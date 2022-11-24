Read full article on original website
2023 Formula 3 Driver Lineup: Christian Mansell to Campos Racing
Campos Racing has announced their first driver for the 2023 Formula 3 season in the form of Australian rookie Christian Mansell. Christian Mansell, the seventeen-year-old Australian driver will be making his full-seat debut in Formula 3 following a two-round guest appearance during the 2022 F3 season. Mansell is the eighth driver to be confirmed for the next year.
PHM Racing: The new team for the 2023 Formula 2 and Formula 3 seasons
Formula 2 and Formula 3 CEO, Bruno Michel, has announced that PHM Racing will be joining the series ahead of the 2023 season. German team PHM Racing will be taking over operations from Charouz Racing starting next year, following a year of financial struggles for Charouz. The new team will be identified as PHM Racing by Charouz for both the Formula 2 and Formula 3 series.
IndyCar 101: Push To Pass
The current era of motorsport sees increasingly complex cars take the track year after year. With that complexity comes greater speed from the individual cars, but can often lead to the overall on-track product being a little lackluster. That could be dirty air coming off the intricate aerodynamic elements of...
How Haas’ Changes Could Work Out For Everyone
Assessing Nico Hulkenberg’s return to F1 with Haas and how Mick Schumacher’s career might benefit from losing his seat. The decision by Haas to drop Mick Schumacher in favor of Nico Hulkenberg has divided opinion amongst the F1 fandom. Many of Schumacher’s fans have vented their anger with the perceived treatment of their man by the team, with many others believing signing the veteran is a shrewd choice. A look into Haas’ choice and what options are open to Schumacher.
