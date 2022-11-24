ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

plattecountycitizen.com

Platte County student earns perfect score on ACT test

Alex Beeman is a talented Platte County High School student who believes that discipline is an important element for success in school. Her commitment to her studies paid off recently when she found out she scored a perfect 36 on the ACT test. About a month before the test she...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Liberty to raise electric rates

Liberty electric customers in Stone and Taney counties will see an increase in their bills starting on Dec. 1. The Missouri Public Service Commission said there will be an increase to the Fuel Adjustment Clause charge on bills. PSC officials say Liberty filed for an adjustment to reflect their actual...
CJ Coombs

The historic 1908 'John and Adele Georgen House' was made from stacked limestone that was locally quarried

John and Adele Georgen House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byJonathunder, GNU Free Documentation License. The John and Adele Georgen House is located at 933 South Main Street in Independence, Missouri. An attractive element of this house is all the limestone and masonry work. It's a rectangular two-story structure with a one-story porch in front.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
lawrencekstimes.com

An inside look at the North Lawrence camp for people experiencing homelessness

As the Lawrence community considers different strategies for a citywide response to the homelessness crisis, residents of a temporary campsite are living through the reality of the situation day to day. Lawrence city leaders have been getting heat from community members ranging from business owners to housing advocates to local...
LAWRENCE, KS
mycouriertribune.com

13 Liberty athletes sign their national letter of intent

LIBERTY — On Wednesday, Nov. 9, athletes across the country signed their national letter of intent to their future colleges. In the local community, 13 athletes from Liberty High School signed their letters to participate in collegiate athletics.
LIBERTY, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic Kirkwood Building built in 1920 on McGee Street was part of Kansas City's 'automobile row'

Kirkwood Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Kirkwood Building located at 1737-41 McGee Street, Kansas City, Missouri was built in 1920. It was designed by the architectural firm of Wight and Wight. The architectural design is Early Commercial style. The builder was R.A. Long Construction Company. In 2001, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

KC Holiday Express train to visit the Four State area

PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express is back for the first time since 2020. The 6-car holiday train is already making stops as it travels through 20 communities in 8 different states this year. The train is packed with several Christmas displays both inside and out...
PITTSBURG, KS
KICK AM 1530

2 Recent Cases of Bird Flu Found in Missouri Backyard Chickens

The highly-contagious bird flu has been discovered in backyard chickens in two different Missouri counties recently according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The bulletin shared by the Missouri Department of Agriculture says this outbreak of the Avian Influenza (aka bird flu) has been found in Webster County, Missouri on November 22, 2022 and in Jackson County, Missouri on October 18, 2022.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic 1906 Dorson Apartment Building on Benton Boulevard with the Kansas City porch-style design and recent fire

Dorson Apartment Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On May 5, 1987, the Dorson Apartment Building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The apartment building is located at 912, 914, 916, and 918 Benton Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, and was constructed in 1906. Click here for current-day images.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic 1867 home of Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant in Independence, Missouri

Bryant House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byJonathunder, GNU Free Documentation License. The "Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant House" is a historic dwelling. The house has a limestone foundation and brick walls and sits on a large lot. It's located at the northeast corner of the streets of South Main and Pacific (fka Mechanic) in Independence, Missouri.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
kmmo.com

ARROW ROCK STATE HISTORIC SITE TO HOST OLD-FASHIONED CHRISTMAS IN THE VILLAGE

Arrow Rock State Historic Site team members, friends and family are opening historic buildings to give visitors a glimpse into what Christmas was like years ago. Historic site buildings will be open and decorated for the holidays from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, December 10. Guests are encouraged to tour the buildings and visit with interpreters.
MARSHALL, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Three Windsor residents Injured in JoCo Crash

A Windsor family was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thanksgiving night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 1998 Ford F-150, driven by 42-year-old Travis D. Hurd of Windsor, was on Route WW, one-quarter mile east of Missouri 23 around 8 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a culvert.
WINDSOR, MO
KMZU

Route 13 intersection site of fatal collision

JOHNSON COUNTY, MO - A Warrensburg driver died Saturday in a fatal car collision. Highway Patrol says Linda Ridge, 69, was the driver of a vehicle that was turning left onto northbound 13 Highway in Johnson County at 600 Road. A southbound SUV attempted to swerve, but hit the vehicle. Ridge was listed as not wearing safety equipment.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

WARRENSBURG WOMAN KILLED IN JOHNSON COUNTY CRASH

A Warrensburg woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on November 26, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 69-year-old Linda Ridge turned left into the path of a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Caleb Henry. Henry’s vehicle swerved and impact occurred of the right side of the roadway.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO

