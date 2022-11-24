Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michael and Melissa Robinson, give back to the Tyler, East Texas Community for ThankgivingTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Auditions for CROWNS at Tyler Civic Theatre CenterTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Lehebron Farr, was honored with the Phoenix Rise Award at the Tyler Garden Center at Opal Lee's Day in Tyler eventTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Phoenix Rise Awards 2022 is this Sunday at the Tyler Rose Garden in conjunction with Opal Lee's Day in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Denise Hampton one of 34 amazing women graduate of the Fall 2022 Christian Women’s Job Corps of TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
80 Acre Market and Women’s Center of East Texas team up to help families who’ve experienced violence
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 80 Acre Market is joining forces with the Women’s Center of East Texas’s Stock the Sleigh Program, which provides gifts to families that have experienced domestic violence, sexual assault or sex trafficking. “The program will serve over 90 children and is active in the community through Dec. 4. East Texas locals […]
Rotary Clubs of Tyler gear up for annual Christmas parade
TYLER, Texas — The local Rotary International clubs are gearing up to host the 2022 Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade. The parade will be held in downtown Tyler and begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday. "The Christmas parade is our gift to the community and your participation is...
inforney.com
How you can help Smith County nonprofits provide for those in need this Christmas season
As the Christmas season is ushered in, many Tyler area nonprofit organizations have started seasonal assistance programs. Here’s how to help:. Hiway 80 Rescue Mission’s annual toy drive has begun and will continue to accept donations until Dec. 15. Amelia Heatherly, director of development services at the East...
inforney.com
Panola county small business roundtable focuses on available resources
A open forum to assist Panola County small business owners and residents who would like to be entrepreneurs was hosted by the Panola County Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 17 with plans for future sessions being developed. Keri Perot-Vance, executive director of the chamber, said the small business roundtable was...
CandysDirt.com
High Hill Development Creates Master-Planned Community with Resort Amenities
Jason and Sharon Romano, developers and owners of High Hill Development, have a knack for thinking through every detail when creating a luxury getaway as well as an opportunity for owning investment properties. High Hill Development is the perfect blend of slow-paced beach vacation vibes and the elegance of wine country. Therefore, guests expect amenities and benefits that exude these attributes.
City of Mount Pleasant Hires David Gonzales as Director of Development Services
City of Mount Pleasant Hires David Gonzales as Director of Development Services News Staff Sat, 11/26/2022 - 05:00 Image The City of Mount Pleasant welcomes David Gonzales as Director of Development Services. COURTESY PHOTO Body ...
cbs19.tv
Breckenridge Christmas Tree Village holiday destination offers over 1,000 fresh firs while benefiting good cause
TYLER, Texas — The Cummins family was determined to find the perfect Christmas tree as they carried out their yearly tradition on Saturday afternoon. Rebekah Cummins said she and her husband Garth and their two children Winter, 9, and Lorelai, 5, had been all over town in search of the perfect tree. They were pleasantly surprised when they arrived at Breckenridge Christmas Tree Village in Tyler.
Dunham said he hopes year three of the event will prove even bigger than past years
TYLER, Texas — The United Way of Smith County will host its third annual Tyler Gives online fundraiser on Nov. 29; the date falls on International Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday is an annual day filled with generosity following Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday where communities are encouraged to perform acts of giving and kindness.
inforney.com
City of Tyler welcomes 'biggest tree ever' to downtown square
Go big or go home was the motto on Tuesday morning as the city rallied to bring a ginormous Christmas tree to Tyler. City crews were on the ground of an area farm at 9 a.m. hoping to quickly secure the nearly 40-foot tree on a trailer and haul it to the downtown square. Things didn’t go according to plan, said City of Tyler Urban Forester Madeline Burton, but it all worked out as the Eastern Redcedar is now stands tall in its new home as the biggest tree the city has ever had.
inforney.com
Customers take on Black Friday in Tyler for annual shopping event
Shoppers filled the lot of the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler on the morning of Black Friday, circling the aisles for a spot to park their vehicle so they could go inside and search for the best deals among crowds of fellow shoppers. Although many East Texas shoppers made their...
East Texas man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riots ordered to home confinement under wife's custody
TYLER, Texas — A Longview man charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol has been released from a Virginia jail pending his trial and ordered to home confinement under the custody of his wife. As part of the conditions of his release, Ryan Nichols,...
$1000 reward for information on who illegally dumped a white-tailed buck in Henderson County
CROSS ROADS, Texas (KETK) – Operation Game Thief is asking for the public’s help finding whoever illegally dumped a white-tailed buck on the side of County Road 1311 in Henderson County near Cross Roads. Operation Game Thief is a nonprofit that works with Texas Parks and Wildlife. They said the white-tailed buck was dumped there illegally […]
inforney.com
Small Business Saturday Pop-Up vendors say local support 'means everything'
Vendors at the Small Business Saturday Pop-Up Shop in downtown Tyler agreed local support is crucial to the success of their businesses. “It means everything,” said Amber Settle, owner of Mother Nurture which offers non-toxic home and body products. “We work really hard, and a lot of us don’t have the same resources as some of the bigger businesses do. Everything is made by me, and I’m just one person, so when someone comes and shops your products, it’s very gratifying. I made these products with my hands and a lot of time and effort was involved, so for someone else to enjoy it means a lot.”
LIST: What is open in East Texas on Thanksgiving Day 2022?
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — For those last-minute Thanksgiving grocery runs or for those who want to dine out, what will be open in East Texas? We have compiled a list of places that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. **Please double-check with your local restaurant and stores for specific hours and offerings** Stores Brookshires: Closing […]
LIST: Restaurants, stores open in Tyler, Longview for Thanksgiving
TYLER, Texas — In need of some last-minute groceries? Not in the mood to cook for Thanksgiving? No worries! CBS19 has compiled a list of eateries and stores that will be open Thursday:. RESTAURANTS:. Cracker Barrel (13821 US Highway 69 N in Tyler and 822 S. Access Rd. in...
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in Texas
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Henderson County tradition to your list.
inforney.com
Horse-drawn carriage rides in the Azalea District begin Friday
Horse-drawn carriage rides are back in the Azalea District, and things kicked off just before sunset Friday night. Cowboys Carriages will offer carriage rides through the historic Tyler neighborhood now through New Year’s Eve. Rides are available for $5, $10, or $15 per person, depending on the route chosen,...
ketk.com
Longview Lobos headed to Round 4 of playoffs after 51-7 win over Port Arthur Memorial
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Longview Lobos are going to Round 4 of the 5A DI playoffs after beating the Port Arthur Memorial Titans Friday night. The final score was: 51-7. The Lobos will go on to play the Mansfield Timberview Wolves next week in the Regional Finals. Sign...
kjas.com
Newton defeats Daingerfield and moves on
The Newton Eagles defeated Daingerfield in Nacogdoches on Friday night and continued to move on in the playoffs. Final score was Newton 15 Daingerfield 12. In other action, Silsbee defeated Madisonville 60 to 21.
Comments / 0