shelter’s care. In just the first 22 days of November, nearly 800 pets have come into KC Pet Project. They are caring for approximately 1,000 animals across all of their locations. “Every...
jimmycsays.com
My friend Kevin Collison is looking at John Sherman’s downtown stadium through rose-colored glasses
Former KC Star development reporter Kevin Collison has done a great job with his CitySceneKC website. If you don’t subscribe, I suggest you do so. At $6 a month, it’s the best bargain in town for keeping up with what’s going on in the heart of the city, between the River Market and the Crossroads District.
Refueling stop at Kansas City QuikTrip ends in $200,000 scratchers prize
Heading to work one day, he stopped at the QuikTrip at 13100 Holmes Road to gas up and purchased a "Silver Bells" scratchers ticket, according to Missouri Lottery.
1 man suffered severe burns Friday evening in Northland fire
Fire and smoke inhalation severely injured an elderly man Friday evening in a residence in the Northland.
KMBC.com
Silver Alert canceled for Gladstone woman
GLADSTONE, Mo. — Gladstone, Missouri, police have canceled a Silver Alert for a woman with dementia after she was found safe. Authorities issued the alert for 76-year-old Rebecca Turner after it was reported Thursday that she did not make it to her Thanksgiving destination in Iowa City, Iowa. Police...
3 hospitalized, 15-20 displaced in Kansas City, Kansas, apartment fire
Three people were hospitalized and 15-20 people were displaced in an apartment fire Saturday night in Kansas City, Kansas.
