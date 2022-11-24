Read full article on original website
Historic 'Lowe and Campbell Sporting Goods Building' was constructed in 1925 and merged with Wilson Sporting GoodsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic 'Kritser House' dating back to 1850 was linked to a man who was influential in Independence, Missouri.CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Historic Lewis-Webb House in Missouri from the 1800s was home to early settlers who influenced a city's developmentCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Historic Kirkwood Building built in 1920 on McGee Street was part of Kansas City's 'automobile row'CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 1855 Col. John Harris Residence is part of the history of the Westport District in Kansas City as a museumCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas High School Football State Championships: Final score updates
EMPORIA, Kan. — Two schools near the Kansas City metro area played for state championships this weekend.
🏀 Jayhawks to Host Tigers Monday in Men’s Hoops
LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 3 Kansas (6-1) looks to rebound from its first loss of the 2022-23 season when it plays host to Texas Southern on Monday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW via ESPN+ with Dave Armstrong and Nick Bahe calling the action.
Gardner Edgerton football aiming for first state title in school history
The Gardner Edgerton football team is state bound and hoping to make history by bringing home its first ever Kansas 6A state title.
KU Sports
An overview of the 6-6 Kansas football team's 2022 bowl prospects
There has been some question, concern and confusion among Kansas fans surrounding whether the 6-6 Jayhawks are a lock to play in a bowl this postseason. They are. And we’ll officially know which bowl they’ll be playing in one week from today, when the bowl pairings are announced on ESPN.
The historic 1867 home of Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant in Independence, Missouri
Bryant House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byJonathunder, GNU Free Documentation License. The "Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant House" is a historic dwelling. The house has a limestone foundation and brick walls and sits on a large lot. It's located at the northeast corner of the streets of South Main and Pacific (fka Mechanic) in Independence, Missouri.
kcur.org
Kansas City's pinball scene is coming out of the dark and into the... basement
Keri Wing stands over Laser Cue, an old-school pinball game, in the darkened basement of Solid State Pinball Supply. She’s in her element, deftly navigating a silver ball around the inter-galactic playing field. “It’s very satisfying,” she says. “And it has a fun rules set and a funky layout.”...
KCTV 5
FORECAST: 90 percent chance of rain late on Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure sits right over the KC Metro area clearing our skies and offering light winds. This will also lead to a rapid cool down after dark sending temperatures to near freezing by daybreak spreading a light frost over the ground similar to the frost we woke up to this morning. Skies will increase with clouds through the day Saturday while a light southerly breeze sends in a little extra humidity to feed an upper-level system that will bring rain our way by the late afternoon hours.
Missouri woman killed in two-vehicle accident Saturday
JOHNSON COUNTY — A Missouri woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident at 10:36 a.m. Saturday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Ford Ecosport driven by Linda K. Ridge, 69, Warrensburg, was southbound on Missouri 13 at NE 600 Road when the vehicle turned into the path of a 2017 Ford Transit driven by Caleb J. Henry, 22, Blue Springs.
fox4kc.com
Hedge apples: What are they used for?
ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Along rivers, the Osage orange — also known as hedge apple, bois d’arc, bodark, bodock, or bow-wood — flourishes. The trees are known for their thorns and large green fruit, which have a lot of uses, though not all of them actually work.
Refueling stop at Kansas City QuikTrip ends in $200,000 scratchers prize
Heading to work one day, he stopped at the QuikTrip at 13100 Holmes Road to gas up and purchased a "Silver Bells" scratchers ticket, according to Missouri Lottery.
fourstateshomepage.com
KC Holiday Express train to visit the Four State area
PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express is back for the first time since 2020. The 6-car holiday train is already making stops as it travels through 20 communities in 8 different states this year. The train is packed with several Christmas displays both inside and out...
The historic 1906 Dorson Apartment Building on Benton Boulevard with the Kansas City porch-style design and recent fire
Dorson Apartment Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On May 5, 1987, the Dorson Apartment Building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The apartment building is located at 912, 914, 916, and 918 Benton Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, and was constructed in 1906. Click here for current-day images.
Customers say Kansas construction company owner took thousands, disappeared
Your business might have problems when your former customers have devoted an entire Facebook page to ripping you apart.
WIBW
Kansas City man seriously injured late Sunday in fiery crash on I-70 in Leavenworth County
TONGANOXIE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man suffered serious injuries in a fiery crash late Sunday on Interstate 70 in Leavenworth County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 10 p.m. along the Kansas Turnpike on I-70 in Leavenworth County. The location was about a mile east of the Tonganoxie exit.
KCTV 5
Man thrown over bridge in brawl after Chiefs-Chargers game Sunday night
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said they are investigating a man being thrown over the side of a bridge outside of SoFi Stadium following Sunday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. A fan-captured cellphone video showed two men brawling on a bridge near...
One Of Missouri’s Best Steak Joints Is In Kansas City
The last time I visited Chicago my buddy Bill wanted to go check out this steakhouse near my Mom's that I had heard lots of great things about. As we finished our meal Bill suggested that perhaps we need to find more of these neighborhood steak joints to try when I'm home for a visit. That got me thinking about steak, so when I saw this list of 7 Steakhouses in Missouri That Are Delicious Places To Dine I had to look at the list. When I saw Jess & Jim's Steakhouse in Kansas City, I knew it was a place I want to go check out.
1 man suffered severe burns Friday evening in Northland fire
Fire and smoke inhalation severely injured an elderly man Friday evening in a residence in the Northland.
Kansas City painter captures moment Country Club Plaza lights turn on
There's a lot of beauty at the Country Club Plaza in KCMO and on Thursday night for the Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony — a lot of excitement.
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG WOMAN KILLED IN JOHNSON COUNTY CRASH
A Warrensburg woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on November 26, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 69-year-old Linda Ridge turned left into the path of a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Caleb Henry. Henry’s vehicle swerved and impact occurred of the right side of the roadway.
