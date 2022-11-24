Read full article on original website
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Michigan Creamery’s Ice Cream Wins Best in the Entire U.S.
Did you know that the best vanilla ice cream in the whole country is made right here in the Mitten State?. A top honor was awarded to Nashville, Michigan's MOO-ville Creamery by The North American Ice Cream Association at "Conecon" in Fort Worth Texas earlier this month. At the convention,...
The trauma of Indigenous boarding schools: Can government investigations deliver justice?
Only now has the U.S. government committed to learning the full story of Indigenous boarding schools. Tribes across the country have been inspired by civil rights movements, fighting for representation, to tell their story and maybe for some semblance of justice. But is justice possible?
This Super Cool Airbnb Treehouse Near Muskegon is the Real Deal
Located in Whitehall, MichiganIthe Serenity Now Treehouse is a really unique Airbnb stay. This place among the trees is the real deal. This Airbnb treehouse is a real treehouse that was built around four large Oak trees. After looking at the photos below, I think you'll agree that this is the ultimate place to get away and unplug for a few days.
Love BBQ? New ‘Old School’ BBQ Restaurant and Tap House Opening Up in Caledonia
A new place for BBQ and brews is coming to Caledonia!. Good news, meat lovers! A new restaurant smoking and grilling up all the meats is opening up soon!. The owners of Wildwood Family Farm and Saladino Smoke are joining forces to bring a new restaurant and tap house, Butcher Block Social, to 9900 Cherry Valley Road in Caledonia.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Muskegon’s Big Tuck’s Food Truck serves comfort food from scratch
MUSKEGON, MI - Big Tuck’s Food Truck is becoming a go-to spot in the Muskegon community because of its comfort food dishes since opening in August 2022. Owners Andrew and Jalyssa Tucker operate the business, you can find parked at local spots in the Muskegon area. A mainstay space the couple tends to return to is the Pines Motel in North Muskegon, 1508 Whitehall Rd.
Fox17
MSP: Driver thrown from vehicle in US-131 rollover near Rockford
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A driver was thrown from the vehicle following a rollover crash on US-131 Saturday night. Following a preliminary investigation, Michigan State Police says the car was barreling down the freeway at high speeds near Rockford when it tried to pass another vehicle, citing witness statements.
Gilmore Car Museum hosts 'Winter Wonderland' with drive-thru lights display
Winter Wonderland at the Gilmore Car Museum is back for its second year, with an expanded drive-thru and walk-thru nighttime holiday lights experience.
Grand Rapids restaurant stays open to help others celebrate Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving Day, FOX 17 stopped by Cheer’s Restaurant on Plainfield in Grand Rapids where staff members were working to help others enjoy the holiday tradition of cheering on the Detroit Lions.
Michigan choir student who is going blind will be this year’s ‘Angel’ on America’s tallest Singing Christmas Tree
MUSKEGON, MI – Ella Cole describes music as her happy place. When the 17-year-old sings – whether it’s in front of an audience or by herself – she says all her troubles seem to just melt away, even in her darkest moments. “I’ve been through a...
WZZM 13
'It was life changing for him': Beagle rescued in Michigan sheds 40 pounds since adoption
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — This past summer, a beagle rescued in West Michigan weighed nearly 100 pounds when he was taken to Pound Buddies Animal Shelter in Muskegon. He is making major progress in getting healthy. In September, Winston had lost 20 pounds since being rescued. Weighing in this...
Muskegon Will See Michigan’s First Bar, Dispensary, and Live Music Venue in 2023
The cannabis industry in Michigan has sure come a long way since we first adopted medical marijuana policies in 2008! Now that both medical and recreational marijuana is legal in the Mitten it seems like you'll find a dispensary located on nearly every corner. However, one thing we don't have...
Holiday tours of Muskegon lumber barons’ historic homes returns for the season
MUSKEGON, MI -- The Lakeshore Museum Center is continuing its holiday tradition of hosting festive tours of the historic Hackley and Hume Houses this weekend. The kickoff for the month-long event takes place on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 2-7 p.m., and will include tours, ornament decorating and a chance to pose for photos in an authentic carriage.
State police look for suspect after shots fired on US-131 in Grand Rapids
Detectives say the believe the gun used was either a BB or pellet gun after a driver got hurt during the shooting.
Trafficked teen girl found under blanket in car on Mackinac Bridge
ST. IGNACE, Mich. — A Michigan man is accused of human trafficking after a teenage girl was found under a blanket while they were crossing the Mackinac Bridge, authorities said. The 38-year-old man from Comstock Park, whose name has not been released, was arrested by the Kent County Sheriff’s...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan
Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police: 12-gauge shotgun, 2 pistols seized in Thanksgiving traffic stop
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop in Delta Township on Thanksgiving resulted in Michigan State Police seizing three guns and an arrest. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers from the Lansing Post conducted a traffic stop at about 1:30 a.m. on Saginaw Street, near Garfield Avenue. Police said...
WWMTCw
Deadly semi crash in Saugatuck Township, MSP investigating
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Saugatuck Township on Saturday. Smelly: Garbage truck catches fire, clouds area near Gobles with smoke. The crash happened near mile marker 39, south of Blue Star Highway on southbound I-196, according to state troopers.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Montcalm County (Montcalm County, MI)
The Michigan State police reported a two-vehicle crash on Thursday. The accident occurred on M-66 near E. Colby Road in Montcalm County at around 2 a.m. The two victims have been identified to be two Michigan State troopers.
Sheriff’s deputies rescue driver after vehicle crashes, submerges in West Michigan creek
A 47-year-old man had to be rescued by sheriff’s deputies in West Michigan after the vehicle he was driving left the road, hit several road signs and careened down a ditch into a creek on Friday evening.
Michigan State troopers struck by alleged drunk driver
Two Michigan State troopers were injured after their vehicle was struck by a drunk driver.
