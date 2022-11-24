Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dmtc.com
Stable NotesNovember 27, 2022
JOCKEY KENT DESORMEAUX RETURNS CONFIDENT BUT HUMBLE. One week into his return to the races and Kent Desormeaux says he couldn’t feel better. The Hall of Fame jockey has ridden in nine races during Del Mar’s fall meet and has yet to win but he has a second and a third and knows the wins will come.
dmtc.com
Longshot in Last Race Earns Jordan More Than $60,000 in Del Mar Fall Challenge
Kenneth Jordan from Farmington, NJ, vaulted to first in the last race of the Del Mar Fall Challenge. Jordan scored on a $1,000 win wager on longshot Percolate and finished with $18,649. In addition to Jordan’s bankroll winnings, he receives $40,500 in cash and a $10,000 Breeders Cup Betting Challenge...
Shark swims next to surfers off the coast of Torrey Pines: video
Video footage from Sunday morning captured the moment a shark swam within feet to a pair of surfers off the coast of Torrey Pines.
cohaitungchi.com
Lake Calavera and Volcano Hiking Trail
Lake Calavera is a moderate to heavily trafficked hiking trail located in Carlsbad, California. Lake Calavera lies within the Calavera Nature Preserve and is unique in that it lies at the base of Mount Calavera which is an extinct volcano. The entire system is maintained by the City of Carlsbad and is a great place for novice to moderately experienced hikers, dog walkers, and mountain bikers.
cohaitungchi.com
27 Perfect Things to Do in San Diego Alone (2022)
SoCal’s second-largest city is home to gorgeous beaches, fascinating museums, diverse culture, and plenty of delicious eats. Whether you’re in San Diego for a solo vacation, a business trip, a tour of the university, or just passing through on the way to another destination, you’re going to want to make the most of your time in this sunny city!
coolsandiegosights.com
Saturday morning at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market.
Look at all the activity today at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market!. Every Saturday morning, local fishermen bring their fresh catches to the pier between Seaport Village and Tuna Harbor, and lovers of seafood line up to buy fish and crabs and sea urchins and other edibles found in the ocean off San Diego.
a-z-animals.com
See One Of The First Great White Sightings in San Diego This Year
See One Of The First Great White Sightings in San Diego This Year. The narrator in this video starts by explaining that it’s March and that it’s sunny. Well, of course, this is definitely Southern California where there are hardly any notable seasons. Really, what you get to experience is a lot of sunlight on a regular basis with very mild weather.
How a family-run Mexican restaurant became a popular chain — and a Southwest phenomenon
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Roberto's, Alberto's, Filiberto's, Juanberto's ... If you have lived in or around the Southwest states, odds are you've seen a variation of a "Berto's" Mexican fast-food restaurant, the majority possessing an identifiable orange and yellow color scheme and a logo in a cursive font. Over the...
thedesertreview.com
Imperial resident Caleb Rollins rings the cancer-free bell
Nineteen-year-old Imperial resident Caleb Rollins rang the cancer-free bell at Rady Children’s Hospital Monday, November 21 in San Diego. Ringing the bell marks a milestone in cancer treatment and Rollins decided it was time to share his story with the Imperial Valley community via an interview with The Desert Review.
Mystery eggs discovered at Imperial Beach | What are they?
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Experts are looking into a mystery found in Imperial Beach. A man walking on the beach this morning says he had to scare away sea gulls from peaking at mystery eggs. He called lifeguards and they took the eggs away in buckets of sand. CBS...
UCSD Guardian
The New Neighbor Next Door
The ongoing expansion of UCSD has affected the San Diego community and brought forth growing environmental and social concerns. Pradeep Khosla was appointed as the chancellor of UC San Diego in 2012. Since then, UCSD has been experiencing dramatic growth, with construction and project planning expected to extend into the 2030s.
6 Kayakers in La Jolla Among Multiple Thanksgiving Day Rescues by San Diego Lifeguards
Lifeguards on Thursday helped six kayakers who had difficulty getting back to shore due to high coastal winds in La Jolla, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesman said. Around noon, offshore winds became a challenge for the kayakers, said the SDFD’s Jose Ysea. The six kayakers did not suffer injuries, he added.
thelog.com
‘Tis the Season: A List of Southern California’s 2022 Holiday Boat Parades
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA— It is once again the most wonderful time of the year. Southern California celebrates it on the water with festive holiday boat parades up and down the coast. The Log has made its list and checked it twice— here are all the holiday boat parades from San Diego up to Santa Barbara.
foxla.com
California's newest lottery millionaires bought Scratchers at these locations
LOS ANGELES - Four people in California are giving some extra thanks this Thanksgiving as they celebrate being the lottery's newest millionaires!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the winners purchased their lucky scratchers in Riverside, Lake Forest, El Cajon, and Los Banos. The biggest winner was Simon Maida, who...
San Diegans hit the stores for Black Friday
SAN DIEGO — Shoppers hit the stores bright and early on Black Friday. By 10:00 a.m. the Target parking lot in Mission Valley was already packed. Joe Gonzalez, his wife and two little boys were out looking for deals on toys and pajamas. "I feel like a lot of...
Are you owed money from San Diego County?
San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister on Friday announced, once again, that the deadline is approaching for for San Diegans to file a claim for $1,056,186 in potential refunds.
scvnews.com
Newly Refurbished Diamond Princess Homeported in San Diego
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, reported the newly refurbished Diamond Princess welcomed guests onboard for its inaugural sailing from its new homeport, San Diego on Sunday, Nov. 20. The sailing milestone completes the Princess Cruises fleet. “Homeporting Diamond Princess in a destination as remarkable as San Diego and now...
NBC San Diego
Boater Finds 8-Foot-Long Navy Torpedo Floating Off California Coast
Sean Sheehan has seen a lot of unusual sights on his boat excursions off the Southern California coast. But even the avid boater was surprised by what he found floating in the water Monday about six miles off Dana Point Harbor -- an 8-foot Navy torpedo. Sheehan and his girlfriend...
Counties sending the most people to San Diego County
Stacker compiled a list of counties sending the most people to San Diego County, California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
California's $11 million cannabis lab is off to a rocky start
Pot labeling fraud is allegedly rampant in California. The state thinks this new state-of-the-art lab can shut it down.
Comments / 0