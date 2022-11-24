ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clint Walker
2d ago

All of these whiny transplants crying in the comments have all had their friends try “the bison burger” at their favorite Montana pub. Then melt down to actually find out they are killed before being eaten. Gimme a break.

Daily Montanan

Les Webber: A champion forever enshrined on a Montana billboard

This is the story—correct that—legend, of a man named Les Webber who ranched and caroused in and around the town of Plains, Montana. When you are leaving Plains, headed to Missoula, you might notice on the right a weathered billboard with a narrow protective roof over it in front of a large Town Pump store. […] The post Les Webber: A champion forever enshrined on a Montana billboard appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PLAINS, MT
The Longmont Leader

Air Force wins 59-56 over Montana

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Jake Heidbreder scored 16 points and Air Force held off Montana at the end for a 59-56 win on Sunday night. Heidbreder added five rebounds for the Falcons (4-3). Corbin Green scored 15 points and added four blocks. Jeffrey Mills was 5 of 7 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KFVS12

Montana defeats SEMO 34-24 in first round FCS playoffs

MISSOULA, Montana (KFVS) - The SEMO football team was in Missoula, Montana Saturday night for the first round FCS Playoff game. The 12th ranked Redhawks started out fast 7-0 over #17 Montana Grizzlies by the end of the first quarter. A field goal by SEMO made it 10-0 Redhawks in...
MISSOULA, MT
Flathead Beacon

Forest Service Turns Back Holland Lake Proposal, For Now

A Utah-based developer is going to have to go back to the drawing board after the Flathead National Forest rejected its initial plan to expand and upgrade the Holland Lake Lodge in Condon. The plan had received significant opposition from locals in the Swan Valley who alleged that the expansion would negatively impact both the community and the environment there.
CONDON, MT
Daily Montanan

Montana team takes a national win at FFA convention

Sporting traditional blue jackets and winning medals, Shaun Billingsley and Gus Turner of Missoula County Public Schools got a round of applause this month for bringing home a first place award from the national FFA convention — a first for the Missoula FFA team and first Montana win in more than a decade, according to […] The post Montana team takes a national win at FFA convention appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOULA, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Car Drives Through Montana Storefront

It seems like every year, a car somehow accidentally drives into a storefront. During the winter, vehicles end up sliding into ditches, crashing into dividers, or sliding into other cars. Driving in Montana during the winter can be a bit hazardous; but how do you drive a car into a storefront? Something isn't adding up.
HAMILTON, MT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Montana

What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Here’s our list of the top 10 athletes from Montana

Sports aren't the first thing most people think of when it comes to Montana. In fact, Montana has never had a professional team belonging to any of the big-four sports. The University of Montana and Montana State University are without a doubt the biggest teams in the state. However, that doesn't mean we haven't had plenty of athletes find professional success in their respective fields.
MISSOULA, MT
thecomeback.com

Mascot’s strange stunt leaves college football fans confused

The University of Montana hosted Southeast Missouri State on Saturday for a first-round matchup in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. In both college and the NFL, we’ve seen some strange moments from mascots recently. Montana’s mascot, Monte, apparently didn’t want to be left out of the fun.
MISSOULA, MT
Char-Koosta News

Roman Allen Leon

RONAN — Roman Allen Leon was born November 17th, 2022 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. He weighed 7 lbs. 6 oz. Parents are Emmanuel and Justine Leon of Ronan. Roman joins siblings Larissa, Emma, Leticia, and Natilee.
RONAN, MT
buttesports.com

Montana Tech falls to #1

PHOENIX, Ariz. – No. 18 Montana Tech traveled to No. 1 Arizona Christian for their toughest opponent of the 2022-23 season. The Orediggers went at the top team, but a late rally by the Firestorm stopped the upset short 84-80. The Firestorm (5-1) used a 10-4 run late in the second half pulling ahead 73-72 with 4:48 to go in the game.
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

Montana nursing homes continue closing, residents, families stressed

MISSOULA — Lonna Fox moved to Missoula in 1994 when her daughter, Sarah Koke, had her first baby, and “Grandma Lonna” has lived near her family ever since. She helped raise her grandkids even though she’s in a wheelchair from an old spinal cord injury. In 2013, Fox needed extra help, and she moved into […] The post Montana nursing homes continue closing, residents, families stressed appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Mineral County Jail inmate found dead

Missoula — NBC Montana confirmed with Mineral County Jail staff that an inmate died by suicide. Officials say the Missoula County coroner has been sent out, and the Department of Criminal Investigations has launched an investigation into what transpired. We will continue to update you as more information is...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT

