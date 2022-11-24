Read full article on original website
Kevin Nash On How Is Demolition Not In The WWE Hall Of Fame
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how he would walk into a locker room and see it light up because of stars like Harley Race and Buddy Landel. Kevin Nash said:
Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Vince McMahon Ribbing Big Show On Live WWE TV
Vince McMahon was a notorious ribber. Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. knows this well. On the latest episode of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, the former WWE writer and actor reflected on Vince McMahon pulling a rib on Big Show on live WWE television. Featured below is an excerpt...
Dutch Mantell Says Vince McMahon Paid Former WWE Star $100 For WrestleMania 13 Appearance
Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell took to an episode of his Story Time with Dutch Mantell to discuss a number of topics such as how former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon paid former WWE Star J.C. Ice $100 for his appearance at WrestleMania 13 because Vince got mad at him. Dutch...
Stephanie McMahon Hypes Latest WWE Signee
As reported last week, cheerleader, gynmast, and star of the Netflix series Cheer Gabi Butler has signed a WWE contract. Following Saturday's Survivor Series Wargames Premium Live Event, WWE Chairwoman and Co-Chief Ececutive Officer Stephanie McMahon posted on Twitter, where she shared a few backstage photo's with Butler:
Jimmy Wang Yang Reveals Vince McMahon Forgot That He Fired Him
Former WWE Star Jimmy Wang Yang recently spoke with NBC Ten Count's Steve Fall on a variety of topics such as how WWE had an event that he went to and when he crossed paths with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, he was asked by Vince where the hell has he been, but he had already been fired from WWE, so the former WWE Chairman forgot firing him in the first place.
Mideon Says The Undertaker Had A Different Kind Of Power Backstage Compared To Shawn Michaels
Pro wrestling veteran Mideon appeared on Monte & The Pharaoh to talk about a number of topics such as how WWE Hall of Famer "The Phenom" The Undertaker had a different kind of power backstage compared to Shawn Michaels and how Undertaker always did what Vince McMahon wanted, but Michaels just did what he wanted and just ran around.
WWE Announces Fourth Hall of Famer Who Will Be Appearing on NXT This Week
-- WWE has announced the fourth and final Hall of Famer who will assist Shawn Michaels on this week's NXT TV in coming up with the competitors in the Iron Series Challenge. That individual is Sean "X-Pac" Waltman and the Iron Series Challenge will take place at NXT Deadline on December 10.
Former WWE Star Says Shane McMahon Doesn’t Know How To Wrestle
Former WWE Star Rene Dupree recently appeared on an episode of his Cafe de Rene podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how Shane McMahon doesn't know how to wrestle and all Shane knows is to do crazy stunts and that actually hurts the wrestling business. Rene...
Mandy Rose Talks Working With WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels
WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose recently appeared on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to talk about a number of topics such as the romantic storyline she had with Alpha Academy's Otis. Mandy Rose said:. “That was such a fun, like, loving, entertaining story. And I think of the timing...
Alexa Bliss Says She Still Wants To Explore Aspects Of Her WWE Character, Reveals What Drives Her (Video)
Alexa Bliss recently spoke with Rob Armstrong of BT Sport for an interview promoting the WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about how she still wants to explore aspects of her character, as well as how creative drives her more than winning championships.
Matt Hardy On Whether The Rock Had The "It Factor" When He Made His Debut In The WWE
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how nobody knew Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson would become a mega star when he made his debut as Rocky Maivia in the WWE, but he knew The Rock was always gifted and always special and now he is literally the biggest star in the world.
WWE News: Randy Orton Not Expected Back Anytime Soon; Update on His Status
-- WWE superstar Randy Orton has been out of action for almost six months, last seen on WWE Monday Night Raw in late May. Since then he has been sidelined with a back injury that turned out more serious than initially thought and it was believed he would not be back for the balance of 2022.
Shawn Michaels Reflects On Banning Kevin Nash From Doing Particular Spot In WWE Matches
Shawn Michaels wasn't a fan of Kevin Nash doing leapfrogs in his matches during his original run in WWE in the 1990s. During a recent appearance on the Games With Names podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend reflected on he and Scott Hall banning "Big Daddy Cool" Diesel from doing leapfrogs in matches because of their feeling that the biggest Superstar in the company shouldn't be going out of his way to avoid contact from an opponent.
Mandy Rose Comments On Comparisons To Trish Stratus
What does Mandy Rose think of the comparisons she often gets to WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus?. The NXT Women's Champion spoke about the comparisons during a recent appearance on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where...
Madusa Talks Ronda Rousey Wanting WWE To Remove The Term “Women’s” From The Titles
WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (Alundra Blayze) recently appeared on The A2theK Wrestling Show to discuss a variety of topics such as how WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey wants the company to remove the term “women’s” from the division's titles and how that makes no sense because this is not a title for both the mens and the womens or an intergender title.
Jim Cornette Explains Who He Feels "Stone Cold" Steve Austin Should Wrestle At WrestleMania 39
Who should "Stone Cold" Steve Austin stand across the ring from on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" if he returns to the squared circle at WrestleMania 39 next year?. Jim Cornette has an interesting answer to this question. During the latest edition of his "Jim Cornette Experience" podcast, the...
Eric Bischoff Doesn't Think CM Punk Returning To WWE Would Be A Good Business Decision
Eric Bischoff recently spoke with Steve Fall's Ten Count in a WrestlingNews.co exclusive to promote his new autobiography, "Grateful" by Guy Evans. During the discussion, the former WWE and WCW executive spoke about why CM Punk returning to WWE wouldn't be a good business decision for the company. Featured below...
Kurt Angle Calls Survivor Series The Most Unimportant Big 4 WWE PPV, Comments On WarGames
WWE Survivor Series is one of the "big four" pay-per-views. WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and Survivor Series. That's the full list, and if you ask Kurt Angle, tonight's Survivor Series premium live event is the "most unimportant" of the WWE "big four" pay-per-views. During the latest edition of his Kurt...
Mick Foley On How Everyone In The WWE Was Wrong About What Stone Cold Would Become
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his "Foley Is Pod" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as how everyone in the WWE was wrong about what fellow WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold would become and how even the merchandising department said the office doesn't see a potential in Austin.
Road Dogg Brian James Reflects On Triple H Pitching WarGames For WWE Survivor Series Years Ago
Paul "Triple H" Levesque has always been a fan of the WarGames match concept. Road Dogg Brian James knows this well. The WWE Hall of Fame legend and former D-Generation X and New Age Outlaws member who has worked behind-the-scenes in WWE for years, reflected on Levesque originally pitching the WarGames gimmick match for WWE Survivor Series years ago on his "Oh ... You Didn't Know?" podcast.
