Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Related
westernmassnews.com
Friday morning news update
In this update, Bright Nights kicked off its 28th season tonight with its traditional lighting ceremony in Forest Park, police in Wilbraham want your help identifying a man who allegedly threatened someone with a gun at the town's Big Y, and Wilbraham Police are investigating several break-ins happening Tuesday morning. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Showers Taper Off Tonight, Monday Turns Breezy with Afternoon Sun
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We have been dealing with showers today, moderate at times. Showers look to continue through the rest of the evening but become more scattered in nature. A brief downpour is possible before rain ends between 10pm-12am. Rain totals so far, Hampden County has seen around a quarter inch, portions of Hampshire County, around a half inch, and Franklin County, areas just over a half inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain. Temperatures remain mild overnight, only getting down to the mid-40′s with clouds holding strong. Monday morning heading out the door, expect cloudy skies with temps in the 40′s. Mild for that time of day. Clouds hang tough through the morning, but the look to clear out by the afternoon. The afternoon will feature lots of sunshine with breezes coming in out of the Northwest as high pressure builds in. Highs in the upper 40′s to near 50. Tuesday, we turn chilly with highs in the lower 40′s but lots of sunshine.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to crash on Plumtree Road in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a crash on Plumtree Road in Springfield Friday afternoon. According to Springfield Fire Department Captail Drew Piemonte, on person was extricated from the car and treated on scene. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
westernmassnews.com
Crews battle fire on South Street in Holyoke
Two taken to hospital after serious crash on Center St. in Chicopee. Two taken to hospital after serious crash on Center St. in Chicopee. Chicopee high schools face-off in traditional Thanksgiving football game. Updated: Nov. 24, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST. Before the Thanksgiving NFL games, there was business to...
westernmassnews.com
House fire on Russellville Road in Southampton under investigation
SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a house fire on Russellville Road in Southampton Thursday night. Officials told Western Mass News crews worked into Friday morning on the scene. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Southampton Police, Westover Air Reserve Base and multiple...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police host annual Stuff-A-Cruiser to benefit city kids
Small businesses across western Massachusetts are giving shoppers more options to save money and support their local economy by celebrating Small Business Saturday. Dry and Seasonably Mild Saturday, Steady PM Rain Sunday To Close Out The Holiday Weekend. Updated: 21 hours ago. |. Dry and Seasonably Mild Saturday, Steady PM...
westernmassnews.com
Holiday events, Thunderbirds game brings crowds to downtown Springfield
Small businesses across western Massachusetts are giving shoppers more options to save money and support their local economy by celebrating Small Business Saturday. Dry and Seasonably Mild Saturday, Steady PM Rain Sunday To Close Out The Holiday Weekend. Updated: 21 hours ago. |. Dry and Seasonably Mild Saturday, Steady PM...
westernmassnews.com
Man rescued from Lake Warner in Hadley
HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man is safe after being rescued from a Hampshire County lake Saturday night. Shortly before 6 p.m., Hadley Police responded to reports of a missing man who left to go canoeing earlier in the day and had not returned home. Police then went to the...
westernmassnews.com
Rain, traffic volume pose problems for Thanksgiving travelers
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The mix of wet weather and high traffic volume caused travel headaches for many this holiday weekend. “It’s always busy this time, the Sunday following Thanksgiving, and the rain isn’t helping. It doesn’t seem like there’s been any accidents. It seems like it’s just been high volume that’s moving slowly,” said Amy Katz.
westernmassnews.com
MGM Springfield kicks off holiday season with tree lighting, rink opening
Soccer fans gather at Rumbleseat Bar and Grille for World Cup watch party. Soccer fans piled into the Rumbleseat Bar and Grille Friday for a fun watch party of the 2022 World Cup. Updated: 20 hours ago. The Festival of Trees kicked off Friday at the MassMutual Center. The annual...
westernmassnews.com
Santa Claus makes holiday season debut at Holyoke Mall
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Santa arrived at the Holyoke Mall Thursday, with a special police escort and fire truck grand entrance. Shoppers had the chance to listen to live holiday music, grab a balloon and get their face painted!. If you want to visit Santa, he will be at the...
westernmassnews.com
Community gathers for ‘Dadsgiving’ event in Holyoke
We're getting answers by State Rep. Joseph Wagner on his time in the legislature, advice for his successor, and his views on the recent election. Cloudy Start, Stormy Finish As People Travel Back Home This Evening With Rain And A Breezy Wind…. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Cloudy Start, Stormy...
westernmassnews.com
Families could see price upticks at Christmas tree farms
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -As we wrap up the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, many people acknowledge this weekend as the official start to the Christmas season. Which means heading out to get their Christmas tree!. It smells and sounds like Christmas over at Paul Bunyan’s Farm and Nursery in Chicopee. Cars...
westernmassnews.com
Annual Festival of Trees kicks off in Springfield
Soccer fans gather at Rumbleseat Bar and Grille for World Cup watch party. Soccer fans piled into the Rumbleseat Bar and Grille Friday for a fun watch party of the 2022 World Cup. Updated: 20 hours ago. Crews responded to an early morning fire at a Holyoke business on Friday.
westernmassnews.com
Easthampton business finds unique way to mark Small Business Saturday
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was a unique way to celebrate Small Business Saturday. Local dance apparel store, Mary Ann’s Dance and More in Easthampton, hosted their seventh annual ugly sweater party. Guests were encouraged to wear their ugliest sweater. Those who participated received a discount on their purchases....
Comments / 0