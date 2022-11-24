ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Weather Authority: Rain-soaked Black Friday will give way to sunshine

PHILADELPHIA - Morning rain showers soaked Black Friday shoppers who braved crowds in search of the best holiday deals, but the sunshine will make an appearance before day ends. Rainfall will be persistent for most of the morning as temperatures climb into the mid-to-upper 40s across the region. Showers will...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: 5 separate shootings injure 5 different men across Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating shootings across the city that injured five different men. Early Saturday morning, just before 1 a.m., a 36-year-old man was taken by a private vehicle to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds. He is in stable condition and police are actively investigating the circumstances.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Two more buses of migrants arrive in Philadelphia from Texas

PHILADELPHIA - Two more busses of migrants arrived in Philadelphia from Texas on Friday. The buses of asylum seekers pulled up to 30th Street Station in Center City between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Officials were on hand to welcome the travelers and usher them to a processing center on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man, 38, fatally shot inside Northeast Philadelphia home, officials say

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - A 38-year-old man was shot and killed inside a residence in Northeast Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Sunday evening, around 8 p.m., inside a home on the 7700 block of Fairfield Street. Police found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. Medics pronounced...
HOME, PA
fox29.com

Philadelphia police seek missing 6-year-old West Philly girl and her missing, endangered father

WEST PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for help locating a missing 6-year-old girl and her 41-year-old father. According to authorities, 6-year-old Zaniyah Stewart was last seen early Sunday morning, about 3 a.m., on the 300 block of North 61st Street, in West Philadelphia. Her dad, 41-year-old Matthew Stewart is also missing and considered by police to be a missing, endangered person.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man, 29, critically injured in West Philadelphia shooting, police say

WEST PHILADELPHIA - A 29-year-old man is in critical condition after a West Philadelphia shooting. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, just after 1:30, at the intersection of 52nd and Arch streets. The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in a private vehicle, where he was treated...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Vehicle crashes after man, 20, is shot and killed in Newark

NEWARK, Del. - A 20-year-old man died after he was shot while driving a vehicle in Newark, Delaware. According to officials, New Castle County police responded to a call for a car accident Friday night, just after 7:30, at the intersection of Old Newark Road and Marrows Road. When police...
NEWARK, DE
fox29.com

Police: 3 sought in attempted abduction in East Frankford

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for three men accused of an attempted abduction in Philadelphia on Thanksgiving Eve. The Philadelphia Police Department released chilling video of the incident that happened on the 5000 block of Dittman Street just before 2 a.m. The video shows two suspects, both dressed in hooded...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man shot to death after police say he stabbed a woman in Strawberry Mansion

STRAWBERRY MANSION - Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 44-year-old man after a stabbing incident in Strawberry Mansion. Officials say the stabbing and shooting happened Sunday afternoon, just before 4 p.m., on the 3200 block of West Montgomery Avenue. The man reportedly stabbed a 44-year-old woman in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy