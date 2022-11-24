Assessing Nico Hulkenberg’s return to F1 with Haas and how Mick Schumacher’s career might benefit from losing his seat. The decision by Haas to drop Mick Schumacher in favor of Nico Hulkenberg has divided opinion amongst the F1 fandom. Many of Schumacher’s fans have vented their anger with the perceived treatment of their man by the team, with many others believing signing the veteran is a shrewd choice. A look into Haas’ choice and what options are open to Schumacher.

1 DAY AGO