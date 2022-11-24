Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic 'Lowe and Campbell Sporting Goods Building' was constructed in 1925 and merged with Wilson Sporting GoodsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic 'Kritser House' dating back to 1850 was linked to a man who was influential in Independence, Missouri.CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Historic Lewis-Webb House in Missouri from the 1800s was home to early settlers who influenced a city's developmentCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Historic Kirkwood Building built in 1920 on McGee Street was part of Kansas City's 'automobile row'CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 1855 Col. John Harris Residence is part of the history of the Westport District in Kansas City as a museumCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Merry Market kicks off at City Market with small businesses front and center
Temperatures weren't the only thing above average. So are inflation and production costs for the City Market's more than 100 vendors.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence Lights drive-thru holiday display and fundraiser to return
The fields at the Youth Sports Complex have been transformed into a whimsical wonderland. Lawrence Lights – Making Spirits Bright is returning for its second year starting Friday. From 6 to 9 p.m. nightly, the drive-thru holiday exhibit at 4911 W. 27th St. will feature nearly 40 lighted stations...
Branson Missouri Is A Must Visit. Check Out These 11 Definite Must Do’s
Many of us know that Branson Missouri is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. We are fortunate that it is only a few hours away from us here in Sedalia. If you have been, then you know how much fun it can be. Plenty of options to check out for sure. If you have never been, here are 12 "Must Do's" when you go that you may want to check out that will be worth while.
kcur.org
Here's where Kansas Citians can donate — and receive — food and gifts this holiday season
Holidays still feel different this year. For starters, things cost more than they have in decades, and business downsizing and layoffs mean that more people are facing financial difficulties. We're also still in a global pandemic, and many have health concerns as they gather with family and friends. Nonprofits are...
Historic Lewis-Webb House in Missouri from the 1800s was home to early settlers who influenced a city's development
Lewis-Webb House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byLewis Webb House - Facebook page. The Lewis-Webb House is located at 302 West Mill in Independence, Missouri. On February 6, 1986, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KMBC.com
The first mini home for KCK's Eden Village has arrived
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Eden Village in Kansas City, Kansas, is nearly a reality. The community will feature mini homes similar to those at the Veterans Community Project on the Missouri side. "We get to see them finally get a place to stay," said Terry Claudell, president of Eden...
flatlandkc.org
Small Congregations Rethink the Role of Big Historic Churches
Two years ago, when the Rev. Mindy Fugarino became pastor of the once-crowded Independence Boulevard Christian Church in Kansas City’s northeast neighborhood, she had no trouble counting how many people attended the first worship service she led — 13. “Like many churches,” says Don Robeson, vice president of...
KCTV 5
KC Pet Project offers Black Friday ‘Name Your Price Adoptions’ to find homes for hundreds of pets
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Pet Project has a record high number of animals in the shelter’s care. In just the first 22 days of November, nearly 800 pets have come into KC Pet Project. They are caring for approximately 1,000 animals across all of their locations. “Every...
jimmycsays.com
My friend Kevin Collison is looking at John Sherman’s downtown stadium through rose-colored glasses
Former KC Star development reporter Kevin Collison has done a great job with his CitySceneKC website. If you don’t subscribe, I suggest you do so. At $6 a month, it’s the best bargain in town for keeping up with what’s going on in the heart of the city, between the River Market and the Crossroads District.
martincitytelegraph.com
Two south KC friends make it possible for military families to enjoy a “Grandma-style” thanksgiving dinner
Some military families will get a Grandma’s style Thanksgiving dinner thanks to a couple of area men. It started when Mike Lane, who operates the non-profit Auto Donation Center in Grandview, saw a TV news story about Army families struggling this year to afford the traditional holiday meal because of inflation.
Historic 'Kritser House' dating back to 1850 was linked to a man who was influential in Independence, Missouri.
Kritser House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byDmw002, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Kritser House is located at 115 East Walnut in Independence, Missouri. It dates back to 1850, over 170 years ago. In 1985, the house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is associated with Martin U. Kritser.
bluevalleypost.com
Mow (don’t bag) your leaves this fall, say JoCo experts
Autumn makes for pretty trees, but those trees create a lot of work for homeowners once temperatures get colder. Catch up quick: According to the Johnson County K-State Research and Extension Office, there are a number of other (easier) ways to dispose of leaves without getting out the rake and bagging them.
Kansas City painter captures moment Country Club Plaza lights turn on
There's a lot of beauty at the Country Club Plaza in KCMO and on Thursday night for the Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony — a lot of excitement.
The historic 1908 'John and Adele Georgen House' was made from stacked limestone that was locally quarried
John and Adele Georgen House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byJonathunder, GNU Free Documentation License. The John and Adele Georgen House is located at 933 South Main Street in Independence, Missouri. An attractive element of this house is all the limestone and masonry work. It's a rectangular two-story structure with a one-story porch in front.
KCTV 5
FORECAST: 90 percent chance of rain late on Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure sits right over the KC Metro area clearing our skies and offering light winds. This will also lead to a rapid cool down after dark sending temperatures to near freezing by daybreak spreading a light frost over the ground similar to the frost we woke up to this morning. Skies will increase with clouds through the day Saturday while a light southerly breeze sends in a little extra humidity to feed an upper-level system that will bring rain our way by the late afternoon hours.
The historic 1906 Dorson Apartment Building on Benton Boulevard with the Kansas City porch-style design and recent fire
Dorson Apartment Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On May 5, 1987, the Dorson Apartment Building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The apartment building is located at 912, 914, 916, and 918 Benton Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, and was constructed in 1906. Click here for current-day images.
fox4kc.com
Hedge apples: What are they used for?
ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Along rivers, the Osage orange — also known as hedge apple, bois d’arc, bodark, bodock, or bow-wood — flourishes. The trees are known for their thorns and large green fruit, which have a lot of uses, though not all of them actually work.
Refueling stop at Kansas City QuikTrip ends in $200,000 scratchers prize
Heading to work one day, he stopped at the QuikTrip at 13100 Holmes Road to gas up and purchased a "Silver Bells" scratchers ticket, according to Missouri Lottery.
Shawnee man living with stage 5 kidney disease looking for match
Eight years ago, Stephen Thon was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney disease. Since then, it has progressed to stage 5. He's hoping to find a match for the sake of his family.
The historic 1867 home of Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant in Independence, Missouri
Bryant House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byJonathunder, GNU Free Documentation License. The "Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant House" is a historic dwelling. The house has a limestone foundation and brick walls and sits on a large lot. It's located at the northeast corner of the streets of South Main and Pacific (fka Mechanic) in Independence, Missouri.
Comments / 0