Memphis Tigers lose on 3-point bank shot at the buzzer to Seton Hall

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — There was a ton from Memphis’ performance Thursday night in the ESPN Events Invitational versus Seton Hall that was promising.

The Tigers shook off an early first-half stretch in which they might as well have been shooting with a lid on the basket. They overcame a dismal outing from preseason All-AAC first-team forward DeAndre Williams (four points and five fouls). They used a collective effort to rally back and seize the game’s momentum for almost the entirety of the second half.

But, in the end, it didn’t matter. The Pirates hung around just enough to have a chance and eventually took advantage.

Seton Hall forward Tyrese Samuel banked a buzzer-beating 3-pointer off the glass to seal a 70-69 Thanksgiving Day victory for his team at State Farm Field House in Kissimmee, Florida.

“Guys did a lot of great stuff,” Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway said in a solemn tone minutes after the loss. “I don’t really have much bad to say. We’ve just gotta finish the game.”

The Tigers (2-2) out-shot and out-rebounded the Pirates (4-1), and point guard Kendric Davis led all scorers with 22 points to go with seven rebounds and six assists. Still, Hardaway’s squad never truly put away its pesky opponent, partly due to 16 turnovers and 10 missed free throws. And it paid the price.

Davis and senior forward Malcolm Dandridge combined for 25 of the Tigers’ 38 second-half points. Dandridge finished as the Tigers’ second-leading scorer with 14 points before fouling out late in the game.

The offensive spark allowed Memphis to go toe-to-toe with Seton Hall before building a six-point lead with 4:28 remaining on Dandridge’s layup.

After that, foul trouble gave the Pirates seven points off free throws alone. The Tigers, on the other hand, missed three free throws in that span and didn’t make a field goal in the final 3:14 of the contest.

“We gave that game away,” Davis said. “Like, we gave it away. That’s what makes it harder. We gave it away — they didn’t win it.”

Samuel’s last 3-pointer to end the night came just nine seconds after fifth-year guard Elijah McCadden missed two free throws. Sinking one of those would’ve guaranteed overtime.

Instead, the Tigers ran out of second chances.

As forward Chandler Lawson scrambled to close out, Samuel rose up just enough to get a shot off at the horn over the 6-foot-7 forward’s left hand.

And just like that, the bucket wiped away all the momentum Memphis could’ve taken away from Thursday night. The Tigers showed fight and got contributions from a handful of players.

For now, though, it’ll be hard for any of that to matter. Instead of celebrating their progress, they’re left looking forward to what they have the potential to become.

“It’s just showing us where we can be at,” Dandridge said, “down the line.”

