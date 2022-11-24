Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Calls WWE Star’s Career “Dead Two Weeks Ago” At Press Conference
At tonight’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames post-event press conference, Triple H had some very interesting comments about one WWE star. When going over the matches that occurred on the night other than the titular WarGames outings, Triple H shared some thoughts on one star. Clearly using a sarcastic (albeit...
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Names WWE Opponent He Was Most Nervous To Face
In an interview with The Ringer, Roman Reigns noted that he was the most nervous when facing his cousin Jey Uso at WWE Clash of the Champions 2020. The reason for that is due to him believing Jey could be a main-eventer and his desire to make him look good. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Maria Kanellis Reveals Why The Kingdom Decided To Sign With AEW
During a recent interview with Just Alyx, AEW wrestler Maria Kanellis commented on The Kingdom deciding to sign with All Elite Wrestling, how it’s been working with Tony Khan so far, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On why they signed with AEW:...
webisjericho.com
Brock Lesnar Apparently Refused To Wrestle Former Universal Champion
Very few wrestlers have ever had enough power to tell Vince McMahon who they were and weren’t prepared to wrestle, yet Brock Lesnar, during his second run with WWE, certainly had that power. And now, while discussing AJ Styles vs. Lesnar from Survivor Series 201, Road Dogg would reveal on his podcast that contrary to popular belief, Lesnar never refused to work with Jinder Mahal at this event. However, he would let slip that Lesnar did refuse to work with Kevin Owens, although no reason was given.
ewrestlingnews.com
Dustin Rhodes Admits There Was Estrangement From His Father Over His Goldust Gimmick
Dustin Rhodes was a recent guest on the “Talk Is Jericho” podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including a family conflict that stemmed from his Goldust character in WWE. According to the former Bizarre One, Vince McMahon came up with the gimmick and it caused a rift...
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Famer returns to the ring for the first time in 12 years, wins trios match
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat wrestled on Sunday night at the Big Time Wrestling event held at the Dalton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Steamboat, who wrestled for the first time in 12 years, teamed with ROH, AAA and NJPW World Tag Team Champions FTR in a trios match against Nick Aldis, Jay Lethal and Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson). Steamboat and FTR picked up the win when they applied figure four leg-locks on Aldis, Lethal and Anderson, making all of them tap out.
ringsidenews.com
Undertaker Spotted With Stephanie McMahon Backstage At WWE Survivor Series
This year’s Survivor Series WarGames was quite special as it featured WarGames matches for both men and women. Triple H has bragged about the massive attendance of this year’s Survivor Series, which was the most viewed and highest grossing Survivor Series of all time. It seems a legendary WWE Hall of Famer was also part of this record-breaking attendance.
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Steamboat Recalls Working With A Young Triple H In WCW
Predicting the next superstar in wrestling is never an easy feat, but Ricky Steamboat knew he was in the presence of a future great when he encountered a young and unknown wrestler working under the ring name Jean-Paul Lévesque. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor...
bodyslam.net
Live WWE Survivor Series 2022 Results (11/26/22)
Tonight, WWE presents Survivor Series 2022 from Boston, MA. – Men’s War Games Match: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, & Sami Zayn) vs. Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens & The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, & Butch). – Women’s War Games Match: Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai,...
PWMania
Video: Sami Zayn and Jey Uso Get “Ucey” at Sunday’s WWE Live Event
Sami Zayn and Jey Uso appear to be fast becoming best friends. At Sunday’s WWE live event in Portland, Maine, Zayn and Jey hugged and demonstrated their special handshake as Solo Sikoa watched from the ring apron. Zayn and Jey got on the same page at the Survivor Series...
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Separating Himself From Vince McMahon’s Booking By Giving WWE Superstars More Freedom
Triple H is regarded as one of the all-time greats in the pro wrestling world, and it’s not hard to see why. In fact, his influence grows stronger with each passing day, as he is now in control of WWE’s creative direction. Triple H is also separating himself from Vince McMahon’s booking by giving superstars more freedom.
itrwrestling.com
The Undertaker Comments On His Daughter Joining The WWE
Professional wrestling is littered with second and even third generation wrestlers. Although some have found more success than others, modern stars such as Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair have all come from wrestling families. Could The Undertaker’s daughter be next?. The Undertaker enjoyed one of the most...
ComicBook
New United States Champion Crowned at WWE Survivor Series 2022
Austin Theory became a two-time United States Champion at WWE's Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday night, stealing a pin in a triple threat with Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley. Late in the match, Rollins vaulted over a prone Theory to nail a Curb Stomp on Lashley. He then attempted a Superplex into a Falcon Arrow on Theory, only for Lashley to knock the wind out of him with a Spear. Theory fell on top of Rollins and picked up the victory before Lashley could break up the pin.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Superstar Gets Name Change
WWE has been making changes recently to the names of certain stars on the roster and now it seems that another wrestler has left their old name behind. This week on Friday Night SmackDown, Hit Row faced off against The Viking Raiders with Sarah Logan, and Sarah debuted her new ring name Valhalla. WWE has since updated her profile on WWE.com which now indicates she will be using the Valhalla name moving forward.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Pays Tribute To AEW Star Ahead Of Survivor Series
Tonight, WWE is set to bring WarGames to the WWE main roster for the first time at Survivor Series. The build up to this year’s Survivor Series has taken place on Raw and SmackDown, and fans can’t help but think one thing has been missing. That thing is,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels Banned Kevin Nash From Using One Spot
In a discussion on the Games With Names podcast, Shawn Michaels discussed a wide range of topics. During it, he recalled a car journey where he and Scott Hall intervened to stop Kevin Nash performing one particular maneuver. “We used to bust each other’s balls over all sorts of stuff....
NASCAR World Reacts To Major Partnership Decision
A major partnership is being formed in the NASCAR world on Monday. RFK has reportedly agreed to a partnership agreement with Rick Ware Racing. "RFK will have two technical alliances in 2023. It extended its relationship with Front Row Motorsports (which includes providing a pit crew). It will provide technical support to Rick Ware Racing, which will lease space on the RFK campus," Bob Pockrass tweeted on Monday.
itrwrestling.com
Ex-WWE Manager Believes The Undertaker’s Entrance Was Superior To His Matches At Times
The Undertaker is one of the most legendary figures to ever compete in a WWE ring. Over the course of a three-decade career, The Phenom wowed audiences around the world with both his dark persona and athletic wrestling style that seemed to defy his 6ft 10in frame. Over the years,...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Would Hit Matt Riddle's Bong
WWE has kept up with the changing of the times in a myriad of ways, like the noticeable difference in the company's approach to marijuana. Not only did WWE change its wellness policy to omit marijuana use as an offense, as referenced by Booker T earlier this year, but the company has also become a lot more comfortable with cannabis humor being on television. Matt Riddle is a crucial factor in that change and has taken on most of the 420 humor during his time on "Raw," whether solo or in RK-Bro with the sidelined Randy Orton. Another WWE Hall of Famer – Teddy Long – recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman about his views on the differences between this current era and his time with the company.
PWMania
WWE Teases New Character Joining the Bray Wyatt Storyline (Video)
For weeks, it has been speculated that Bray Wyatt may have someone or several people working for or against him. Tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, the question of whether it was Bray Wyatt or someone else who attacked LA Knight was raised. As many of you will recall, prior to the attack, Knight was being interviewed backstage, and someone in a mask could be seen in the background. The attack occurred following a commercial break, but Wyatt was never shown.
