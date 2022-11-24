ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Will Be 'Slaughtered' For Netflix Docuseries? Experts Warn Sussexes Of Massive Backlash

By Catherine Armecin
epicstream.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Walked Out Toward the End of His Meal With Meghan Markle? Sussexes Allegedly Seen Bickering Over Their Projects, Their Children’s Royal Titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been sparking feud rumors in recent weeks. Just recently, there are claims that the Sussexes were spotted bickering while having a meal in Ojai, California. Table of contents. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Date Night Turned Sour?. According to New Idea, Prince Harry...
OJAI, CA
purewow.com

Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview

Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
The Independent

Robert F Kennedy’s daughter Kerry explains why Harry and Meghan will receive prestigious human rights award

The president of the Robert F Kennedy foundation has revealed why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be given a prestigious human rights award.Kerry Kennedy, who is the daughter of Robert and niece of John F Kennedy, said the couple were chosen for the Ripple of Hope award for challenging the royal family’s “power structure”.She added that they took a “heroic stand” against “structural racism within the institution” of the monarchy.The Ripple of Hope award is an annual award given to “exemplary leaders” and has previously gone to US president Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and...
SheKnows

Prince Harry Reportedly Reached Out to His Ex-Girlfriends to Participate in His Memoir & They Apparently All Had the Same Reaction

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This might be the most awkward request we’ve ever heard when it comes to a royal family member and a celebrity memoir. Prince Harry reportedly asked his ex-girlfriends to speak on record to his ghostwriter JR Moehringer about their time together for his upcoming book, Spare. It’s an ask that probably goes too far for most people given the amount of scrutiny they would have to endure once the book is published. The request, as reported by The Sun, notes that...
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—How She Died

More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy