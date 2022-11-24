Read full article on original website
Three Beavers Earn Pac-12 Weekly Honors
SAN FRANCISCO – Kitan Oladapo, Damien Martinez and Cade Brownholtz have all earned weekly honors from the Pac-12 Conference, it was announced on Monday. Oladapo is the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week, Martinez the Freshman of the Week and Brownholtz the Special Teams Player of the Week. Martinez has been named the Freshman of the Week for the third time this season and Oladapo is the first Beaver to earn defensive honors twice in the same season since Greg Laybourn was recognized three times in 2008. Brownholtz, meanwhile, has earned his first career Pac-12 honor.
Trent Bray Receives Contract Extension
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State defensive coordinator Trent Bray received a contract extension that takes him through the 2024 season, head coach Jonathan Smith announced Monday. Bray, who played football for Oregon State from 2002-05 and was a two-time All-Pac-12 selection, was an assistant coach for the Beavers from...
Beavers Ranked 16th By Both AP and Coaches Polls
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State is 16th by both the Associated Press and AFCA Coaches rankings, which were both released on Sunday. The Beavers' No. 16 mark by the AP is the team's highest since OSU was 15th prior to the 2012 Alamo Bowl versus Texas. It's also the highest in the AFCA Coaches rankings since the Beavers were 14th prior to playing the Longhorns that season.
21-Point Fourth Caps Comeback as Beavers Down Ducks
CORVALLIS, Ore. – No. 21 Oregon State used 21 points in the fourth quarter to stun No. 9 Oregon, 38-34, in the season finale in Reser Stadium. Facing a 31-10 deficit in the late stages of the third quarter, Oregon State flipped the script with a 21-3 fourth to take the Rivalry Series win.
