fox29.com
Weather Authority: Windy, chilly overnight gives way to beautiful Saturday
PHILADELPHIA - After a rainy start, Black Friday shoppers were able to find a bit of sunshine among their treasures, though the wind added a chill to the holiday shopping. Overnight the wind stays brisk as the skies begin to clear. Saturday, should be a beautiful day, with light wind....
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Rain-soaked Black Friday will give way to sunshine
PHILADELPHIA - Morning rain showers soaked Black Friday shoppers who braved crowds in search of the best holiday deals, but the sunshine will make an appearance before day ends. Rainfall will be persistent for most of the morning as temperatures climb into the mid-to-upper 40s across the region. Showers will...
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Mild overnight ahead of roller coaster temperatures for the week
PHILADELPHIA - All of the rain that fell Sunday is long gone and, while the wind is still blowing, it’s a south wind, which means temperatures will remain warmer than average. Overnight into Monday morning, temps will fall only to the upper 40s to low 50s, making it feel...
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Sunday soaker brings rain ahead of dry, very windy Eagles game
PHILADELPHIA - So long Thanksgiving sunshine, the rain is on the way to end the holiday weekend. FOX 29's Drew Anderson is tracking steady, heavy rain for part of your afternoon. Late in the afternoon, that steady rain will break up into scattered showers. Headed to an Eagles tailgate today?...
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Beautiful Saturday across the Delaware Valley, ahead of rainy Sunday
PHILADELPHIA - Saturday should be a beautiful day, with light wind and temperatures should reach the mid-50s. A perfect day to get out and hang Christmas lights, buy a tree or for dashing to and fro among small businesses for Small Business Saturday. Sunday, the rain will move in during...
fox29.com
'It was busy, but not crazy': Thanksgiving travel successful as people make their way home
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - Whether it was by plane, train or automobile, families were determined to find their way home after the holiday. The Mickey Mouse ears are a giveaway as young children wait for bags at Philadelphia International Airport, still not believing how they spent their Thanksgiving. "We went to...
fox29.com
Officials: Woman, 63, dies in Germantown car accident after 'possible medical emergency'
GERMANTOWN - A 63-year-old woman died after a car accident Sunday in Germantown. Officials said the incident occurred Sunday morning, just before 8:30, on the 5100 block of Pulaski Avenue, in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood. The woman, identified as 63-year-old Brenda Meline, was traveling north on Pulaski Ave. when she...
fox29.com
Officials: Man critically burned after being trapped inside burning home in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Del. - A man is in the hospital after firefighters pulled him to safety as a fire engulfed a home in Wilmington Sunday morning. Emergency crews arrived to find flames shooting from a two-story apartment building on the 300 block of Mary Street around 2 a.m. A 49-year-old was...
fox29.com
Police: 3 sought in Atlantic City casino stabbing that wounded 3 on Thanksgiving Day
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Authorities in New Jersey say they are seeking three people and have issued a summons to a fourth person in connection with a stabbing at an Atlantic City casino on Thanksgiving Day. Atlantic City police say officers were dispatched just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday to The...
fox29.com
Police: 5 separate shootings injure 5 different men across Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating shootings across the city that injured five different men. Early Saturday morning, just before 1 a.m., a 36-year-old man was taken by a private vehicle to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds. He is in stable condition and police are actively investigating the circumstances.
fox29.com
Two more buses of migrants arrive in Philadelphia from Texas
PHILADELPHIA - Two more busses of migrants arrived in Philadelphia from Texas on Friday. The buses of asylum seekers pulled up to 30th Street Station in Center City between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Officials were on hand to welcome the travelers and usher them to a processing center on...
fox29.com
Man, 38, fatally shot inside Northeast Philadelphia home, officials say
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - A 38-year-old man was shot and killed inside a residence in Northeast Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Sunday evening, around 8 p.m., inside a home on the 7700 block of Fairfield Street. Police found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. Medics pronounced...
fox29.com
U.S. readies for highly anticipated World Cup match against England
The United States will battle England in the opening round of the World Cup on Friday. Philadelphia soccer fans will gather on South Street for a watch party at Brauhaus Schmitz.
fox29.com
Philadelphia police seek missing 6-year-old West Philly girl and her missing, endangered father
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for help locating a missing 6-year-old girl and her 41-year-old father. According to authorities, 6-year-old Zaniyah Stewart was last seen early Sunday morning, about 3 a.m., on the 300 block of North 61st Street, in West Philadelphia. Her dad, 41-year-old Matthew Stewart is also missing and considered by police to be a missing, endangered person.
fox29.com
Man, 29, critically injured in West Philadelphia shooting, police say
WEST PHILADELPHIA - A 29-year-old man is in critical condition after a West Philadelphia shooting. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, just after 1:30, at the intersection of 52nd and Arch streets. The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in a private vehicle, where he was treated...
fox29.com
Delaware County man arrested on Thanksgiving with loaded gun in carry-on bag at Newark airport
NEWARK, N.J. - Thanksgiving travel took a turn for one man when officials say they found a loaded gun inside his bag at Newark International Airport. The Delaware County man was arrested by police after he was stopped to TSA agents, marking the third person arrested at the airport with a loaded gun this month.
fox29.com
Police: Vehicle crashes after man, 20, is shot and killed in Newark
NEWARK, Del. - A 20-year-old man died after he was shot while driving a vehicle in Newark, Delaware. According to officials, New Castle County police responded to a call for a car accident Friday night, just after 7:30, at the intersection of Old Newark Road and Marrows Road. When police...
fox29.com
Police: 3 sought in attempted abduction in East Frankford
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for three men accused of an attempted abduction in Philadelphia on Thanksgiving Eve. The Philadelphia Police Department released chilling video of the incident that happened on the 5000 block of Dittman Street just before 2 a.m. The video shows two suspects, both dressed in hooded...
fox29.com
Man shot to death after police say he stabbed a woman in Strawberry Mansion
STRAWBERRY MANSION - Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 44-year-old man after a stabbing incident in Strawberry Mansion. Officials say the stabbing and shooting happened Sunday afternoon, just before 4 p.m., on the 3200 block of West Montgomery Avenue. The man reportedly stabbed a 44-year-old woman in...
fox29.com
Officials: Man, 47, hospitalized after he was injured in Levittown shooting
LEVITTOWN, Pa. - Bristol Township Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 47-year-old man. Officials say the shooting happened Friday night, just before 9:30, on the 2400 block of Airacobra Street, in Levittown. Police responded to the call and arrived to find a 47-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
