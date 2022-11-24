Vendors at the Small Business Saturday Pop-Up Shop in downtown Tyler agreed local support is crucial to the success of their businesses. “It means everything,” said Amber Settle, owner of Mother Nurture which offers non-toxic home and body products. “We work really hard, and a lot of us don’t have the same resources as some of the bigger businesses do. Everything is made by me, and I’m just one person, so when someone comes and shops your products, it’s very gratifying. I made these products with my hands and a lot of time and effort was involved, so for someone else to enjoy it means a lot.”

TYLER, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO