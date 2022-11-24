ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KU Sports

An overview of the 6-6 Kansas football team's 2022 bowl prospects

There has been some question, concern and confusion among Kansas fans surrounding whether the 6-6 Jayhawks are a lock to play in a bowl this postseason. They are. And we’ll officially know which bowl they’ll be playing in one week from today, when the bowl pairings are announced on ESPN.
CJ Coombs

The historic 1867 home of Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant in Independence, Missouri

Bryant House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byJonathunder, GNU Free Documentation License. The "Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant House" is a historic dwelling. The house has a limestone foundation and brick walls and sits on a large lot. It's located at the northeast corner of the streets of South Main and Pacific (fka Mechanic) in Independence, Missouri.
KCTV 5

FORECAST: 90 percent chance of rain late on Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure sits right over the KC Metro area clearing our skies and offering light winds. This will also lead to a rapid cool down after dark sending temperatures to near freezing by daybreak spreading a light frost over the ground similar to the frost we woke up to this morning. Skies will increase with clouds through the day Saturday while a light southerly breeze sends in a little extra humidity to feed an upper-level system that will bring rain our way by the late afternoon hours.
St. Joseph Post

Missouri woman killed in two-vehicle accident Saturday

JOHNSON COUNTY — A Missouri woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident at 10:36 a.m. Saturday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Ford Ecosport driven by Linda K. Ridge, 69, Warrensburg, was southbound on Missouri 13 at NE 600 Road when the vehicle turned into the path of a 2017 Ford Transit driven by Caleb J. Henry, 22, Blue Springs.
fox4kc.com

Hedge apples: What are they used for?

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Along rivers, the Osage orange — also known as hedge apple, bois d’arc, bodark, bodock, or bow-wood — flourishes. The trees are known for their thorns and large green fruit, which have a lot of uses, though not all of them actually work.
fourstateshomepage.com

KC Holiday Express train to visit the Four State area

PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express is back for the first time since 2020. The 6-car holiday train is already making stops as it travels through 20 communities in 8 different states this year. The train is packed with several Christmas displays both inside and out...
CJ Coombs

The historic 1906 Dorson Apartment Building on Benton Boulevard with the Kansas City porch-style design and recent fire

Dorson Apartment Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On May 5, 1987, the Dorson Apartment Building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The apartment building is located at 912, 914, 916, and 918 Benton Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, and was constructed in 1906. Click here for current-day images.
KIX 105.7

One Of Missouri’s Best Steak Joints Is In Kansas City

The last time I visited Chicago my buddy Bill wanted to go check out this steakhouse near my Mom's that I had heard lots of great things about. As we finished our meal Bill suggested that perhaps we need to find more of these neighborhood steak joints to try when I'm home for a visit. That got me thinking about steak, so when I saw this list of 7 Steakhouses in Missouri That Are Delicious Places To Dine I had to look at the list. When I saw Jess & Jim's Steakhouse in Kansas City, I knew it was a place I want to go check out.
kmmo.com

