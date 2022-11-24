ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

80 Acre Market and Women’s Center of East Texas team up to help families who’ve experienced violence

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 80 Acre Market is joining forces with the Women’s Center of East Texas’s Stock the Sleigh Program, which provides gifts to families that have experienced domestic violence, sexual assault or sex trafficking. “The program will serve over 90 children and is active in the community through Dec. 4. East Texas locals […]
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Rotary Clubs of Tyler gear up for annual Christmas parade

TYLER, Texas — The local Rotary International clubs are gearing up to host the 2022 Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade. The parade will be held in downtown Tyler and begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday. "The Christmas parade is our gift to the community and your participation is...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Panola county small business roundtable focuses on available resources

A open forum to assist Panola County small business owners and residents who would like to be entrepreneurs was hosted by the Panola County Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 17 with plans for future sessions being developed. Keri Perot-Vance, executive director of the chamber, said the small business roundtable was...
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
CandysDirt.com

High Hill Development Creates Master-Planned Community with Resort Amenities

Jason and Sharon Romano, developers and owners of High Hill Development, have a knack for thinking through every detail when creating a luxury getaway as well as an opportunity for owning investment properties. High Hill Development is the perfect blend of slow-paced beach vacation vibes and the elegance of wine country. Therefore, guests expect amenities and benefits that exude these attributes.
ARP, TX
cbs19.tv

Breckenridge Christmas Tree Village holiday destination offers over 1,000 fresh firs while benefiting good cause

TYLER, Texas — The Cummins family was determined to find the perfect Christmas tree as they carried out their yearly tradition on Saturday afternoon. Rebekah Cummins said she and her husband Garth and their two children Winter, 9, and Lorelai, 5, had been all over town in search of the perfect tree. They were pleasantly surprised when they arrived at Breckenridge Christmas Tree Village in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

City of Tyler welcomes 'biggest tree ever' to downtown square

Go big or go home was the motto on Tuesday morning as the city rallied to bring a ginormous Christmas tree to Tyler. City crews were on the ground of an area farm at 9 a.m. hoping to quickly secure the nearly 40-foot tree on a trailer and haul it to the downtown square. Things didn’t go according to plan, said City of Tyler Urban Forester Madeline Burton, but it all worked out as the Eastern Redcedar is now stands tall in its new home as the biggest tree the city has ever had.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Customers take on Black Friday in Tyler for annual shopping event

Shoppers filled the lot of the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler on the morning of Black Friday, circling the aisles for a spot to park their vehicle so they could go inside and search for the best deals among crowds of fellow shoppers. Although many East Texas shoppers made their...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

$1000 reward for information on who illegally dumped a white-tailed buck in Henderson County

CROSS ROADS, Texas (KETK) – Operation Game Thief is asking for the public’s help finding whoever illegally dumped a white-tailed buck on the side of County Road 1311 in Henderson County near Cross Roads. Operation Game Thief is a nonprofit that works with Texas Parks and Wildlife. They said the white-tailed buck was dumped there illegally […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Small Business Saturday Pop-Up vendors say local support 'means everything'

Vendors at the Small Business Saturday Pop-Up Shop in downtown Tyler agreed local support is crucial to the success of their businesses. “It means everything,” said Amber Settle, owner of Mother Nurture which offers non-toxic home and body products. “We work really hard, and a lot of us don’t have the same resources as some of the bigger businesses do. Everything is made by me, and I’m just one person, so when someone comes and shops your products, it’s very gratifying. I made these products with my hands and a lot of time and effort was involved, so for someone else to enjoy it means a lot.”
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: What is open in East Texas on Thanksgiving Day 2022?

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — For those last-minute Thanksgiving grocery runs or for those who want to dine out, what will be open in East Texas? We have compiled a list of places that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. **Please double-check with your local restaurant and stores for specific hours and offerings** Stores Brookshires: Closing […]
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Horse-drawn carriage rides in the Azalea District begin Friday

Horse-drawn carriage rides are back in the Azalea District, and things kicked off just before sunset Friday night. Cowboys Carriages will offer carriage rides through the historic Tyler neighborhood now through New Year’s Eve. Rides are available for $5, $10, or $15 per person, depending on the route chosen,...
TYLER, TX
kjas.com

Newton defeats Daingerfield and moves on

The Newton Eagles defeated Daingerfield in Nacogdoches on Friday night and continued to move on in the playoffs. Final score was Newton 15 Daingerfield 12. In other action, Silsbee defeated Madisonville 60 to 21.
NEWTON, TX

