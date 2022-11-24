ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
travelawaits.com

5 Fabulous Places In Boulder For Brunch And Breakfast, According To A Local

For more than two decades, I have enjoyed Boulder, Colorado’s evolving food scene. Most of Boulder’s popular restaurants were able to withstand the ill effects of the pandemic. While a few local favorites shuttered their doors, all the places where I eat breakfast and brunch in Boulder are still open for business.
BOULDER, CO
coloradobusinessprofiles.com

Holiday Specialty Foods

Your Butcher, Frank is your source for holiday specialty foods to make your celebrations a tasty event. Stock up on holiday meats and specialty foods that make your meals and entertaining spectacular. Your Butcher, Frank is your HQ for all the sausage, chops, daily soups, lunchmeats and deli cheeses… it’s all here and it’s good. From egg nog to special cream cheeses, sauces, gourmet condiments, housemade cheese balls, Brooklyn smoked fish—the selection changes from day to day but the choices are always great. You’re going to find tasty treasures here that you can’t get anywhere else in town. Every day is a good day at Your Butcher, Frank. Located one block west of Main St. on 9th Street in Longmont.
LONGMONT, CO
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Outlets at Loveland sold, to become Loveland Yards

The north parcel of the mostly vacant Outlets at Loveland has been sold and is being marketed as “Loveland Yards.”. Windsor-based Schuman Cos. closed Monday on the $15 million sale of the 169,000-square-foot parcel, with plans to close on the south parcel at a later date. A brochure supplied...
LOVELAND, CO
The Longmont Leader

Boulder County's possible fight against forced pooling

Boulder County may be taking on a legal battle against a forced pooling order, depending on the outcome of a January hearing with the state. Earlier this month, the Boulder County commissioners rejected a lease offer from Extraction Oil and Gas for county-owned mineral rights near Longmont. Extraction’s Blue Paintbrush well pad in Weld County sits 1,000 feet east of the Boulder County line near Longmont on land that includes a county-owned conservation easement.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
99.9 KEKB

Hot Deal? You Could Buy a Burnt Down House in Colorado for $840k

If you are in the market to start a fresh build of a home in Colorado and looking for a prime location, this might be the ideal property for you. However, if you are looking for a home that you can move into after signing the closing documents, you might want to keep looking as this Golden, Colorado home has certainly seen better days.
GOLDEN, CO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

Photo byPhoto by freddie marriage on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Colorado, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

The 10 Best Gifts for the Home, According to Local Home-Goods Shop Owners

If finding the perfect gifts for the style-savvy recipients on your list has you feeling stumped this year, fear not. We’ve rounded up top-sellers from 10 of Denver’s best home-goods boutiques, from florals and baubles to shimmering barware and a perfectly hygge handmade mug. Happy shopping!. Callie Swofford,...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Eastbound US 6 reopened in Lakewood after crash

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A two-vehicle crash has been cleared and eastbound US 6 has reopened at Kipling Street. The rollover crash closed eastbound US 6 at Kipling Street for about an hour, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The crash could be seen on a CDOT camera...
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora residents raise concerns about fracking near reservoir

Kevin Chan has lived in Colorado for four months, and it was his neighborhood situated on the banks of the Aurora Reservoir that brought him here. "I saw how great it was the outdoors the reservoir the running the biking you know it just seemed like the perfect place," Chan said. Soon after moving in, he saw something on social media that he says threatens to ruin his dream life. "There was a post on our neighborhood Facebook page saying something about mineral rights but everybody was a little bit confused," said Chan. He did some research and learned Civitas, an oil and gas...
AURORA, CO
99.9 The Point

Northern Colorado snow closures, delays and alerts

The first snows of the season always bring a sense of excitement — and a little trepidation — in Northern Colorado. Children hoping for a snow day eagerly pay attention to the forecast. Parents and businesspeople watch closely to see how Mother Nature may shift their plans as they deal with canceled school days and delayed commutes.
FORT COLLINS, CO
99.9 KEKB

This Northern Colorado City Allegedly Has the Worst Drivers

Earlier this year, a new study revealed that Colorado is the seventh-worst state to drive in. So, this got me thinking: which Northern Colorado city has the worst drivers?. With road rage growing across the Centennial State, I knew this question would open a can of worms. Still, against my better judgment, I decided to ask the Internet.
FORT COLLINS, CO

