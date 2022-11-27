Sky Black Friday deals 2022: Find the best sales on TV, broadband and mobile packages

The biggest shopping bonanza of the year is finally here with Black Friday deals rolling in thick and fast throughout the weekend. We’re keeping an eye on all of the big retailers, such as Currys , Argos , Apple , John Lewis & Partners , Dyson and Boots , throughout the sale event.

You can currently save hundreds of pounds on everything from TVs and air fryers to tech and gaming , and we’ve been busy rounding up all the top Black Friday savings so far .

While we’ve already spotted an excellent deal on Virgin Broadband , if you’re an existing or new Sky customer, there are a number of different offers available for a limited time across its range of TV, mobile and internet services.

So whether you’re looking to renew your ongoing subscription at a better deal, or finally want to see what all the House of the Dragon fuss was about, Sky deals are now open until 28 November 2022.

To find out the best deals we’ve seen so far this month, keep reading below.

The best Sky Black Friday deals 2022

Sky glass: £36 a month, £10 up front for 24/48 months, Sky.com

If you’re compelled by Sky’s glass offering, its Black Friday deal will save about £96 on the cost of a TV subscription as well as an interest-free loan of its own TV set with built-in speakers.

In our review of the set , our writer described the experience as “the most seamless way to watch Sky TV yet” with particular praise given to the integration of streaming apps such as Netflix and Amazon Prime .

The TV subscription includes the Sky entertainment package with Netflix for £25 a month with the additional cost of the TV set itself starting from £11 a month for the 43in model, going up to £20 a month for the 65in model.

Find out more

Sky broadband superfast 35: £23 a month for 18 months, Sky.com

Sky is offering one of it’s cheapest broadband packages, with an average speed of 36mb/s for £23 a month. If you’re planning on using the internet primarily to stream movies and TV shows, browse the web and use social media, then these download speeds should be sufficient.

The offer is available until 28 November 2022 on new 18-month contracts, and there is an additional installation fee of £19.95 to get it set up.

Find out more

Sky stream: Was £26 per month, now £25 per month, Sky.com

You can save £18 on an 18-month contract if you buy Sky’s latest Sky TV streaming box this Black Friday. It comes with a Netflix basic subscription, as well as Sky TV, which includes Sky Ultimate. Sky also lets you add Sky Cinema, Sky Sports, BT Sport, UHD and Dolby Atmos for an extra fee. With the Sky Stream box, you’ll be able to watch Sky TV and access streaming services and apps without having to install a satellite dish (or buy a new TV manufactured by Sky), with all programmes essentially streaming over wifi. You get the same smart, intuitive Sky Glass user interface, too.

Buy now

Sky mobile sim-only 25GB contract: £12 a month, Sky.com

If you’re in the market for a sim-only contract for 12 months, Sky is currently offering its 15GB contract with an extra 10GB for no extra cost. If you already own your handset outright and don’t plan on rinsing your data streaming Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK out in the woods, it’s a decent saving to be had. The offer ends on 28 November 2022, with customers subject to status and credit checks.

Find out more

Samsung Galaxy S22+ 128GB with 60GB of data: £25 a month, no up-front cost, Sky.com

If you want to make an upgrade from your existing phone, this 24-month contract currently offers a huge £828 saving and no up-front cost. The Samsung Galaxy S22+ is a nifty handset, with our reviewer commending its battery life, calling it “second to none”. They added that the phone does everything with “great speed and effectiveness” too. As with the other Black Friday deals, this one will be available until 28 November 2022.

Find out more

What is Black Friday?

If you’re yet to shop during Black Friday , you can expect to save some serious money in time for the Christmas rush. The shopping event originally started in the US as a one-day event, the day after Thanksgiving, to help clear out old stock before the latest products hit the shelves in time for Christmas. But now it’s a worldwide affair, with huge discounts on offer from just about every major retailer.

Many UK retailers take part and slash the prices of big-name brands, including Apple , Dyson , Shark, KitchenAid, LG , Nintendo , Asos, Flannels, Sky and more.

For more intel on which stores are likely to take part, and what products we expect to see on offer, read our extensive guide to the brands and retailers that offered hefty discounts last year for Black Friday.

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Join the Indy Community

Have you snapped up any Black Friday deals or have tips and tricks for shopping the sales? We want to read your reviews and see photos and videos of products you love, being tested by real people.

Email indybestcommunity@independent.co.uk or use #IndyCommunity on your social posts for a chance to be featured and help fellow readers!

Read more on Black Friday 2022:

The best Black Friday deals this year – the very best discounts we’ve found across the board

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde

Best Black Friday clothing deals – whether it’s trainers or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday air fryer deals – from Ninja to Tefal, these discounts are anything but hot air

Best Black Friday microwave deals – whether it’s a solo, grill or combination model, snap up one of these appliances

Best Black Friday dehumidifier deals – say goodbye to damp and mould with these nifty discounted machines

Best Black Friday Lego deals – top offers on Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel toys and more

Best Black Friday power tool deals – drills, hand sanders or impact drivers, DIYers will love these savings

Best Black Friday mobile phone deals – Get an iPhone, Google Pixel 7 pro and more, while they’re on offer

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best deals from the millions on offer

Best Apple Black Friday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, the rare offers on the tech giant’s bestsellers

Best Currys Black Friday deals – bag a bargain on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high-street stalwart has great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Best Boots Black Friday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Very Black Friday – impressive savings on big-name brands, from Shark to Garmin

Best Dyson Black Friday deals – save on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best Sky Black Friday deals – upgrade your TV, broadband and mobile packages for less