DICKSON: Saying so long to independence is bittersweet

Don’t take it personally. Time for both of us to move on. BYU football played its last regular-season game as an independent on Saturday (and Sunday) with a very late-night 35-26 victory at Stanford. After 154 games, 70 different opponents and 36 different venues, the Cougars are saying so long to musical chairs schedules and meaningless November games for the security, payday and access of the Big 12.
LaWanda Ferguson Farrer

LaWanda Ferguson Farrer, 93, of Orem, passed away November 18, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and life story at www.bergmortuary.com.
Jena Christensen Weight

Jena Christensen Weight, age 79 of Springville, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Services are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary, www.wheelermortuary.com.
Bert Earley Lamb

Bert Earley Lamb of Wales, Sanpete, Utah passed away on November 14, 2022, due to age and lingering health problems. He was a father, grandfather, uncle, and friend to all. He was born in Moroni, Sanpete, Utah on February 26, 1943, to Arden Davis Lamb and Eunice Alberta Johnson. His family for generations were born, raised, and are buried in Wales, Utah. He worked for Kennecott in Magna, Utah until he retired. In 1980, he returned to Wales and built a home, where he spent the rest of his life. He loved the mountains, fishing, and camping. He was preceded in death by his parents, beloved companion, Sarah McKowen, two sisters, Ruby Lamb Holman, and Eunice Lamb Rees, and two brothers Dean Lamb and David Lamb. He is survived by daughter Kathy Lamb Blain (Jay) of West Valley City, son, Daniel Bert Lamb (Tammy), Las Vegas, and three grandsons and two great-grandchildren, two stepdaughters and many nieces and nephews. His heart and soul roamed wild and free like the deer on his property. A celebration of life was held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, between 1:00 and 3:00 pm at the Wales City Community Center, 150 North State, Wales, Utah. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.
Manfred Josef Gerten

Manfred Josef Gerten, 81, of Provo, passed away November 17, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and life story at www.bergmortuary.com.
Orem Library accused of censorship over removal of celebratory displays

The children’s collection at the Orem City Library is the largest in the state of Utah, with 97,000 children’s books, pamphlets, magazines, read-alongs and other offerings, but something missing from the library is the assorted displays once representing the national heritage months. At the beginning of the year,...
All aboard! Christmas cruises soon to start on Provo River

Feeling like you need a cruise in your life, but you don’t have the funds to leave Utah County? CLAS Ropes Course in Provo has just the answer for you. “Join us as we celebrate this special time of year with a wondrous boat ride adventure on the Provo River,” owner Benjamin Allen said. “Enjoy festive decorations and thousands of lights that twinkle above the river with Christmas music playing softly in the background.”
Claudia Carol Winther Bishop

Claudia Carol Winther Bishop passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Nov 13, 2022 at the age of 88 of causes incident to age. Born Aug 25, 1934 to Ole Lorang and Margaret Mary Chaponi in Hartford, CT. Adored by her students as an elementary school teacher. Devoted to her faith in the restored gospel of Jesus Christ. Preceded in death by her husband Russell Harold Bishop. Survived by 9 children and their posterity. Services to be held Nov 30 at 2:00 with viewing from 12:30-1:30 at Walker-Sanderson Mortuary in Orem. Burial at Eastlawn Cemetary in Provo.
U-talk: Have your holiday shopping habits changed recently?

“I usually just handout money to my kids, so they can go buy whatever they need, I guess. Yes, I think this year it’s going to have to be a little more than the years in the past because my kids are a little older, and I got two going to college, and the stuff they need has gotten so much more expensive. I think I’m going to have to be helping them a little more this time. I’ve been doing OK this year. People have been talking about hard times coming next year, so I would just kind of buy what you need. Just buy what you need and try to save your money as best as you can. Like today, for today, not to buy stuff that you really don’t need because they’re talking about the economy crashing next year, so I don’t know. I work in construction and I’ve seen construction dripping down quite a bit, so I can kind of see a point there, you know what I mean?” — Alex Mora, Orem.
Study suggests low but possible stroke risk for kids with COVID

Children who have been infected with COVID-19 have an increased risk of suffering a stroke, according to a new study published this week. The study, conducted by researchers at University of Utah Health and published in the journal Pediatric Neurology, shows the overall risk of kids having a stroke after infection is low, but real.
Letter: Drive safely and put your phone away

Back in the summer of 2018, I remember driving up to the slide canyon to hike. I forgot where I was supposed to turn and got lost pretty early in the drive. I tried pulling up google maps to direct me to the trail. While I was looking for the right directions I forgot about the road in front of me and crashed into a telephone pole. Thankfully only my car and the pole were damaged with no injuries. Ever since then I never keep my phone in sight while driving.
Letter: Decorate and celebrate in your home or dorm

Have you ever walked into a college dorm room and thought, “how would this ever feel like home?” The bland walls, generic carpets, colorless cabinets, and depressing kitchen, suck the personality out of anyone who walks into the room. This may seem like a problem not easily solved, but even something as simple as a decorative blanket can add some much-needed life to a lifeless room.
United Way: Strengthening relationships is key to future success

Every few years, United Way of Utah County leads a community assessment to learn more about how things are going in our community. This assessment helps us identify our community strengths as well as challenges that need additional support to address. This effort, which is undertaken in partnership with exemplary agencies across the county, is crucial to our community’s well-being.
Early winter weather may be a good omen for ski season

The whirring of snowmaking machines has been droning throughout the mountains in the Park City area, city and county officials have been vigorously planning and skiers have been painstakingly sharpening their edges — all in preparation for the long-awaited opening day. Park City Mountain launched its ski season Wednesday,...
Letter: It’s okay to say no

It’s better to say no than to always say yes. The rising generation often struggle with communicating how they really feel. For example, let’s look at dating. Many people may be raised think it is the nice thing to always say yes, in fact often it is the opposite. Genuineness is what matters most. It displays your actual character of who you are. When one fakes interest in another person, they are hurting both parties. When you are dishonest it can hurt you because you are forced to put on a fake image, leading you to suppress your true personality. When you are on the receiving end, it can leave you with a sense of distrust. This can cause problems in your future dating endeavors. Being genuine leads us into healthier relationships and happier lives. Research shows that being honest with yourself is the first step to improving your mental health. Therefore, when you are being genuine with others, you are being honest with yourself enabling you to overcome mental illnesses such as anxiety and depression. Next time you are tempted to say yes to something you do not want to do, be true to yourself and just say no.
