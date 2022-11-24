ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

HBCU Gameday

Jackson State to face Southern for SWAC title

Southern defeated Grambling State at the Bayou Classic and now has a return match with Jackson State in next week's SWAC Championship Game. The post Jackson State to face Southern for SWAC title appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: Sooners take down Mississippi to win ESPN Events Invitational

Oklahoma won the ESPN Events Invitational by defeating Mississippi 59-55 in the finals on Sunday in Kissimmee, Florida. Senior guard Grant Sherfield led the Sooners (6-1) with 12 points and five assists and shot 4-for-12 from the field with two 3-pointers. OU shot 54% from the field and a season-high 57% from 3-point range, and recorded 26 rebounds and 12 assists.
NORMAN, OK
iheart.com

Coach Prime is lit!!

Sanders’ track record at Jackson State has been impressive. Taking over a team that went 4-8 the year before he arrived, Sanders went 4-3 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, then went 11-2 in 2021 and is 11-0 so far this season. It’s easy to see why a Power 5 school like Colorado would be interested in his services.
JACKSON, MS
Highschool Basketball Pro

Meridian, November 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Callaway High School basketball team will have a game with Meridian High School on November 26, 2022, 17:30:00.
MERIDIAN, MS
High School Soccer PRO

Yazoo City, November 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Winona Christian School soccer team will have a game with Yazoo County High School on November 28, 2022, 15:30:00.
YAZOO CITY, MS
breezynews.com

Over a Dozen DUIs in Attala and Leake

MOHAMMED BLANDEN, 49, of Goodman, DUI – 2nd, Hold for Another State, MHP. Bond $1,500, N/A. WYATT S DIAS, 22, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000. JESSICA EVANS, 35, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WLBT

3 Things to Know for Monday, November 28

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Natchez woman dies after being shot in the head by daughter.
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Rail service connecting Dallas to Magnolia State? Leaders of this Mississippi city throw support behind plan

The city of Vicksburg is throwing its support behind the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s effort to secure federal funding for Louisiana’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Program that envisions potential Amtrak passenger rail service for Vicksburg. The program is part of the Louisiana 2020 Rail...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Children’s Museum opens its holiday exhibit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Christmas season is underway with the “Journey to the North Pole” exhibit at the Mississippi Children’s Museum in Jackson. The holiday exhibit uses lessons in navigation, geography and holiday literature to help kids find their way to the North Pole. The Gertrude C. Ford Exhibition Hall is decorated as a […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Three arrested in shooting death of Jackson 12-year-old

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested and have been accused of murder, obstruction of evidence and disposing of the body of 12-year-old Markell Noah. During their initial court appearance on Monday, emotions flared between the suspects’ families and the victim’s families. Jackson police had to break up a dispute between them. The suspects, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Crash on U.S. 61 in Vicksburg causes serious injuries

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A crash that happened early on Thanksgiving Day resulted in serious injuries on Highway 61 in Vicksburg. The Vicksburg Daily News reported the crash happened just after 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 24 near the Tomato Place. Two vehicles with Louisiana plates were involved in the collision. A witness said one […]
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Shortage leads Mississippi city to change from 12-hour-shifts to 9-hour shifts for police officers

Due to a shortage of available law enforcement workers, the Vicksburg Police Department will have officers working nine-hour shifts instead of the current 12-hour shifts. The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously passed a resolution on Wednesday making a temporary change to the schedules. Police Chief Penny Jones spoke to the board at Wednesday’s meeting about why she believes the change is needed.
VICKSBURG, MS

