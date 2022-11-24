Read full article on original website
plattecountycitizen.com
Platte County student earns perfect score on ACT test
Alex Beeman is a talented Platte County High School student who believes that discipline is an important element for success in school. Her commitment to her studies paid off recently when she found out she scored a perfect 36 on the ACT test. About a month before the test she...
Historic Lewis-Webb House in Missouri from the 1800s was home to early settlers who influenced a city's development
Lewis-Webb House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byLewis Webb House - Facebook page. The Lewis-Webb House is located at 302 West Mill in Independence, Missouri. On February 6, 1986, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Liberty to raise electric rates
Liberty electric customers in Stone and Taney counties will see an increase in their bills starting on Dec. 1. The Missouri Public Service Commission said there will be an increase to the Fuel Adjustment Clause charge on bills. PSC officials say Liberty filed for an adjustment to reflect their actual...
The historic 1908 'John and Adele Georgen House' was made from stacked limestone that was locally quarried
John and Adele Georgen House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byJonathunder, GNU Free Documentation License. The John and Adele Georgen House is located at 933 South Main Street in Independence, Missouri. An attractive element of this house is all the limestone and masonry work. It's a rectangular two-story structure with a one-story porch in front.
lawrencekstimes.com
An inside look at the North Lawrence camp for people experiencing homelessness
As the Lawrence community considers different strategies for a citywide response to the homelessness crisis, residents of a temporary campsite are living through the reality of the situation day to day. Lawrence city leaders have been getting heat from community members ranging from business owners to housing advocates to local...
Historic 'Kritser House' dating back to 1850 was linked to a man who was influential in Independence, Missouri.
Kritser House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byDmw002, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Kritser House is located at 115 East Walnut in Independence, Missouri. It dates back to 1850, over 170 years ago. In 1985, the house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is associated with Martin U. Kritser.
mycouriertribune.com
13 Liberty athletes sign their national letter of intent
LIBERTY — On Wednesday, Nov. 9, athletes across the country signed their national letter of intent to their future colleges. In the local community, 13 athletes from Liberty High School signed their letters to participate in collegiate athletics.
Historic Kirkwood Building built in 1920 on McGee Street was part of Kansas City's 'automobile row'
Kirkwood Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Kirkwood Building located at 1737-41 McGee Street, Kansas City, Missouri was built in 1920. It was designed by the architectural firm of Wight and Wight. The architectural design is Early Commercial style. The builder was R.A. Long Construction Company. In 2001, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
fourstateshomepage.com
KC Holiday Express train to visit the Four State area
PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express is back for the first time since 2020. The 6-car holiday train is already making stops as it travels through 20 communities in 8 different states this year. The train is packed with several Christmas displays both inside and out...
2 Recent Cases of Bird Flu Found in Missouri Backyard Chickens
The highly-contagious bird flu has been discovered in backyard chickens in two different Missouri counties recently according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The bulletin shared by the Missouri Department of Agriculture says this outbreak of the Avian Influenza (aka bird flu) has been found in Webster County, Missouri on November 22, 2022 and in Jackson County, Missouri on October 18, 2022.
The historic 1906 Dorson Apartment Building on Benton Boulevard with the Kansas City porch-style design and recent fire
Dorson Apartment Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On May 5, 1987, the Dorson Apartment Building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The apartment building is located at 912, 914, 916, and 918 Benton Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, and was constructed in 1906. Click here for current-day images.
The historic 1867 home of Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant in Independence, Missouri
Bryant House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byJonathunder, GNU Free Documentation License. The "Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant House" is a historic dwelling. The house has a limestone foundation and brick walls and sits on a large lot. It's located at the northeast corner of the streets of South Main and Pacific (fka Mechanic) in Independence, Missouri.
The 'Woodson-Sawyer House' built in the late 1800s is locally and nationally recognized as a historic place
Woodson-Sawyer House, Independence, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On March 20, 1986, the Woodson-Sawyer House located at 1604 West Lexington in Independence, Missouri was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Kansas City shelters can now help keep houseless individuals warmer longer
Kansas City-area shelters are able to help the houseless earlier and for longer this year thanks to program changes.
Historic Blackstone Hotel of the 1920s offered an amenity of a parking garage which some hotels didn't have
Blackstone Hotel, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Blackstone Hotel is located at 817 Cherry Street in Kansas City, Missouri. It's also gone by the name of the Jewell Building. It appears to be vacant. On October 18, 2003, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
kcur.org
A Kansas City native conquered the country's longest trails and earned hiking's 'Triple Crown'
It wasn’t until Leawood, Kansas, native Charlie Janssen was completely alone in a remote stretch of northern California, along the Pacific Crest Trail, that he began to feel sick. “Being a public education teacher, I somehow managed to stay COVID-free for two years.” Jassen said. “But somehow, in the...
kmmo.com
ARROW ROCK STATE HISTORIC SITE TO HOST OLD-FASHIONED CHRISTMAS IN THE VILLAGE
Arrow Rock State Historic Site team members, friends and family are opening historic buildings to give visitors a glimpse into what Christmas was like years ago. Historic site buildings will be open and decorated for the holidays from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, December 10. Guests are encouraged to tour the buildings and visit with interpreters.
Three Windsor residents Injured in JoCo Crash
A Windsor family was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thanksgiving night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 1998 Ford F-150, driven by 42-year-old Travis D. Hurd of Windsor, was on Route WW, one-quarter mile east of Missouri 23 around 8 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a culvert.
KMZU
Route 13 intersection site of fatal collision
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO - A Warrensburg driver died Saturday in a fatal car collision. Highway Patrol says Linda Ridge, 69, was the driver of a vehicle that was turning left onto northbound 13 Highway in Johnson County at 600 Road. A southbound SUV attempted to swerve, but hit the vehicle. Ridge was listed as not wearing safety equipment.
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG WOMAN KILLED IN JOHNSON COUNTY CRASH
A Warrensburg woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on November 26, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 69-year-old Linda Ridge turned left into the path of a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Caleb Henry. Henry’s vehicle swerved and impact occurred of the right side of the roadway.
