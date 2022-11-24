ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Yahoo Sports

College football hot seat tracker: Wisconsin officially hires Luke Fickell, Georgia Tech reportedly nearing deal with Willie Fritz

Sadly, the college football regular season has come to an end. While the action on the field may be dwindling, the end of the regular season opens the floodgates for major activity in the coaching market. Which head coaches have been fired? Who is on the move to another job? Here is a running list of the ongoing movement in the college football coaching carousel. This will be updated chronologically.
MADISON, WI
thechampionnewspaper.com

Cedar Grove to represent DeKalb in GHSA semifinals

Cedar Grove High School is the only DeKalb County team still in Georgia High School Association’s football playoffs after the Cedar Grove Saints dominated Calvary Day High School 30-0 at Godfrey Stadium on Nov. 25. Cedar Grove (10-2) shut down a potent Calvary Day (11-1) offense that was averaging...
ELLENWOOD, GA
atlantafi.com

Where To Travel In 2023: 5 Great Weekend Getaways From Atlanta

There’s something really rejuvenating about doing a weekend getaway. When you live in Atlanta, Georgia, there are several cities that make for ideal destinations. This article will show you the U.S. cities in the Southeast that are travel-ready. Weekend Getaways From Atlanta: Supply List. There are a few things...
ATLANTA, GA
wclk.com

Generation Z: Daisja Johnson, a Senior at Clark Atlanta University, Speaks About Our Times

This week we speak with members of Generation Z, who are part of our community. Generation Z is individuals born in the 1990s through the early 2010s. These young adults have come of age in a racially, sexually, and religiously diverse culture. They are social media activists having always known access to the internet with mobile devices. These young people have had options that many of us still find dizzying. Their race, sexuality, or gender have not limited them. Many of our social constructs, if not falling, have significant cracks.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Black-owned business profile: The Black Coffee Company/Black Coffee ATL

The Black Coffee Company, or Black Coffee ATL was founded in 2018 by Chris Bolden, Jamin Butler, Branden Cole, Gino Jones, Leonard Lightfoot. The coffee company is a premier coffee shop serving specialty coffee, loose leaf tea, and fresh baked pastries. The coffee shop also hosts various events such as game nights, workshops, classes, coffee […] The post Black-owned business profile: The Black Coffee Company/Black Coffee ATL appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Bridges between Black and white

On Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, the life of the remarkable and humble Dorothy Marie Mallinson Todd was celebrated at her lifetime home church, St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in West End. It is the blessed congregation of mostly Black faithful that begs to be chronicled by this event. Dot...
ATLANTA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Meansville, Georgia

Meansville is purportedly named for John William Means (20 June 1812-28 February 1896), who migrated to the area from the Carolinas. I’m not sure when he arrived in Pike County, but he married Nancy B. McGinty here on 26 September 1833. Interestingly, his obituary does not make note of his being the namesake of the community; it does state that he was one of Pike County’s oldest and most respected citizens.
MEANSVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher retires after 50 years in Atlanta TV news

ATLANTA — Wednesday marked the end of an era at WSB-TV and in Atlanta television news. Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher retired after 51 years on air. He is best known for his investigative work, uncovering government misspending and mistakes. But as Channel 2′s Fred Blankenship reports, Belcher is an Atlanta native who made his mark long before he thought about a news career.
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

PHOTOS: Clayton County election workers secure the vote

The people who make sure your vote is counted took part in the statewide Risk Limiting Audit. An RLA is a statistical sample that shows how accurate an election is. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger called for an RLA of his own race against challenger Bee Nguyen. First, multi-sided...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Food available in DeKalb despite state assistance backlog

Food stamps and other federally funded assistance programs have experienced a backlog in DeKalb County and across Georgia, according to Georgia Department of Human Services officials, but there are several food pantries and programs still available to DeKalb residents in need. A spokesperson from the Georgia Department of Human Services...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

