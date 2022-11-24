Read full article on original website
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
wkar.org
City of Lansing elects first Latino for district court seat
Lansing residents have elected the first Latino to represent them as judge in the city’s district court. Judge Tony Flores is a long-time Lansing resident who was one of two candidates elected to fill the 54A District Court judge seats during November’s midterm elections. Flores was appointed by...
washtenawvoice.com
WCC instructor Jason Morgan wins 23rd district in historic night for Michigan Dems
In a historic midterm election Michigan Democrats claimed the house and senate last week, taking control of both legislative branches for the first time in almost 40 years. Jason Morgan, Washtenaw County commissioner and part-time WCC instructor, was part of the “blue wave,” earning a landslide victory over Republican Richard Sharland in District 23 for house rep. The celebration might be short lived, as Morgan sees a lot of work to be done, including improvements to education, infrastructure, transportation, and water systems.
Detroit News
Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver
Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
WLNS
Lansing Catholic's Hannah Pricco commits to Michigan
Lansing Catholic’s Hannah Pricco commits to Michigan. Lansing Catholic's Hannah Pricco commits to Michigan. Jackson Lumen Christi battles ‘adversity’ to capture …. Jackson Lumen Christi battles 'adversity' to capture 12th state title. Holiday market vendors hope controversy leads to …. Holiday market vendors hope controversy leads to...
East Village Magazine
Education Beat: New leadership team likely to take shape on Flint Ed Board following sweep of four incumbents
“You don’t get to be disciplined; you get to be voted out.”. –Karen Christian, president, United Teachers of Flint, admonishing the errant behaviors of Flint school board members, Sept. 21, 2022. And so, it came to be in the Nov. 8 general election that four incumbents running for re-election...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan
Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
Leaders could take $1.3M off table for demolishing former Saginaw fairgrounds
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw city leaders could renege on a September decision to spend $1.3 million to help tear down aging structures at the old Saginaw County fairgrounds. Saginaw City Manager Tim Morales said Housing Commission Executive Director Lesley Foxx has not responded yet to multiple attempts by City Hall staff members to communicate — via email and phone calls — to coordinate the transaction between the two organizations. The council planned to use part of its $52 million American Rescue Plan Act stimulus to fund the project for the Saginaw Housing Commission, which owns the longtime East side eyesore.
lansingcitypulse.com
As Siemon departs, Aquilina continues her attacks
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 23 — Minutes after Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon announced her retirement, 30th Circuit Judge Rosemary Aquilina criticized her anew for not putting public safety first. “I am looking forward to a prosecutor who will follow the law and protect public safety,” Aquilina said in a telephone...
Grassroots effort to reopen LGBTQ+ nightclub in mid-Michigan seeking support
FLINT, MI – There is no dedicated space for LGBTQ+ nightlife in Genesee County and the surrounding nine counties – yet. Michael Ryan Whitson and Giovanni Ireland are hoping to change that and reopen Club Triangle Flint in the city’s downtown area. If successful, it will serve...
Public Urination is a Real Problem for This Michigan City
What do you do when you have to relieve yourself and there's absolutely nowhere to go? Well, apparently in this busy Michigan city, you go wherever you want and that includes the streets, sidewalks, and alleys. Sure it's a natural thing but that doesn't mean people want to see it...
Ohio and Michigan governors wager on ‘The Game’
Governor DeWine and Governor Gretchen Whitmer have placed friendly wagers, offering state-exclusive goodies and food, on what is commonly referred to as "The Game."
‘It’s true and it’s forever’: Michigan courts celebrate Adoption Day
Courts across the state hosted events Tuesday to unite foster children with families in celebration of Adoption Day.
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Previewing a first alert for mid-week storms
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk to preview some mid-week storms. Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the...
Where Are the Best Bowling Alleys in Michigan?
Have you ever wondered how many bowling alleys are in Michigan? According to bowling alley owners and the Bowling Centers Association of Michigan, there are over 250 bowling alleys in Michigan. That's incredible , considering that I've only bowled in about 15 out of the 250 plus bowling alleys that...
Can I wear the military uniforms in Lansing?
I will go to Lansing in a week, but I was wondering if it is a problem if I wear US military clothes, I have some uniforms and caps but idk, please help me.
whmi.com
Public Meeting On Phase 2 Of US-23 Flex Route Project
Livingston County residents, businesses, commuters, and community stakeholders are encouraged to attend a public meeting about the next phase of MDOT’s US-23 Flex Route project. The Michigan Department of Transportation is hosting the meeting on the proposed building and maintenance of traffic for phase 2 of the project. The...
townbroadcast.com
Yes It’s True: I pour cold water on U-M’s big win
Congratulations certainly are in order for the University of Michigan football team in its huge victory Saturday afternoon over Ohio State. I’ve been a big sports fan nearly all my life, but my interest in collegiate and professional athletics has been severely diminished over the years. I began my community journalism career as a sports writer and sports editor, and I even came to believe in the 1980s I should return to the “playground of journalism,” thinking I was better suited to it than news.
Sunday Feature: Stranded on Third Base?
Lead columnist Kyle Golik breaks down how Michigan has gained the upper hand in the sport's most intense rivalry, and what's next for Ohio State
Quality Dairy closes Michigan Avenue store in East Lansing
Quality Dairy, a local chain of convenience stores, closed its Michigan Avenue location on Nov. 19.Quality Dairy marketing manager Phil Platte told the Lansing State Journal that the location at 808 E. Michigan Ave. was one of the few locations being leased by the company, and they decided to not renew their lease.The building is now completely empty inside and the Quality Dairy signs have been taken down.A Michigan State University-themed location on Grand River Avenue closed in June 2020 amid the pandemic and another on Trowbridge Road closed in 2016.Only one location remains in East Lansing, at 3332 E. Lake Lansing Rd. Quality Dairy still has 26 locations in the greater Lansing area. In addition to the Lake Lansing Road store, other locations near campus include 2400 E. Michigan Ave. and 400 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Lansing and 1699 W. Grand River Ave. in Okemos.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police: 12-gauge shotgun, 2 pistols seized in Thanksgiving traffic stop
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop in Delta Township on Thanksgiving resulted in Michigan State Police seizing three guns and an arrest. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers from the Lansing Post conducted a traffic stop at about 1:30 a.m. on Saginaw Street, near Garfield Avenue. Police said...
