privatebankerinternational.com
DWS Group’s investment division head steps down
German asset manager DWS Group has announced the resignation of its investment unit head Stefan Kreuzkamp, effective at the end of this year. Kreuzkamp, who has also been the head of the investment division since 2018, is set to exit the firm after 24 years. Following his departure, the company’s...
privatebankerinternational.com
Australian regulator temporarily bans two Perpetual funds over elevated risks
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has imposed a provisional ban on two funds offered by Perpetual Investment Management to retail investors. The interim stay has been placed over the significant number of risks posed by the funds. The ban, which will last for 21 days if withdrew earlier,...
