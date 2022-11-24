ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Cleveland.com

Historical Medina Homes House Tour

MEDINA – The Medina Community Design Committee will be hosting a Holiday House Tour on December 4 from noon-5 p.m. The tour will feature historical homes with their halls decked in holiday cheer. “The Design Committee started doing this a number of years back for two reasons really. One...
MEDINA, OH
Travel Maven

Visit Ohio's Largest Ice Skating Rink

There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Ohio offers one of the best and biggest ice skating rinks in the country located right in Akron. Keep reading to learn more.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

HOF Village With Holiday Fun With ‘Winter Blitz’

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’re hearing about all the new facilities at the Hall of Fame Village. But good old Tom Benson Stadium is the centerpiece for the Village’s “Winter Blitz” December 10 through January 16. There’s a Touchdown Tube Hill that’ll...
CANTON, OH
Ask Akron

Are decorative lights allowed on a car in Akron?

It’s about that time of year again, the holiday season we all look forward to celebrate with family and friends. I was just wondering if I can get into the festive season and turn my car into a Christmas Tree. What troubles will I run into if I do? Is it even possible.
AKRON, OH
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Willoughby, OH

If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Willoughby, Ohio, look no further. We’ve done the research, so you don’t have to. Whether you’re craving Italian food or burgers, Willoughby has it all. Pick your cuisine, pick your ambiance, and pick a place that’s sure to please your palate!
WILLOUGHBY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Akron Area

Photo byLauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants. This local favorite has been serving great Italian food for decades. They're known for their fantastic prime rib, which is available on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The tender and juicy beef is served with au jus and horseradish sauce. Customers also love their chicken francaise, which features breaded chicken medallions that are sautéed in a tasty butter and lemon sauce. You also can't go wrong with staples like homemade lasagna, chicken parmesan, and chicken marsala. If you want something to drink with your meal, they have an excellent and large selection of wines. And if you have room for dessert, check out the made-to-order cannoli and homemade tiramisu.
AKRON, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's Comics

Connie Taylor-Ware, Local ModelPhoto byConnie Taylor-Ware. Cuyahoga County, OH. - Born and raised in New York, New York, Connie Taylor-Ware aspired to become a professional model. As a young girl, she often dressed up. She admired the fashion scene and the fashion fair. Clothing and make-up caught her attention. "I always wanted to be that person, in magazines and walking the runway. This dream entertained me as I thought this would be my future, but I chose another route. I got married to the love of my life. He promised me great things; a house and a family, so I made a decision. When Ebony Fashion Fair called, I was no longer available," giggled Taylor-Ware.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Ask Akron

Where can I adopt a puppy dog in Akron?

Frankly, I just moved here from Denver, and being alone can be a bit boring, especially when you're stuck at home during the holidays (because I'm not too keen on crowded places). I am looking forward to having a cute puppy to keep me company, I think that will add a lot of fun. Does everyone can give me some advice here? Thanks!
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron pianist wins Amateur Night at The Apollo grand prize

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron native Kofi Boakye has been crowned the winner of the famed Amateur Night at The Apollo competition in New York City. Boakye, a classically trained pianist, first performed in the competition in February. Amateur Night at The Apollo returned this year after a nearly three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
AKRON, OH

