The 5-year-old Irish-bred gelding Hong Kong Harry closed with a rush outside and nipped a pair of rivals on the wire Saturday in a thrilling renewal of the $251,500 Seabiscuit Handicap at Del Mar. He ran the mile and one-sixteenth on turf in 1:39.79, just 29 hundredths of a second off the course standard.

DEL MAR, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO