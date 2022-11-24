Read full article on original website
Freeze agrees to be next coach at Auburn, sources say
After a thorough search process following Bryan Harsin's firing, Auburn and Hugh Freeze agreed to a contract Monday, making the former Ole Miss and Liberty coach the Tigers' new coach as the 53-year-old returns to the SEC West.
Edwards Makes U-M History Against Buckeyes
After battling injuries for a majority of the 2022 season, sophomore running back Donovan Edwards saved his best performance for the biggest game of the year.
