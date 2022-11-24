SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We have been dealing with showers today, moderate at times. Showers look to continue through the rest of the evening but become more scattered in nature. A brief downpour is possible before rain ends between 10pm-12am. Rain totals so far, Hampden County has seen around a quarter inch, portions of Hampshire County, around a half inch, and Franklin County, areas just over a half inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain. Temperatures remain mild overnight, only getting down to the mid-40′s with clouds holding strong. Monday morning heading out the door, expect cloudy skies with temps in the 40′s. Mild for that time of day. Clouds hang tough through the morning, but the look to clear out by the afternoon. The afternoon will feature lots of sunshine with breezes coming in out of the Northwest as high pressure builds in. Highs in the upper 40′s to near 50. Tuesday, we turn chilly with highs in the lower 40′s but lots of sunshine.

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO