BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers fell several spots in the latest AP Top 25 poll that was released on Sunday, Nov. 27. The Tigers fell to No. 11 from the No. 6 spot following the team’s 38-23 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Nov. 26.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO