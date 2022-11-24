ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

wkar.org

City of Lansing elects first Latino for district court seat

Lansing residents have elected the first Latino to represent them as judge in the city’s district court. Judge Tony Flores is a long-time Lansing resident who was one of two candidates elected to fill the 54A District Court judge seats during November’s midterm elections. Flores was appointed by...
LANSING, MI
washtenawvoice.com

WCC instructor Jason Morgan wins 23rd district in historic night for Michigan Dems

In a historic midterm election Michigan Democrats claimed the house and senate last week, taking control of both legislative branches for the first time in almost 40 years. Jason Morgan, Washtenaw County commissioner and part-time WCC instructor, was part of the “blue wave,” earning a landslide victory over Republican Richard Sharland in District 23 for house rep. The celebration might be short lived, as Morgan sees a lot of work to be done, including improvements to education, infrastructure, transportation, and water systems.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver

Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Lansing Catholic's Hannah Pricco commits to Michigan

Lansing Catholic's Hannah Pricco commits to Michigan.
LANSING, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan

Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Leaders could take $1.3M off table for demolishing former Saginaw fairgrounds

SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw city leaders could renege on a September decision to spend $1.3 million to help tear down aging structures at the old Saginaw County fairgrounds. Saginaw City Manager Tim Morales said Housing Commission Executive Director Lesley Foxx has not responded yet to multiple attempts by City Hall staff members to communicate — via email and phone calls — to coordinate the transaction between the two organizations. The council planned to use part of its $52 million American Rescue Plan Act stimulus to fund the project for the Saginaw Housing Commission, which owns the longtime East side eyesore.
SAGINAW, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

As Siemon departs, Aquilina continues her attacks

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 23 — Minutes after Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon announced her retirement, 30th Circuit Judge Rosemary Aquilina criticized her anew for not putting public safety first. “I am looking forward to a prosecutor who will follow the law and protect public safety,” Aquilina said in a telephone...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Previewing a first alert for mid-week storms

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk to preview some mid-week storms. Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the...
LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

Where Are the Best Bowling Alleys in Michigan?

Have you ever wondered how many bowling alleys are in Michigan? According to bowling alley owners and the Bowling Centers Association of Michigan, there are over 250 bowling alleys in Michigan. That's incredible , considering that I've only bowled in about 15 out of the 250 plus bowling alleys that...
MICHIGAN STATE
whmi.com

Public Meeting On Phase 2 Of US-23 Flex Route Project

Livingston County residents, businesses, commuters, and community stakeholders are encouraged to attend a public meeting about the next phase of MDOT’s US-23 Flex Route project. The Michigan Department of Transportation is hosting the meeting on the proposed building and maintenance of traffic for phase 2 of the project. The...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
townbroadcast.com

Yes It’s True: I pour cold water on U-M’s big win

Congratulations certainly are in order for the University of Michigan football team in its huge victory Saturday afternoon over Ohio State. I’ve been a big sports fan nearly all my life, but my interest in collegiate and professional athletics has been severely diminished over the years. I began my community journalism career as a sports writer and sports editor, and I even came to believe in the 1980s I should return to the “playground of journalism,” thinking I was better suited to it than news.
The State News, Michigan State University

Quality Dairy closes Michigan Avenue store in East Lansing

Quality Dairy, a local chain of convenience stores, closed its Michigan Avenue location on Nov. 19.Quality Dairy marketing manager Phil Platte told the Lansing State Journal that the location at 808 E. Michigan Ave. was one of the few locations ﻿being leased by the company, and they decided to not renew their lease.The building is now completely empty inside and the Quality Dairy signs have been taken down﻿.A Michigan State University-themed location ﻿on Grand River Avenue closed in June 2020 amid the pandemic and another on Trowbridge Road closed in 2016.Only one location remains in East Lansing, at 3332﻿ E. Lake Lansing Rd. Quality Dairy still has 26 locations﻿ in the greater Lansing area. In addition to the Lake Lansing Road store, other locations near campus include 2400 E. Michigan Ave. and 400 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Lansing and 1699 W. Grand River Ave. in Okemos.﻿
EAST LANSING, MI

