Kevin Chan has lived in Colorado for four months, and it was his neighborhood situated on the banks of the Aurora Reservoir that brought him here. "I saw how great it was the outdoors the reservoir the running the biking you know it just seemed like the perfect place," Chan said. Soon after moving in, he saw something on social media that he says threatens to ruin his dream life. "There was a post on our neighborhood Facebook page saying something about mineral rights but everybody was a little bit confused," said Chan. He did some research and learned Civitas, an oil and gas...

AURORA, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO