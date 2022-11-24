SAN FRANCISCO – Kitan Oladapo, Damien Martinez and Cade Brownholtz have all earned weekly honors from the Pac-12 Conference, it was announced on Monday. Oladapo is the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week, Martinez the Freshman of the Week and Brownholtz the Special Teams Player of the Week. Martinez has been named the Freshman of the Week for the third time this season and Oladapo is the first Beaver to earn defensive honors twice in the same season since Greg Laybourn was recognized three times in 2008. Brownholtz, meanwhile, has earned his first career Pac-12 honor.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 13 HOURS AGO