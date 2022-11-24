ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

100.5 The River

This Super Cool Airbnb Treehouse Near Muskegon is the Real Deal

Located in Whitehall, MichiganIthe Serenity Now Treehouse is a really unique Airbnb stay. This place among the trees is the real deal. This Airbnb treehouse is a real treehouse that was built around four large Oak trees. After looking at the photos below, I think you'll agree that this is the ultimate place to get away and unplug for a few days.
WHITEHALL, MI
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Muskegon’s Big Tuck’s Food Truck serves comfort food from scratch

MUSKEGON, MI - Big Tuck’s Food Truck is becoming a go-to spot in the Muskegon community because of its comfort food dishes since opening in August 2022. Owners Andrew and Jalyssa Tucker operate the business, you can find parked at local spots in the Muskegon area. A mainstay space the couple tends to return to is the Pines Motel in North Muskegon, 1508 Whitehall Rd.
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

MSP: Driver thrown from vehicle in US-131 rollover near Rockford

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A driver was thrown from the vehicle following a rollover crash on US-131 Saturday night. Following a preliminary investigation, Michigan State Police says the car was barreling down the freeway at high speeds near Rockford when it tried to pass another vehicle, citing witness statements.
ROCKFORD, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan

Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Deadly semi crash in Saugatuck Township, MSP investigating

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Saugatuck Township on Saturday. Smelly: Garbage truck catches fire, clouds area near Gobles with smoke. The crash happened near mile marker 39, south of Blue Star Highway on southbound I-196, according to state troopers.
SAUGATUCK, MI

