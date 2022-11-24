Tips for the season: Stay safe, while shopping, physically — and mentally

Read full article on original website
Don't Fall for the Target Parking Lot Scam — Stay Safe This Holiday Season
What do you get when you mix high inflation and a struggling job market? Desperate people looking for ways to make money. And it appears some are willing to go to great lengths to better themselves financially, but it isn't through an honest day’s work. Instead, many have resorted to scamming, and the Target parking lot scam is just one of many shoppers need to be aware of these days.
Bakersfield Californian
Peace of Mind: Simple health, holiday and family time tips
The holiday season can be a very exciting time for some and a dreaded time for others. Your feelings about the holiday season are very personal, and holiday stress is something that we are all familiar with. Unfortunately, when you combine mental stress with holiday gatherings (new germs) and cold and flu season, your immune system is being taxed! Not to mention your mental health can take a hit. So below are some tips to support you this season.
iheart.com
How Do You Handle Awkward Questions From Relatives Around the Holidays?
It's the holiday season which means bring on the awkward questions from your relatives you're dreading answering. We've all been there: Why are you still single? When are you having kids? When are you getting married?. So, how do you react? Plus, listen back to the team's Thanksgiving recap:
