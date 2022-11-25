Battaglia family carries on Thanksgiving tradition in Montgomery County

Thanksgiving is about gathering around the table with loved ones and of course a great meal.

A Montgomery County family let Action News into their home to show us their holiday traditions.

"It really all started at my nana's house in Northeast Philly in her row home. She really taught me how to make a turkey, the sweet potatoes... We always have her memory alive on Thanksgiving," explained Brooke Battaglia. "We always have the turkey-shaped butter. We have to have the cranberry sauce in the can, the desserts, and enjoying each other's company."

All day, Battaglia and her family were busy in the kitchen. As we all know, a lot of prep goes into the perfect Thanksgiving meal.

When it comes to the turkey, the Battaglia household served up not one, but two turkeys this year.

"We're trying the tradition of frying a turkey, so far we've been doing ok with that," said Battaglia.

With having two turkeys, you need two people to help cut, which is an important role.

"They say I cut it too thick sometimes, but I try," said Rich Ciaverelli.

Ciaverelli has held the title of turkey cutter for 20 years, but you could say Chas Smith is the expert.

"I started this whole thing. I'm a pretty young guy. I like to go with a full slice down here," explained Smith.

The Battaglia family says food aside, it's being together that makes Thanksgiving special.