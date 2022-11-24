Read full article on original website
Austin Theory Comments On United States Championship Victory, Changes To His Current Character
Moments after defeating Bobby Lashley and Seth 'Freakin' Rollins at Saturday's Survivor Series Wargames Premium Live Event, new WWE United States Champion Austin Theory spoke with BT Sport, and discussed the "emotions" he felt in Boston. Check out the highlights below. On winning the WWE United States Championship:. “It was...
Paul Heyman Talks About Sami Zayn Bringing Dynamic No One Expected To The Bloodline
Sami Zayn added a special dynamic to The Bloodline. The WWE performer spoke at the post-Survivor Series 2022 press conference on Saturday evening about the impact that Sami Zayn has had on The Bloodline. Featured below are some of the highlights from the post press conference where Heyman touches on...
Kurt Angle Reveals Two Of His Top Dream Match Opponents
If Kurt Angle could share a ring with anyone, who would it be?. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend answered this question during the latest episode of his official podcast, The Kurt Angle Show. Featured below are some of the highlights from the show where the pro...
WWE Holiday Tour Supershow Results (11/27): Portland, Maine
WWE recently had their Holiday Tour Supershow Event, which took place from inside the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine. The show featured Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens and The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch) battling The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match in the main event.
Matt Hardy On Whether The Rock Had The "It Factor" When He Made His Debut In The WWE
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how nobody knew Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson would become a mega star when he made his debut as Rocky Maivia in the WWE, but he knew The Rock was always gifted and always special and now he is literally the biggest star in the world.
Sami Zayn Talks About Helping Roman Reigns Show A Different Side Of His Personality Since Joining The Bloodline
Thanks to Sami Zayn, the WWE Universe has become familiar with a different side of Roman Reigns' personality. During a recent interview with BT Sport promoting tonight's WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view, Zayn spoke about how since he has joined The Bloodline, he has helped Roman Reigns show off a different side of his character to WWE fans.
Dutch Mantell Says Vince McMahon Paid Former WWE Star $100 For WrestleMania 13 Appearance
Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell took to an episode of his Story Time with Dutch Mantell to discuss a number of topics such as how former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon paid former WWE Star J.C. Ice $100 for his appearance at WrestleMania 13 because Vince got mad at him. Dutch...
Madusa Talks Ronda Rousey Wanting WWE To Remove The Term “Women’s” From The Titles
WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (Alundra Blayze) recently appeared on The A2theK Wrestling Show to discuss a variety of topics such as how WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey wants the company to remove the term “women’s” from the division's titles and how that makes no sense because this is not a title for both the mens and the womens or an intergender title.
Mandy Rose Comments On Comparisons To Trish Stratus
What does Mandy Rose think of the comparisons she often gets to WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus?. The NXT Women's Champion spoke about the comparisons during a recent appearance on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where...
Ric Flair Reveals Multiple Wrestling Legends, Celebrities Set To Appear In His New Documentary
Who will be in the new highly-anticipated Peacock documentary on pro wrestling icon Ric Flair?. "The Nature Boy" answered this question when talking about the new special on the latest episode of his official podcast, "To Be The Man," naming "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels as just some of the wrestling legends set to appear in the film.
Mandy Rose Talks Working With WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels
WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose recently appeared on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to talk about a number of topics such as the romantic storyline she had with Alpha Academy's Otis. Mandy Rose said:. “That was such a fun, like, loving, entertaining story. And I think of the timing...
Titus O’Neil Reveals His Favorite Part Of Working For WWE
WWE Superstar and Global Ambassador Titus O'Neil appeared on Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw to talk about a variety of topics such as what his favorite part is in working for the WWE. Titus O'Neil said:. “The great thing that I’ve really enjoyed about being a part of WWE is...
Cody Rhodes Honors Father Dusty Rhodes After War Games Matches At WWE Survivor Series 2022
"The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes paid tribute to his late father, "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes over the weekend. After the WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view on Saturday evening, the pro wrestling star surfaced on social media on Sunday with a statement in honor of his father, who created the WarGames match concept that was featured at the annual WWE "big four" pay-per-view event.
Producers Of The Matches That Took Place During Saturday's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Event
The main event of this past Saturday night's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event saw The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn) beat Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre, Butch and Kevin Owens) in a Men's WarGames Match.
WWE News: Becky Lynch to Kick Off WWE Raw, First Hour to be Commercial Free
-- Tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw will feature the fall out for Survivor Series. It has been announced that Becky Lynch, who made her in-ring return this weekend, will kick things off. Byron Saxton also announced that the first hour will be commercial free. Previously announced is The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis with the stipulation that if Lumis wins, he secures a WWE contract.
Road Dogg On How The DX Invasion Of WCW Started The Wave Of WWE Winning The Ratings War
WWE producer and pro wrestling legend Road Dogg spoke with Military News on topics such as how the DX invasion angle of WCW during the Attitude Era was a cool opportunity for the group and how it started the wave of WWE winning the ratings war. Road Dogg said:. “It...
Report: Roman Reigns Visibly Upset After WWE Survivor Series Unplanned Spot
-- After a successful WarGames match and his return to the backstage area, Roman Reigns was apparently not pleased at a particular spot in the match between himself and Kevin Owens. -- According to a report by fightfulselect.com, Reigns was "visibly upset" after the Survivor Series main event, reportedly taking...
Maria Kanellis Reveals How Long She Has Been Talking With AEW President Tony Khan
Former IMPACT Wrestling Star and pro wrestling veteran Maria Kanellis recently appeared on an episode of Just Alyx to talk about a variety of topics such as how she felt AEW was the place she, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett belonged. Maria Kanellis said:. “I think it always has to...
Road Dogg Talks About Issues WWE Faces Booking John Cena As Part-Time Superstar
What is it like booking for John Cena in WWE since he began making his Hollywood career a bigger priority a few years ago?. Road Dogg Brian James knows. The WWE Hall of Fame legend and former member of D-Generation X and the New Age Outlaws who has worked behind-the-scenes in the company as a producer spoke about this topic on the latest installment of his "Oh ... You Didn't Know?" podcast.
Alexa Bliss Says She Still Wants To Explore Aspects Of Her WWE Character, Reveals What Drives Her (Video)
Alexa Bliss recently spoke with Rob Armstrong of BT Sport for an interview promoting the WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about how she still wants to explore aspects of her character, as well as how creative drives her more than winning championships.
