Del Mar, CA

dmtc.com

Stable NotesNovember 27, 2022

JOCKEY KENT DESORMEAUX RETURNS CONFIDENT BUT HUMBLE. One week into his return to the races and Kent Desormeaux says he couldn’t feel better. The Hall of Fame jockey has ridden in nine races during Del Mar’s fall meet and has yet to win but he has a second and a third and knows the wins will come.
DEL MAR, CA
cohaitungchi.com

Lake Calavera and Volcano Hiking Trail

Lake Calavera is a moderate to heavily trafficked hiking trail located in Carlsbad, California. Lake Calavera lies within the Calavera Nature Preserve and is unique in that it lies at the base of Mount Calavera which is an extinct volcano. The entire system is maintained by the City of Carlsbad and is a great place for novice to moderately experienced hikers, dog walkers, and mountain bikers.
CARLSBAD, CA
cohaitungchi.com

27 Perfect Things to Do in San Diego Alone (2022)

SoCal’s second-largest city is home to gorgeous beaches, fascinating museums, diverse culture, and plenty of delicious eats. Whether you’re in San Diego for a solo vacation, a business trip, a tour of the university, or just passing through on the way to another destination, you’re going to want to make the most of your time in this sunny city!
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Saturday morning at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market.

Look at all the activity today at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market!. Every Saturday morning, local fishermen bring their fresh catches to the pier between Seaport Village and Tuna Harbor, and lovers of seafood line up to buy fish and crabs and sea urchins and other edibles found in the ocean off San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
a-z-animals.com

See One Of The First Great White Sightings in San Diego This Year

See One Of The First Great White Sightings in San Diego This Year. The narrator in this video starts by explaining that it’s March and that it’s sunny. Well, of course, this is definitely Southern California where there are hardly any notable seasons. Really, what you get to experience is a lot of sunlight on a regular basis with very mild weather.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thedesertreview.com

Imperial resident Caleb Rollins rings the cancer-free bell

Nineteen-year-old Imperial resident Caleb Rollins rang the cancer-free bell at Rady Children’s Hospital Monday, November 21 in San Diego. Ringing the bell marks a milestone in cancer treatment and Rollins decided it was time to share his story with the Imperial Valley community via an interview with The Desert Review.
IMPERIAL, CA
UCSD Guardian

The New Neighbor Next Door

The ongoing expansion of UCSD has affected the San Diego community and brought forth growing environmental and social concerns. Pradeep Khosla was appointed as the chancellor of UC San Diego in 2012. Since then, UCSD has been experiencing dramatic growth, with construction and project planning expected to extend into the 2030s.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diegans hit the stores for Black Friday

SAN DIEGO — Shoppers hit the stores bright and early on Black Friday. By 10:00 a.m. the Target parking lot in Mission Valley was already packed. Joe Gonzalez, his wife and two little boys were out looking for deals on toys and pajamas. "I feel like a lot of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
scvnews.com

Newly Refurbished Diamond Princess Homeported in San Diego

Princess Cruises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, reported the newly refurbished Diamond Princess welcomed guests onboard for its inaugural sailing from its new homeport, San Diego on Sunday, Nov. 20. The sailing milestone completes the Princess Cruises fleet. “Homeporting Diamond Princess in a destination as remarkable as San Diego and now...
SAN DIEGO, CA

