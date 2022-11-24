Read full article on original website
Retail marijuana from Wheat Ridge dispensary fails yeast, mold testMatt WhittakerWheat Ridge, CO
Father Says Police Ignored Crucial Tip In JonBenet Ramsey MurderStill UnsolvedBoulder, CO
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
travelawaits.com
5 Fabulous Places In Boulder For Brunch And Breakfast, According To A Local
For more than two decades, I have enjoyed Boulder, Colorado’s evolving food scene. Most of Boulder’s popular restaurants were able to withstand the ill effects of the pandemic. While a few local favorites shuttered their doors, all the places where I eat breakfast and brunch in Boulder are still open for business.
coloradobusinessprofiles.com
Holiday Specialty Foods
Your Butcher, Frank is your source for holiday specialty foods to make your celebrations a tasty event. Stock up on holiday meats and specialty foods that make your meals and entertaining spectacular. Your Butcher, Frank is your HQ for all the sausage, chops, daily soups, lunchmeats and deli cheeses… it’s all here and it’s good. From egg nog to special cream cheeses, sauces, gourmet condiments, housemade cheese balls, Brooklyn smoked fish—the selection changes from day to day but the choices are always great. You’re going to find tasty treasures here that you can’t get anywhere else in town. Every day is a good day at Your Butcher, Frank. Located one block west of Main St. on 9th Street in Longmont.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Outlets at Loveland sold, to become Loveland Yards
The north parcel of the mostly vacant Outlets at Loveland has been sold and is being marketed as “Loveland Yards.”. Windsor-based Schuman Cos. closed Monday on the $15 million sale of the 169,000-square-foot parcel, with plans to close on the south parcel at a later date. A brochure supplied...
coloradosun.com
Old motels are putting a dent in Colorado’s homelessness crisis after serving as emergency shelters during the pandemic
Denver’s five-year plan to reduce by half the number of people who are homeless and living outdoors relies on a relatively new strategy — buying up old motels and converting them into housing. The city, through partnerships with nonprofits and thanks to federal coronavirus aid, has helped support...
Here's The Weirdest Home In Colorado
Cheapism found the quirkiest-looking home in every state, and some of them certainly have a fascinating story.
9News
Fort Collins hair salon focuses on non-gender pricing
A local hair stylist is focusing on the LGBTQ+ community. She is hoping non-gender pricing is embraced in all hair salons.
A Big Ol’ Herd Of Elk Makes Visit To Colorado Homeowner’s Doorstep
Looks like a few friends smelled that Thanksgiving lunch. Growing up in the southeast, and not spending much time out west, it truly is hard to imagine a part of the country where everybody lives on elk and bison time, like states such as Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado. Seriously, you...
Denver prepares to settle lawsuit against police for $65,000
Denver City Hall.Photo byCity and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council will vote Monday whether to approve yet another settlement with someone suing the police department.
Woman shares concerns following multiple suspected arsons in neighborhood
A Denver woman is putting out a warning to her neighbors after she says someone has been sparking fires in and around her building.
Boulder County's possible fight against forced pooling
Boulder County may be taking on a legal battle against a forced pooling order, depending on the outcome of a January hearing with the state. Earlier this month, the Boulder County commissioners rejected a lease offer from Extraction Oil and Gas for county-owned mineral rights near Longmont. Extraction’s Blue Paintbrush well pad in Weld County sits 1,000 feet east of the Boulder County line near Longmont on land that includes a county-owned conservation easement.
Hot Deal? You Could Buy a Burnt Down House in Colorado for $840k
If you are in the market to start a fresh build of a home in Colorado and looking for a prime location, this might be the ideal property for you. However, if you are looking for a home that you can move into after signing the closing documents, you might want to keep looking as this Golden, Colorado home has certainly seen better days.
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
Photo byPhoto by freddie marriage on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Colorado, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
kunc.org
‘I was watching the roof as it was peeling off,’ communities rush to repair mobile homes damaged by Marshall Fire winds
Karen Finch, who lives in a mobile home park called the Sans Souci Cooperative, remembers feeling nervous on the day of the Marshall Fire; the wind that morning felt different. “I saw a branch that went straight through somebody's windshield,” Finch said. “It impaled the entire windshield.”. Sans...
This Colorado Town Is One of the Best Coffee Cities in America
You'd be hard-pressed (pun intended) to find someone who doesn't like coffee. Some prefer it black, while others like it loaded with sugary syrups — regardless, most people can't get enough. Thursday (Sept. 29) is National Coffee Day, and Saturday (Oct. 1) is International Coffee Day, so it's the...
5280.com
The 10 Best Gifts for the Home, According to Local Home-Goods Shop Owners
If finding the perfect gifts for the style-savvy recipients on your list has you feeling stumped this year, fear not. We’ve rounded up top-sellers from 10 of Denver’s best home-goods boutiques, from florals and baubles to shimmering barware and a perfectly hygge handmade mug. Happy shopping!. Callie Swofford,...
KDVR.com
Eastbound US 6 reopened in Lakewood after crash
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A two-vehicle crash has been cleared and eastbound US 6 has reopened at Kipling Street. The rollover crash closed eastbound US 6 at Kipling Street for about an hour, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The crash could be seen on a CDOT camera...
Aurora residents raise concerns about fracking near reservoir
Kevin Chan has lived in Colorado for four months, and it was his neighborhood situated on the banks of the Aurora Reservoir that brought him here. "I saw how great it was the outdoors the reservoir the running the biking you know it just seemed like the perfect place," Chan said. Soon after moving in, he saw something on social media that he says threatens to ruin his dream life. "There was a post on our neighborhood Facebook page saying something about mineral rights but everybody was a little bit confused," said Chan. He did some research and learned Civitas, an oil and gas...
Northern Colorado snow closures, delays and alerts
The first snows of the season always bring a sense of excitement — and a little trepidation — in Northern Colorado. Children hoping for a snow day eagerly pay attention to the forecast. Parents and businesspeople watch closely to see how Mother Nature may shift their plans as they deal with canceled school days and delayed commutes.
Longmont Police looking for two men related to a vehicle theft
Police are looking for two men who fled in their vehicles from Longmont Police Saturday after receiving a report of vehicle theft. One of the vehicles was later found and contained a large quantity of drugs, according to a Longmont Police report. Police responded to the area of Grandview Meadows...
This Northern Colorado City Allegedly Has the Worst Drivers
Earlier this year, a new study revealed that Colorado is the seventh-worst state to drive in. So, this got me thinking: which Northern Colorado city has the worst drivers?. With road rage growing across the Centennial State, I knew this question would open a can of worms. Still, against my better judgment, I decided to ask the Internet.
