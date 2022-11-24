ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

State Hornet

Hornet women’s basketball goes 2-0 in Holiday Beach Classic

The Sacramento State women’s basketball team spent their Thanksgiving weekend on the road, heading south to San Luis Obispo to take part in the Holiday Beach Classic. The Hornets faced off against a couple of talented teams in Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo and University of Texas El Paso.
SACRAMENTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Sonora And Summerville Football Both Went Down To The Wire

Sonora, CA — The Sonora High Wildcats were playing for the CIF Sac Joaquin Division Five championship, and Summerville for the Division Six title. Summerville fell 14-13 this afternoon against Hughson at Saint Mary’s High School in Stockton. The Bears missed a two point conversion attempt with about 10 seconds to go in the fourth quarter. The Bears finished the season with a very successful 11-2 record.
SONORA, CA
sonomasun.com

Meet Molly Kiss, Sonoma Valley High principal

Sarah Ford | Sonoma Sun — Having served last year as a vice principal at Sonoma Valley High School (SVHS), Molly Kiss is now the principal, presented with both challenges and new opportunities. She came here from San Francisco Unified, where she was a counselor, and then a vice principal.
SONOMA, CA
FOX40

Man fatally shot near Sacramento City College

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Sacramento City College around 4 p.m., according to the Sacramento Police Department. According to police, when officers arrived on the scene in the area of the 4100 block of 23rd Street, they found that a male victim had been taken to a local […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Black Military Veterans: Our Past and Our Future

Bertram Clark began collecting photographs, posters and memorabilia of African Americans in the military in the 1980s. His dream was to someday open a Museum/Culture Center. The African Americans in the Military During WWII Exhibit is a pictorial history of the sacrifices and the contributions that African American men and women have made to our nation.
OAKLAND, CA
indybay.org

Will Progressive Victories Mean a More Democratic, Inclusive Oakland?

[Newly elected local leaders, pictured from left: Sheng Thao, Mayor of Oakland; Nikki Fortunato Bas, District 2 Oakland City Councilmember; Janani Ramachandran, District 4, Oakland City Councilmember; Kevin Jenkins, District 6, Oakland City Councilmember; Valarie Bachelor, District 6 Oakland Board of Education; Pamela Price, Alameda County District Attorney.]. The sweep...
OAKLAND, CA
galtheraldonline.com

Villescaz concedes state senate race; Niello to represent 6th district

Paula Villescaz has conceded the race to represent state Senate District 6, which includes Galt. With her concession and a strong lead in the vote count, former Assemblymember Roger Niello is set to return to the state Legislature. Besides Galt, the redrawn 6th district includes communities to the north, east...
GALT, CA
KCRA.com

First night of 'Give Thanks' sells out at Sacramento Railyards

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Friday night kicked off the beginning of the "Give Thanks" electronic dance music festival at the Railyards in Sacramento. The two-day festival began at 6 p.m. and will continue on Saturday at the same time. Notable artists that headlined the event's first night included Excision, Space...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Two-vehicle accident in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A two-vehicle accident in Sacramento County happened Friday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The crash happened in Sloughhouse near Ione Road and Jackson Road. There were very few details available about the crash, but the fire district said they requested an air ambulance.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Pedestrian fatally struck in Auburn

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died after being hit by a vehicle Friday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, the incident happened around 10:16 a.m. near Bell Road and Quartz Road. CHP said the pedestrian was a man in his 30s and that the driver...
AUBURN, CA

