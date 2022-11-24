If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Nothing kicks off the holiday shopping season like Oprah Winfrey’s annual Favorite Things list. The media mogul has revealed her top gift-ready picks of 2022, once again focusing on small businesses, including “family-run, local makers, BIPOC- and woman-founded” companies.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best 4K TVs for Watching Sports on Sale for Cyber MondayThe Best Cyber Monday Deals on Fashion From Star-Owned Labels, Designer Retailers and More (Updating)The Best Cyber Monday Sales on Tech, Luxury Fashion, Fitness Gear...

7 MINUTES AGO