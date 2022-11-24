Read full article on original website
From eID wallets to soulbound tokens: future-proofing digital identity
The virtues of digitisation can be felt across industries – from financial services to retail, education, entertainment, health and everything around us. This global transformation has also necessitated consumer identities to move from physical to digital – unique identifiers represented electronically during online interactions that can prove your real identity.
People are holding up blank white sheets of paper in China to protest COVID lockdowns. It's become a symbol of defiance against the Communist Party.
"The white paper represents everything we want to say but cannot say," a 26-year-old man named Johnny told Reuters during a recent protest.
Brazil vs Switzerland prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?
Brazil take on Switzerland in Group F of the World Cup in a meeting of two teams who kicked off the tournament with opening wins.Brazil underlined their tournament credentials as Richarlison starred in their 2-0 win over Serbia, with the Tottenham forward scoring a brilliant overhead kick.Switzerland will be underdogs against the Selecao but can approach the match without needing to win following their opening victory against Cameroon.Depending on results elsewhere, with Serbia taking on Cameroon earlier in the day in Group F, a win for either Brazil or Switzerland would book their place in the last 16.Here’s everything...
Asian shares fall as China protests, lockdowns cloud outlook
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares skidded in Asia on Monday, with Hong Kong briefly dipping more than 4% following weekend protests in various cities over China's strict zero-COVID lockdowns. U.S. futures were lower after a mixed, shortened session Friday on Wall Street. Oil prices fell more than $2...
Brazil vs Switzerland live stream: Where to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online and on TV
Brazil take on Switzerland in a World Cup Group G clash.Both teams won their opening fixture, with Brazil defeating Serbia 2-0 and Switzerland beating Cameroon 1-0.The Selecao have lost star Neymar for the rest of the group stages due to an ankle injury but they have an abundance of options to replace him.Depending on results earlier today, Brazil can qualify for the last 16 with a win.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Brazil vs Switzerland?The match will kick off at 4pm GMT on Monday 28 November. It will be played at Stadium 974.What TV channel is it on...
Green gung-ho about IPL 2023 but hectic calendar will make it tough, warns Warner
The allrounder has not been discouraged by the selectors, but acknowledges that there is a monster international workload through the year
Atom Bank lands £30m funding to boost lending and fuel growth
UK challenger Atom Bank has raised £30 million from previous investors BBVA, Toscafund and Infinity Investment Partners as it looks to drive its “ongoing growth and development”. The new cash injection means the Durham-based firm has now raised £105 million over 2022, having previously raised $75 million...
FinTech Futures: Top five stories of the week – 25 November 2022
Here’s our pick of five of the top news stories from the world of finance and tech this week. FIS reportedly looking to cut thousands of jobs under new CEO. US banking and payments technology giant FIS is reportedly planning to cut thousands of jobs under incoming CEO Stephanie Ferris’ strategy to right the firm following a slump in its share price over 2022.
ICYMI fintech funding round-up: Atoa, Djamo, Flourish, Hardbacon & Nine25
At FinTech Futures, we know that it can be easy to let funding announcements slip you by in this fast-paced industry. That’s why we put together our weekly In Case You Missed It (ICYMI) funding round-up for you to get the latest funding news. UK paytech Atoa has announced...
