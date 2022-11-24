Read full article on original website
State Hornet
Hornet women’s basketball goes 2-0 in Holiday Beach Classic
The Sacramento State women’s basketball team spent their Thanksgiving weekend on the road, heading south to San Luis Obispo to take part in the Holiday Beach Classic. The Hornets faced off against a couple of talented teams in Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo and University of Texas El Paso.
Florida State bound Blake Nichelson's five touchdowns leads Manteca to wild SJS D2 title win
SACRAMENTO — The coach had no idea. How many touchdowns for his superstar senior in the biggest game of the season? "I lose track," Manteca Buffaloes coach Mark Varnum said with a laugh. Answer: A lot. Granite Bay's best chance at victory on Saturday night is if Blake Nichelson missed ...
mymotherlode.com
Sonora And Summerville Football Both Went Down To The Wire
Sonora, CA — The Sonora High Wildcats were playing for the CIF Sac Joaquin Division Five championship, and Summerville for the Division Six title. Summerville fell 14-13 this afternoon against Hughson at Saint Mary’s High School in Stockton. The Bears missed a two point conversion attempt with about 10 seconds to go in the fourth quarter. The Bears finished the season with a very successful 11-2 record.
Sac-Joaquin Section D3 championship: Grant is back on top after 20-12 win over Christian Brothers
SACRAMENTO — "We are back!" That was the battle cry late Friday afternoon at sun-splashed Hughes Stadium on the campus of Sacramento City College. This is where the rebirth and return of the Grant Pacers, perhaps the most storied of all Sacramento prep football teams, was complete. Three years ...
Florida State commit Blake Nichelson leads Manteca over Granite Bay in Div. II Section Championship
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Manteca Buffaloes got a huge boost from Florida State commit Blake Nichelson, who scored six touchdowns, rushed for over 200 yards and intercepted a pass, in Saturday’s 51-48 victory over the Granite Bay Grizzlies, securing the Sac-Joaquin Section Div. II championship.
CIF-North Coast Section D1 championship: Defense carries Pittsburg past Clayton Valley Charter
BRENTWOOD, Calif. — With all those offensive weapons and Division I prospects on offense, it was Pittsburg's defense that came to the rescue with a championship on the line Friday night. The Pirates (11-2) gave up a field goal on Clayton Valley Charter's first possession, but then shut out ...
Sacramento area high school football scores: Live updates & live streams from SJS Finals
Follow SBLive for live updates and all of the latest CIF high school football scores as the 2022 SJS champions are crowned
Protestors dressed as refs display banner during Cal football game
The banner remained up from halfway through the third quarter to the end of the game.
sonomasun.com
Meet Molly Kiss, Sonoma Valley High principal
Sarah Ford | Sonoma Sun — Having served last year as a vice principal at Sonoma Valley High School (SVHS), Molly Kiss is now the principal, presented with both challenges and new opportunities. She came here from San Francisco Unified, where she was a counselor, and then a vice principal.
Man fatally shot near Sacramento City College
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Sacramento City College around 4 p.m., according to the Sacramento Police Department. According to police, when officers arrived on the scene in the area of the 4100 block of 23rd Street, they found that a male victim had been taken to a local […]
'It's a beautiful place' | Have you visited the California State Indian Museum in Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — November is Native American Heritage Month and November 25 is Native American Heritage Day. This time is dedicated to honoring Indigenous peoples past and present. But - no matter the date - you can recognize Native people, history, and culture year round. You might want to...
postnewsgroup.com
Black Military Veterans: Our Past and Our Future
Bertram Clark began collecting photographs, posters and memorabilia of African Americans in the military in the 1980s. His dream was to someday open a Museum/Culture Center. The African Americans in the Military During WWII Exhibit is a pictorial history of the sacrifices and the contributions that African American men and women have made to our nation.
indybay.org
Will Progressive Victories Mean a More Democratic, Inclusive Oakland?
[Newly elected local leaders, pictured from left: Sheng Thao, Mayor of Oakland; Nikki Fortunato Bas, District 2 Oakland City Councilmember; Janani Ramachandran, District 4, Oakland City Councilmember; Kevin Jenkins, District 6, Oakland City Councilmember; Valarie Bachelor, District 6 Oakland Board of Education; Pamela Price, Alameda County District Attorney.]. The sweep...
galtheraldonline.com
Villescaz concedes state senate race; Niello to represent 6th district
Paula Villescaz has conceded the race to represent state Senate District 6, which includes Galt. With her concession and a strong lead in the vote count, former Assemblymember Roger Niello is set to return to the state Legislature. Besides Galt, the redrawn 6th district includes communities to the north, east...
Downtown Sacramento used to have a lake in the 1800s. Here’s what happened to it
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — People walking in downtown Sacramento near the train station would have once been greeted by a lake that covered several blocks of the city. Originally named Sutter Lake, a map made by a city surveyor, dated 1873, shows the body of water stretching from Front and Sixth streets, between I and […]
KCRA.com
First night of 'Give Thanks' sells out at Sacramento Railyards
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Friday night kicked off the beginning of the "Give Thanks" electronic dance music festival at the Railyards in Sacramento. The two-day festival began at 6 p.m. and will continue on Saturday at the same time. Notable artists that headlined the event's first night included Excision, Space...
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994
16th Street stationPhoto by16th Street station (Oakland)/ Wikipedia. The Oakland Central or 16th Street station is a historic Southern Pacific Railroad station in the Prescott neighborhood of Oakland, California, United States.
Two-vehicle accident in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A two-vehicle accident in Sacramento County happened Friday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The crash happened in Sloughhouse near Ione Road and Jackson Road. There were very few details available about the crash, but the fire district said they requested an air ambulance.
Fox40
Pedestrian fatally struck in Auburn
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died after being hit by a vehicle Friday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, the incident happened around 10:16 a.m. near Bell Road and Quartz Road. CHP said the pedestrian was a man in his 30s and that the driver...
Video shows wrong way driver along Highway 99 North of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Video shows an alleged DUI driver going the wrong way along Highway 99 on Nov. 25. The California Highway Patrol responded to reports about a driver going the wrong way along Highway 99 near Elverta Road in the early morning hours. CHP spotted the vehicle...
