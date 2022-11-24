Read full article on original website
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
Kennesaw Hosting Two Holiday Illumination Events in DecemberDeanLandKennesaw, GA
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Atlanta has the highest income inequality in the nation, Census data shows
Atlanta has the highest income inequality among large U.S. cities, according to recent data from the United States Censu...
Yahoo Sports
College football hot seat tracker: Wisconsin officially hires Luke Fickell, Georgia Tech reportedly nearing deal with Willie Fritz
Sadly, the college football regular season has come to an end. While the action on the field may be dwindling, the end of the regular season opens the floodgates for major activity in the coaching market. Which head coaches have been fired? Who is on the move to another job? Here is a running list of the ongoing movement in the college football coaching carousel. This will be updated chronologically.
CFP Rankings Prediction: Who's Georgia Most Likely to See in Round 1?
It’s that time of year when everyone has stuffed their face with their favorite thanksgiving dishes, arguing about when is the right time to put up Christmas decorations. With those seasonal debates comes a familiar bickering amongst college football fans surrounding the CFP Rankings and who will ...
High-ranking Atlanta Public Schools leader will leave district
The district said the chief of schools "has decided to transition away from Atlanta Public Schools."
thechampionnewspaper.com
Cedar Grove to represent DeKalb in GHSA semifinals
Cedar Grove High School is the only DeKalb County team still in Georgia High School Association’s football playoffs after the Cedar Grove Saints dominated Calvary Day High School 30-0 at Godfrey Stadium on Nov. 25. Cedar Grove (10-2) shut down a potent Calvary Day (11-1) offense that was averaging...
Greenforest basketball still stands tall after winning a state title
Greenforest Boys Basketball Head Coach: Rory Griffin Region: Region 7B-A (Division II) Last Season: 28-4, won Class A-Private State Championship Standout Players: G Isaiah Loyd (Sr.), F/C Dhiaukuei Manyiel-Dut (Sr.), C Gai Chol-Atem (Sr.), G Elijah Lewis (Jr.), G Mike Robinson (Jr.) DECATUR, ...
atlantafi.com
Where To Travel In 2023: 5 Great Weekend Getaways From Atlanta
There’s something really rejuvenating about doing a weekend getaway. When you live in Atlanta, Georgia, there are several cities that make for ideal destinations. This article will show you the U.S. cities in the Southeast that are travel-ready. Weekend Getaways From Atlanta: Supply List. There are a few things...
THE NEW CLASS: First-time teachers struggle, triumph in metro Atlanta
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is following three new teachers in their first year in the classroom. This is the first part of that series.
wclk.com
Generation Z: Daisja Johnson, a Senior at Clark Atlanta University, Speaks About Our Times
This week we speak with members of Generation Z, who are part of our community. Generation Z is individuals born in the 1990s through the early 2010s. These young adults have come of age in a racially, sexually, and religiously diverse culture. They are social media activists having always known access to the internet with mobile devices. These young people have had options that many of us still find dizzying. Their race, sexuality, or gender have not limited them. Many of our social constructs, if not falling, have significant cracks.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
HBCU Culture Homecoming Fest & Battle of The Bands headed to State Farm Arena
The HBCU Culture Legacy Foundation 501(c)3 announced this week plans for The HBCU Culture Homecoming Fest & Battle of The Bands MLK Weekend Edition, which features the headlining event Battle of the Bands MLK Weekend Edition at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The event is at 5 p.m. on Sunday,...
Black-owned business profile: The Black Coffee Company/Black Coffee ATL
The Black Coffee Company, or Black Coffee ATL was founded in 2018 by Chris Bolden, Jamin Butler, Branden Cole, Gino Jones, Leonard Lightfoot. The coffee company is a premier coffee shop serving specialty coffee, loose leaf tea, and fresh baked pastries. The coffee shop also hosts various events such as game nights, workshops, classes, coffee […] The post Black-owned business profile: The Black Coffee Company/Black Coffee ATL appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
saportareport.com
Bridges between Black and white
On Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, the life of the remarkable and humble Dorothy Marie Mallinson Todd was celebrated at her lifetime home church, St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in West End. It is the blessed congregation of mostly Black faithful that begs to be chronicled by this event. Dot...
Voters turn out for Saturday voting in Senate runoff
Thousands turn out for Saturday early voting in the U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Meansville, Georgia
Meansville is purportedly named for John William Means (20 June 1812-28 February 1896), who migrated to the area from the Carolinas. I’m not sure when he arrived in Pike County, but he married Nancy B. McGinty here on 26 September 1833. Interestingly, his obituary does not make note of his being the namesake of the community; it does state that he was one of Pike County’s oldest and most respected citizens.
Long lines across metro Atlanta as voting for runoff senate election begins
Long early voting lines stretched across Metro Atlanta on Saturday, including in Gwinnett, Henry, DeKalb and Fulton counties. Voters waited for hours to cast their ballots for the upcoming Senate runoff election between incumbent Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker. “We talk about a lot of the crazy...
Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher retires after 50 years in Atlanta TV news
ATLANTA — Wednesday marked the end of an era at WSB-TV and in Atlanta television news. Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher retired after 51 years on air. He is best known for his investigative work, uncovering government misspending and mistakes. But as Channel 2′s Fred Blankenship reports, Belcher is an Atlanta native who made his mark long before he thought about a news career.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia family spends first Thanksgiving in new home, after time in ATL shelters
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia family is bringing new meaning to the phrase, home for the holidays. “It is made with love,” said mother Kiara Grinton, ”It is our first Thanksgiving in our new house.”. Last year, Kiara and her girls spent Thanksgiving in an...
claytoncrescent.org
PHOTOS: Clayton County election workers secure the vote
The people who make sure your vote is counted took part in the statewide Risk Limiting Audit. An RLA is a statistical sample that shows how accurate an election is. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger called for an RLA of his own race against challenger Bee Nguyen. First, multi-sided...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Food available in DeKalb despite state assistance backlog
Food stamps and other federally funded assistance programs have experienced a backlog in DeKalb County and across Georgia, according to Georgia Department of Human Services officials, but there are several food pantries and programs still available to DeKalb residents in need. A spokesperson from the Georgia Department of Human Services...
“I Misread That & Thought We Had Recovered” Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Talks With RCU!
The 60th Mayor of Atlanta has made her way to Washington D.C. as a part of the Biden Administration, but of course keeps her roots strong in Atlanta. Zone 1 is where former Mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms proudly hails from and of course, Ryan Cameron, is one of her favorite people in the […]
