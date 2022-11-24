ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanovan

Women’s Basketball Suffers First Lost of Season to No. 21 Baylor

No. 23 Villanova lost its first game of the 2022-23 season on Saturday evening, falling to No. 21 Baylor, 75-70 at the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Fla. Senior forward Maddy Siegrist led the team with 22 points, eight rebounds and four steals, but was 0-6 from beyond the arc. Sophomore guard Lucy Olsen contributed 18 points and five rebounds, while sophomore forward Christina Dalce led the team in boards with 12. Graduate forward Caitlin Bickle led the Bears to the victory with a double-double, posting 18 points and 12 rebounds.
Villanovan

Swim and Dive Competes in WVU Invitational

This past weekend, both the men and women’s swimming and diving teams traveled to West Virginia for the WVU Invitational. This is the third time in four seasons that the Wildcats have attended the WVU Invitational for their three-day event in Morgantown. Last year, both the men and women finished in second place. Returning this year and competing against 14 other teams, six of which have also brought both their men’s and women’s teams, the Wildcats entered with high expectations. As a collective, the women placed fourth and the men placed sixth overall. Individually speaking, many Villanova athletes stood out with record times.
