This past weekend, both the men and women’s swimming and diving teams traveled to West Virginia for the WVU Invitational. This is the third time in four seasons that the Wildcats have attended the WVU Invitational for their three-day event in Morgantown. Last year, both the men and women finished in second place. Returning this year and competing against 14 other teams, six of which have also brought both their men’s and women’s teams, the Wildcats entered with high expectations. As a collective, the women placed fourth and the men placed sixth overall. Individually speaking, many Villanova athletes stood out with record times.

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO