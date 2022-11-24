Per multiple reports, Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has entered the transfer portal. It's not overly surprising given how this year played out for him, but the timing is a little bit of a shock, at least in terms of what's going on at U-M. Michigan just beat up on Ohio State, is now preparing for the Big Ten Championship and will almost certainly participate in the College Football Playoff. For McNamara, however, he's got to look out for himself, so the sooner he's in the portal, the better off he'll likely be.

